The Grim Reaper and the Great Barrier

(to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in January) “The recent frequency and intensity of mass coral bleaching are of major concern, and are directly attributable to rising atmospheric greenhouse gases.” [1]

Go to: http://www.lcds.org/

Hugh Forsythe Appointed Interim Leesburg Town Council Member

Mr. Forsythe will serve until a special election is held November 7, 2017. At the Jan. 9 organizational meeting, the Leesburg Town Council appointed Hugh Forsythe to fill the council seat vacated by Mayor Kelly Burk. Mr. Forsythe was sworn in immediately after his appointment and joined the council on …

Western Loudoun Volleyball Club Starts Club Season With “Certapalooza Day” – Collects Close To 400 Pounds Of food For The Community

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Western Loudoun Volleyball Club held its annual all day Certification Day for the upcoming season at Patrick Henry College. There were 6 teams, 70 players, 12 coaches and 8 hours of volleyball to ensure players had the necessary certifications needed for the upcoming club season. WLVBC’s …

Recent Articles:

Home » News » Recent Articles:

Hillsboro Charter Academy Accepting Applicants For Board Of Directors

February 3, 2017 News, Schools Be the first to comment
LCPS_Seal

Hillsboro Charter Academy, Loudoun County’s new community-run, non-profit public charter school, is seeking directors to join its governing board. The tuition-free public charter elementary school, open to children from across Loudoun County, offers a hands-on learning environment where Project Base Learning focuses on the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) disciplines.

Hillsboro Charter Academy’s mission includes the commitment to “being a small community-run school of choice for the children of Loudoun County where students are nurtured as individual in a hands-on learning environment with lessons designed to enhance problem solving, critical thinking and collaborative learning.”

… Continue Reading

Mayor Fraser Stage Side Chat, Carver Center Feb. 15, 7-8:30 PM

February 2, 2017 Government, News Be the first to comment
kwasifraser

Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser will host a stage side chat at the Carver Center, 220 E. Willie Palmer Way, Purcellville – Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The purpose of this discussion forum is to hear from the citizens on all matters concerning Purcellville. All residents and neighboring residents are invited. It’s an opportunity to openly voice issues, concerns, ideas, and solutions. Mark your calendar and please plan to attend.

Purcellville Town Council Meeting – January 10

February 2, 2017 Committees at a Glance, Government, News Be the first to comment
town of purcellville sign

Senior Campus Concept: Mayor Kwasi Fraser, Council Member Nedim Ogelman, and the Town Attorney met with the representatives of the Stupar property in January. The property is located at Maple and Hirst Road. The owners are interested in putting a senior citizen campus on the land, providing different entry points for seniors, to live, work, and play. Mayor Fraser said he encouraged the owners of the property to engage the community, and get feedback to see if there is support for the proposal to move forward. … Continue Reading

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk To Deliver State of the Town Address

February 1, 2017 Government, News Be the first to comment
kellyburk

On Wednesday, February 8, at 6:30 p.m., Mayor Kelly Burk will deliver her first annual State of the Town address. The address will take place in the Council Chamber on the second floor of the Leesburg Town Hall, 25 West Market Street. The public is encouraged to attend.

Mayor Burk’s address will be broadcast on the Town’s local government access cable channel, Channel 67 on Comcast and Channel 35 on Verizon FiOS. In addition, the address will be streamed live from the Town website at www.leesburgva.gov/webcasts. The video will be archived and available for on-demand viewing at the same web address.

Homeland Security Justifications Behind Short Hill Blackout

February 1, 2017 Development, News Be the first to comment
shorthill

In January, the Loudoun County Department of Planning advised citizens impatient for details on AT&T’s continuing activities on Short Hill Mountain that key aspects of the work – including the amount of power, and the number of new utility lines, generators, and more that might eventually be required – would remain under Freedom of Information Act blackout, not available to the public.

