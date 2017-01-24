Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office have released home surveillance video of a residential burglary to help identify a suspect involved in the theft of a firearm from the home.

Around noon on January 10, an unknown male drove up to a home in the 37500 block of Grubstake Farm Lane near Purcellville and knocked on the front door. After waiting a short period of time to determine if anyone was home, the suspect forced entry through a rear door. The suspect left the scene with a rifle. … Continue Reading