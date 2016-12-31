(to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in January) “The recent frequency and intensity of mass coral bleaching are of major concern, and are directly attributable to rising atmospheric greenhouse gases.” [1]
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Western Loudoun Volleyball Club held its annual all day Certification Day for the upcoming season at Patrick Henry College. There were 6 teams, 70 players, 12 coaches and 8 hours of volleyball to ensure players had the necessary certifications needed for the upcoming club season. WLVBC’s …
Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser will be presenting the State of the Town address at Town Hall, 221 South Nursery Avenue, on Wednesday, January 4 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers. “I am looking forward to covering our current economic state and the challenges and opportunities before us,” said Mayor Fraser.
The State of the Town will be published on the Town’s website the following day. This presentation is open to the public, and citizens are welcome to attend.
This is an excellent time for citizens to become engaged. If you have any questions before or after the presentation, e-mail Mayor Fraser at kfraser@purcellvilleva.gov.
Three suspects are in custody and are facing charges in connection with the December 28 armed robbery at the Bridge End Centre gas station near Lovettsville.
Michael A. Rives, 38, of Maryland is facing charges in Loudoun County for robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Two other suspects, William L. Russ, 47, and Elizabeth D. Hawbaker, 27, are facing charges for conspiracy to commit robbery. All three suspects are from Maryland. … Continue Reading
At the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center last night, Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk and Council Members Ron Campbell, Tom Dunn and Ken Reid took their oaths of office. Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens administered the oath of office to Mayor Burk, Council Member Ron Campbell and Council Member Tom Dunn. General District Court Judge Deborah C. Welsh administered the oath of office to Council Member Ken Reid. … Continue Reading
With the likelihood of winter weather impacting our area, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue reminds residents to take additional safety precautions for your home and personal safety. Some critical tips to remember during extreme winter weather include:
Stay informed! Sign up for Alert Loudoun, www.loudoun.gov/alert and receive emergency information, news releases, traffic information, and more. Additional weather-related and safety info is available at www.loudoun.gov/winter or www.ready.gov.
A Loudoun County woman is facing more than 100 charges of animal cruelty and neglect after Animal Control Officers found inadequate living conditions at a property south of Leesburg.
On Wednesday, December 14, Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) received custody of 96 chickens, two dogs, three rabbits, two geese, five ducks and four pot belly pigs from the property after the owner, Kaitlin L. Leger, 29, of Leesburg, agreed to transfer legal ownership of the animals. … Continue Reading
12/15/2016 – 07:00 p.m. 300 Blk. S. 15th St. Domestic Violence
Police were called to the scene of a domestic incident. It was determined that a physical altercation had occurred but police were unable to determine the primary offender due to conflicting stories and no independent witnesses. An Emergency Protective Order (EPO) was obtained against a family member who was required to leave the residence. The person left without incident. … Continue Reading
The Loudoun County Affordable Dwelling Unit Program (ADU) has available units in an active adult community in the Ashburn area that serves people ages 50 and older. In addition to income and credit requirements, applicants to purchase these properties must be age 50 or older, have no children under 18 in their household, and must not own a home at the time of ADU settlement. … Continue Reading
In an effort to assess progress on Phase II of the Silver Line, Gov. Tim Kaine (D-VA) rode the Metro from Tyson’s Corner to the Wiehle-Reston stop with Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld and received a tour and briefing on construction of the extension to Dulles International Airport from Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officials. Kaine made securing $900 million in federal funding for Phase I of the Silver Line project a top transportation priority. … Continue Reading
The Town of Purcellville announced the launch of its financial transparency platform through OpenGov, which is designed to bring visibility, openness, and accountability to our operations. The Town Council has emphasized its commitment to honest budgeting, responsible spending, and financial transparency and approved the contract with OpenGov in September. … Continue Reading
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted suicide by a student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.
The student was located by school personnel shortly after 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning in a secluded area of the school.