Said Deputy Zoning Administrator Michelle Lohr, in an email to Sam Kroiz of the Short Hill Rescue citizen’s group: “The County is advised that the telecommunications facility that is the subject of [citizen inquiries] is deemed to constitute ‘critical infrastructure’ as defined in the Homeland Security Act, and, as such, information that reveals any details of the facility … is protected from disclosure in accordance with the ‘Critical Infrastructure Information Act of 2002’.” … Continue Reading

Purcellville Man Hits It Right: Gets Front Row View at Inauguration

February 1, 2017 News, Our Towns Be the first to comment
inauguration2

When Purcellville businessman John Fuog suddenly received an invitation to participate in the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump less than three weeks before the ceremony, he had no idea he’d end up with one of the best ring-side views. Not only did he end up on Pennsylvania Avenue, but adjacent to the President’s reviewing stand. … Continue Reading

BRMS Brings Joseph’s Technicolor Dreams To Loudoun Audiences

February 1, 2017 Schools Be the first to comment
joseph

What do you get when you combine a simple and timeless tale of love, betrayal and redemption … a rock legend named Elvis … a boy with the power to interpret dreams … and local children exploring their delightfully unguarded dramatic abilities under an award winning director?

Find out by attending any one of seven upcoming performances of Blue Ridge Middle School’s production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – produced by Dolly Stevens, sponsored by the BRMS PTO and running February 24 through March 5. … Continue Reading

Hillsboro Planning More Big Changes

February 1, 2017 News, Our Towns Be the first to comment
hillsboro

By Amanda Clark

After recently expanding its boundaries, Hillsboro is set to initiate more changes for the community. At a Hillsboro State of the Town community breakfast and open house January 28, residents discussed what is in the offing.

The largest of the planned projects is the complete revamping of Main Street, which commuters know as Rt. 9. Some 16,000 vehicle trips make their way on Main Street each day, through the center of the hamlet. The aim of the reconstruction is to help drivers travel at reasonable speeds, while also providing parking areas, sidewalks, and raised crosswalks. Presently, construction is slated to begin in 2019, and be completed by late spring 2020. But the Town is working to accelerate the timetable. … Continue Reading

Envision Loudoun’s Biggest Task Is Ahead

February 1, 2017 Loudoun County, News Be the first to comment
envisionloudoun

Envision Loudoun’s series of public Listening & Learning workshops – part of the County’s 18-month process to rewrite the Comprehensive Plan – wrapped up Jan. 11. The interactive website is now also officially finished with this initial learning phase. According to the Envision Loudoun website, citizen participation in the effort has been very good; “generating over 4,500 unique ideas and opportunities.”

So, now what? … Continue Reading

Vacant Chairs Remembered

February 1, 2017 News, Our Towns Be the first to comment
ball's bluff

Ball’s Bluff Battlefield Expanded to 3,300 Acres
– By Andrea Gaines
On October 21, 1861, approximately 3,400 Civil War soldiers faced off on the Potomac River shoreline known as Ball’s Bluff, just north of Leesburg.
In a decisive Confederate victory, nearly 50 percent of Union soldiers were killed, wounded, or taken prisoner. … Continue Reading

Wildlife Ambassadors Continues with Educational Programs

February 1, 2017 Business Be the first to comment
Wild Life Photo

Parrots and opossum and snakes, oh my! All kinds of animals can be found at Wildlife Ambassadors in Purcellville. Since 1996, the organization has been presenting educational wildlife programs for schools, libraries, birthday parties, and special events.

The collection of animals has come to Wildlife Ambassadors from other area animal rescues, county animal shelters, wildlife rehabilitators, and individuals. One of the oldest ambassadors, Oliver, a green wing macaw, was donated to Wildlife Ambassadors in October of 2000 by the Rainforest Café restaurant in Tysons Corner. He has become one of the most popular ambassadors over the years. His size is impressive, and he can crack a Brazil nut in three seconds! … Continue Reading

Bluemont Fair Seeks Logo Design

January 27, 2017 News, Our Towns Be the first to comment
bluemontfair

Organizers of the 48th annual Bluemont Fair to be held September 16 and 17 in historic Western Loudoun County have invited artists of all ages and abilities to submit designs for consideration for this year’s logo.

The theme this year is “Haying”. Hay has been grown, harvested, and used since the first farmers came to Bluemont in the early to mid-1700’s, and can still be seen in all of its forms – growing, cut and drying, and baled – in the fields around the village. The theme is deliberately broad so that artists can interpret freely. Designs could reflect the act of haying, hay fields, the animals who eat/use hay, hay bales, pitchforks and other hay-related tools, or anything else that touches on hay and haying. … Continue Reading

Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of January 19, 2017

January 27, 2017 News, Public Safety Be the first to comment
police_tape

01/19/2017 – 05:52 p.m. 37000 Blk. Sutton Dr. Vehicle Tampering
Several vehicles that had been left unlocked were entered and ransacked but nothing was reported to have been taken. The Purcellville Police reminds citizens to please lock their vehicles and eliminate these crimes of opportunity.

