01/05/2017 – 04:00 p.m. 900 Blk. Harvest View Ct. Peddler Complaint

A citizen reported a solicitor going door to door seeking donations for military members. The solicitor was located but did not have proper documentation from the town and was asked to desist until the proper licensing was acquired.

01/08/2017 – 01:25 p.m. 100 Blk. N. 16th St. Larceny

Complainant reported that a ring had been stolen from her apartment. There were no signs of forced entry and the incident is under investigation.