Emergency personnel responded to the school and transported the student to Inova Loudoun Hospital. He was later taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital. The student is currently listed in critical condition. No further details are being released regarding the student to help protect his identity. … Continue Reading
As designated in section 6-8 B. of the Town’s Event Ordinance, the Town of Purcellville will consider donating funds or in-kind services to events in Town that are sponsored by qualified organizations. Examples of such donated resources include maintenance staff time, police time for safety of the event, and direct funding. … Continue Reading
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video today of two suspects believed to be involved in series of larcenies from vehicles in the Round Hill area.
During the overnight hours between December 7 and December 8, multiple vehicles were entered in the area of Main Street in Round Hill. In one case two firearms were taken from an unlocked vehicle. … Continue Reading
By Nicholas Reid Seventy-five years ago this December 7, to quote President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.” It will have been 75 …
On November 8, 2016, Republican candidate Donald J. Trump won a closely contested election for president of the United States. Late on election night, when it became evident that Trump was likely to win, despite consistently trailing in the polls, …
By Samuel Moore-Sobel My friend and I sit in a bar near our office. He is upset, bags under his eyes due to lack of sleep. Thursday, our weekly night to meet is usually a happy hour filled with intellectual …
I should have known that this one would take me far from my contemplative, Zen-inspired comfort zone; after I’d traversed more construction projects than I wanted to tally, competed with hurried, coffee-driven commuters with no time for mere existence, and …
Dr. Mike, My son was diagnosed with ADHD two years ago, and his pediatrician at that time recommended we try a social skills group for his “immaturity” and “impulsivity.” We did that, and our experience was horrible. The kids in …
(Presented to the Board of Supervisors December 6, 2016) “Events as severe as the 1998 event, the worst on record, are likely to become commonplace within 20 years.” – Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, 1999 [4] Tony Noerpel
Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …
Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …
Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …
(All ages) Ring in the New Year with a family-friendly celebration featuring entertainment and party favors for everyone, refreshments and simple party crafts, photo booth and more! Then countdown to “midnight” at the end of our party --- and parents can still get home in time to watch the festivities in Times Square.
Tickets: $10 Adults or $35 Family of 4 or more
Register on Webtrac beginning November 12th!
An afternoon of classical music—spirituals, Lieder, Bach, Robert Burns—hosted by the Schiller Institute, with community singers and instrumentalists. Start the New Year with beauty and truth for a new era! First of a series. Free. Donations welcome. Leesburg Volunteer Fire Co., Station 1 (Flame Room), 215 W. Loudoun St., Leesburg, Tel. 703 297 8368
Loudoun Valley Yoga
In the midst of creating an unforgettable holiday season, we often struggle to find time to slow down and take care of ourselves. Join us for a replenishing practice designed to release the stress of the season and make space for a fresh new year. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
Utilizing a chair for modifications to make yoga accessible to people who lack the mobility to move easily from standing to seated to supine positions. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
Discussion of the anatomical purpose of the abdominal muscles and specific yoga poses which relate to each abdominal group. 75 Minutes of lecture/discussion and 75 Minute Yoga Practice. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
Main Street Theater is looking to cast about 20 youth and 35 adults for SEUSSICAL.
The production dates are May 5-7 and 12-14,2017
Rehearsals will start Monday March 6 in the evenings from 6-9pm at local facilities. There will be no rehearsals over spring break April 10-14. Main Street does not rehearse on weekends. The final 2 weeks before opening, nightly rehearsals are required unless a school function interferes
(Ages 2 & up) The past is alive with prehistoric performers! May we introduce our Extinct Entertainers? Elvis- Saurus and Ted Pterodactyl lead in the Fossil Follies with our Madcap Mesozoic Marionettes! Silly is the word for this show, with colorful dinosaurs everywhere!
(Ages 10 & up) Selections to include Rock, Soul, Contemporary, R&B, Jazz Standards and originals by the members. The Immortals are a group made up of the best music students at Loudoun Music Instruction.
Spend a lovely afternoon with us at Breaux Vineyards for a paint class! We have paired up with local paint company Creative Mankind for a fun day of painting, wine, and a cozy atmosphere. Breaux Vineyards will be selling wine & light fare on this afternoon, a perfect outing for friends and family.