01/19/2017 – 08:30 a.m. 100 Blk. Ivy Hills Terrace Larceny from Auto
The victim reported that unknown suspect(s) had entered her vehicle and stolen her wallet. The incident is under investigation. … Continue Reading


 

 

 

 

 

 

Columns

A Rainy Romance

moore-sobelnewmug

By Samuel Moore-Sobel “If you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all” – a simple phrase uttered in an acclaimed musical that helped birth a star. The movie’s Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds) catches his attention so completely that Don Lockwood (Gene …

Concerned Parents

drmikenewpic

By Michael Oberschneider, Psy.D. Dr. Mike, Our 15-year-old son is out of control and we don’t know what to do anymore. He smokes pot and drinks, disobeys us left and right, is truant from school often, comes home whenever he …

It’s Time To Review Your Estate Planning Basics

Smith0035

Beginners and billionaires alike should refresh their knowledge of these basic estate planning terms and concepts. The word “estate” tends to conjure up images of billionaires and aristocrats, but estate planning is not just for the wealthy. It’s widely believed …

Just Like Nothing (Else) on Earth: George Marshall Center

George Marshall Center

I used to wonder why – after an assignment to visit the interior of this place, I’d return feeling exhausted – both mentally and physically worn out – as if I’d been carrying an extra couple hundred pounds or so …

Meeting the “Other America”

blueridge2

By Nicholas Reid Ever since the presidential election last November, there has been a lot of talk about the “two Americas”: coastal and continental America. The many differences between these two sections of the United States are numerous and oftentimes …

The Trump Effect

noerpel_new

“Corals are marine magicians. As colonies of the tiny ocean organisms grow, they transform the calcium that circulates in seawater into enormous limestone reefs. These reefs—which can extend for more than 1,000 miles and provide homes for crabs, eels, sea …

Six Tips To a New Year and a New You in 2017

drmikenewpic

By Michael Oberschenider, Psy.D. Research has shown that as many as 45 percent of us make New Year’s resolutions, but only about eight percent are actually successful in achieving them. And it seems that age is a factor: about 39 …

Student News

Congratulations, Class of 2016

6 Jul 2016

grads_woodgrove

Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …

(Be the first to comment)

Buckland Earns Degree In Medicine

6 Jul 2016

buckland

Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …

(Be the first to comment)

Adams Promoted To Lieutenant

6 Jul 2016

adamspromoted

Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …

(Be the first to comment)

Calendar

February 2017
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
January 30, 2017 January 31, 2017 February 1, 2017 February 2, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 February 3, 2017 February 4, 2017

CHINESE NEW YEAR EVENT

GALLERY COFFEEHOUSE: Readers Theater

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

 February 5, 2017
February 6, 2017 February 7, 2017 February 8, 2017 February 9, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 February 10, 2017 February 11, 2017

Valentine's Pizza & Champagne

Sweetheart’s Soirée- A Night of Dinner & Dancing

 February 12, 2017

Candlelight Concert Fundraiser

GALLERY COFFEEHOUSE: Writers’ Night Out
February 13, 2017 February 14, 2017 February 15, 2017

Bob Brown Puppets: Dragon Feathers

 February 16, 2017 February 17, 2017

ARTSPOWER: RAINBOW FISH

 February 18, 2017

Wine & Chili Weekend

BALLET THEATRE OF ASHBURN AND EDGE PERFORMANCE COMPANY: MALONE BENEFIT CONCERT

Comedy Night feat. Tyrone Davis

 February 19, 2017
February 20, 2017 February 21, 2017 February 22, 2017 February 23, 2017 February 24, 2017

February Fourth Friday

 February 25, 2017

Samedi Gras Celebration

 February 26, 2017
February 27, 2017 February 28, 2017 March 1, 2017 March 2, 2017 March 3, 2017

LAST HAM STANDING COMEDY IMPROV

 March 4, 2017

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

 March 5, 2017
Current Print Issue:
Sign up for our email newsletter:

Recent Comments

Steady and NoBull

Lifestyle

Four Young Historians Discuss Civil War Turning Points

2 Feb 2017

younghistorians

The Mosby Heritage Area Association will hold a talk featuring a panel of four young historians who will discuss turning points in the Civil War. The talk will be held at Unison Methodist Church, 21148 Unison Road, Middleburg, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 12. Tickets will be sold at the door or online at www.mosbyheritagearea.org/events for $15 …

(Be the first to comment)

Love In All of Its Forms … Ain’t It Grand

2 Feb 2017

valentinesday

Americans exchange hundreds of millions of cards on Valentine’s Day, February 14. The National Retail Federation estimates that we will spend some $20 billion to mark the day and demonstrate to friends and family how much we love them – on what marketers call “Love’s Holiday.” Love. It’s a big deal.