$35.00 per person
~For more information and to make a reservation click here~
Be a witness to Ms. Anderson’s incredible journey for her rise to a pre-eminent spot among the world’s concert artists in spite of racial attitudes of the times, which she met with courage, grace and determination. . Presented in partnership with Virginia Commission for the Arts. Pay at Door $8.00 All Seats
(All ages) Don’t miss this hilarious show full of laughs for the entire family. A group of talented performers take suggestions from the audience to create wacky scenes and funny improv games. If you like Whose Line Is It Anyway? you’ll love Last Ham Standing…the other comedy meat! www.franklinparkartscenter.org
Performing music from their upcoming CD, set to release in June, featuring Danny Knicely, Will Lee & John Flower in three part harmonies, hot instrumentals, and even a couple a cappella numbers. Danny and John are both Known for their work with David Via and Corn Tornado in the early 2000’s, while Danny and Will released a well received duet album in 2006 called Murders Drownings and Lost Loves, but the three first performed together as part of the award winning Magraw Gap in the mid-1990’s. This “meetings of musical minds” is not to be missed. Tickets can be reserved at dannyknicely.com or info@dannyknicely.com or purchase at the door.
Tickets: $20.00 All Seats in advanced, $25.00 at the Door
(All ages) Celebrate the Year of the Rooster, wear the lucky colors gold, brown and yellow, enjoy arts and crafts, solve Lantern Tiger Riddles and enjoy refreshments and entertainment. This program is also a reception to celebrate the opening of our yearly Youth Art Show. 263717-01 $10.00 per person 263717-02 $35.00 – family of four or more
(Ages 16 & up) Performance group BITWC ” Imagine That!” presents “Moonlight and Magnolias”- 1939 Hollywood is abuzz. Legendary producer David O. Selznick has shut down production of his new epic, Gone with the Wind. It’s just not working. So he sends for screenwriter Ben Hecht and pulls director Victor Fleming. He locks the doors, closes the shades, and on a diet of bananas and peanuts, the three men labor over five days to fashion a screenplay that will become the blueprint for one of the most successful and beloved films of all time.
Ila Nell Kinser, age 92, of Berryville, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Winchester Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1924 in Lee County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Dewey and Flora Roberts. She was proceeded in death by her husband Dudley W. Kinser, Sr., her two sisters, her brother, …
The Mosby Heritage Area Association announced the winners of their 2016 Heritage Hero Awards and its Educator of the Year Award. The Heritage Hero award is given to individuals or groups in the Mosby Heritage Area who have demonstrated stewardship responsibility over many years. The Mosby Heritage Area Educator of the Year Award is given to an educator who effectively …
The Middleburg Concert Series comes home for Christmas with a holiday concert of classical and traditional seasonal music at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18. Featured performers will be MCS resident musicians Dr. Alan Saucedo, Cynthia Saucedo, Karen Chase; MCS Advisory Board members Dr. Dudley Oakes, Dr. Steven Cooksey; and internationally acclaimed guest vocalists Michael Forest and Dr. Aime Sposato.
Signed into Law in Her First Term Rep. Barbara Comstock, who serves the 10th congressional district in Virginia, recently reviewed the achievements of her first term in office, identifying 17 legislative initiatives that she supported that were adopted. She said: “My staff and I have met with stakeholders, local elected …
Virginia State Police Trooper M.J. Kryznefski is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m., on Monday, December 26, on Interstate 95 near Exit 158B. Three males were traveling south on Interstate 95 when their Honda CRV ran out of gas. They …
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, introduced legislation to give Wells Fargo customers who were victims of a fraudulent account scheme their day in court. The bank was involved in a scandal this year after it was revealed that Wells Fargo employees secretly …
The Woodgrove High School Varsity Gymnastics squad outscored teams from Loudoun Valley, Riverside, Park View and Forest Park high schools to take first place at its season opener at LVHS on Wednesday, December 7. Woodgrove sophomore River Stone also won first place in the individual all-around. Stone finished second place …
Purcellville is accepting applications from local organizations for its annual sports league funding program. Organizations must serve the Town of Purcellville area, have citizens of the Town of Purcellville as players, and provide a letter to the Town from the IRS confirming the organization’s tax exempt status in order to …