(Be the first to comment)

Music with a Cause Continues

1 Feb 2017

music note

February 26, 4:00 p.m. A Taste of Spring! Beethoven’s “Spring Sonata” for violin and piano forms the heart of a recital by Venezuelan violinist Marjory Serrano and Taiwanese pianist Hsin-Yi Chen, featuring additional classics by Mozart, Coleridge-Taylor and Albeniz. The 7th concert in the Music with a Cause series at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Purcellville, will benefit Mobile Hope of Loudoun. …

(Be the first to comment)

Editorial

Priscilla Nabs Plum Planning Commission Post

Loudoun County Seal Color

Appointment Shocks Many On January 3 Supervisor Tony R. Buffington Jr. (R-Blue Ridge) nominated Tom Priscilla for the Loudoun County Planning Commission to represent the Blue Ridge District. Priscilla was …

Op-ed

Opinion: Terrorism, Debt, and China: Oh My!

blueridge2.jpg

– By Nick Reid world can be a very dangerous place sometimes, especially for a nation state such as the United States. Although danger is always present, the number and …

Metro Money Mess Pushing West

blueridge2.jpg

– By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33rd) A local paper recently quoted Loudoun Board Chair Phyllis Randall as saying that in her observation “some of the concerns raised by the people …

Dear Editor

Vote No To the Minor Special Exception

catesbyproposal

We are a group of Loudoun County citizens who will be adversely affected if the board grants a special exception for the Catesby Farm property at your upcoming meeting. You …

It’s Our Right

catesbyproposal

On December 6, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on a “Minor Special Exception” proposal we submitted earlier this year concerning our Catesby Farm property. Unfortunately, our limited …

View From the Ridge

Broken Promises, Hidden by a Six-Foot Berm

blueridge2

By Andrea Gaines On August 9, 1825 at the age of 69, French military officer the Marquis de Lafayette was honored in Leesburg by former President James Monroe. The French-born …

Around Virginia

Office Building on Capitol Square To Be Named After Civil Rights Pioneer Barbara Johns

image002

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced that the newly renovated state building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond (currently known as the 9th Street Office Building) will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns. The building, which reopened last year, houses the Virginia Attorney General’s …

(Be the first to comment)

Rep. Comstock’s Key Top Priority Legislation Initiatives

barbaracomstock

Signed into Law in Her First Term Rep. Barbara Comstock, who serves the 10th congressional district in Virginia, recently reviewed the achievements of her first term in office, identifying 17 legislative initiatives that she supported that were adopted. She said: “My staff and I have met with stakeholders, local elected …

(Be the first to comment)

Man Killed Walking To Gas Station on I-95

police_tape

Virginia State Police Trooper M.J. Kryznefski is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m., on Monday, December 26, on Interstate 95 near Exit 158B. Three males were traveling south on Interstate 95 when their Honda CRV ran out of gas. They …

(Be the first to comment)

Sports

Woodgrove Gymnastics Team Places First

1 Feb 2017

woodgrove

The Woodgrove High School Gymnastics team for placed first at their home meet. The team competed against squads from Loudoun Valley, Park View and Riverside high schools. Seniors Kaycee Delitta and Sarah Snare were honored at the event for their contributions to the team. The Wolverines excelled in individual competition …

(Be the first to comment)

Woodgrove Gymnastics Hosts Home Meet

24 Jan 2017

woodgrove gymnastics

Woodgrove High School’s Varsity Gymnastics team will host a five-team meet on Tuesday, January 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Wolverines will face teams from Park View, Rock Ridge, Riverside and Loudoun Valley high schools. Seniors Kaycee Delitta and Sarah Snare, co-captains for the team, will be honored during the …

(Be the first to comment)

Archives

  • +2017
  • +2016
  • +2015
  • +2014
  • +2013
  • +2012
  • +2011
  • +2010
  • +2009