The Grim Reaper and the Great Barrier

(to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in January) “The recent frequency and intensity of mass coral bleaching are of major concern, and are directly attributable to rising atmospheric greenhouse gases.” [1]

Go to: http://www.lcds.org/

Purcellville Christmas Parade, 2016

Freezing temperatures didn’t keep the crowds away from the Purcellville Parade Dec. 10.

Western Loudoun Volleyball Club Starts Club Season With “Certapalooza Day” – Collects Close To 400 Pounds Of food For The Community

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Western Loudoun Volleyball Club held its annual all day Certification Day for the upcoming season at Patrick Henry College. There were 6 teams, 70 players, 12 coaches and 8 hours of volleyball to ensure players had the necessary certifications needed for the upcoming club season. WLVBC’s …

Recent Articles:

Home » News » Recent Articles:

Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser Gives State of the Town Address

December 31, 2016 News, Our Towns Be the first to comment
fraser

Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser will be presenting the State of the Town address at Town Hall, 221 South Nursery Avenue, on Wednesday, January 4 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers. “I am looking forward to covering our current economic state and the challenges and opportunities before us,” said Mayor Fraser.

The State of the Town will be published on the Town’s website the following day. This presentation is open to the public, and citizens are welcome to attend.

This is an excellent time for citizens to become engaged. If you have any questions before or after the presentation, e-mail Mayor Fraser at kfraser@purcellvilleva.gov.

Three Suspects in Custody in Connection with Armed Robbery at Bridge End Centre near Lovettsville

December 31, 2016 Public Safety Be the first to comment
police_tape

Three suspects are in custody and are facing charges in connection with the December 28 armed robbery at the Bridge End Centre gas station near Lovettsville.

Michael A. Rives, 38, of Maryland is facing charges in Loudoun County for robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Two other suspects, William L. Russ, 47, and Elizabeth D. Hawbaker, 27, are facing charges for conspiracy to commit robbery. All three suspects are from Maryland. … Continue Reading

New Leesburg Mayor and Town Council Members Sworn In

December 27, 2016 Government, News Be the first to comment
mayor_burk_swearing-in

At the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center last night, Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk and Council Members Ron Campbell, Tom Dunn and Ken Reid took their oaths of office. Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens administered the oath of office to Mayor Burk, Council Member Ron Campbell and Council Member Tom Dunn. General District Court Judge Deborah C. Welsh administered the oath of office to Council Member Ken Reid. … Continue Reading

Be Prepared for Winter Storms

December 23, 2016 News, Public Safety Be the first to comment
winter_drive

With the likelihood of winter weather impacting our area, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue reminds residents to take additional safety precautions for your home and personal safety. Some critical tips to remember during extreme winter weather include:

Holiday Hours for the Town of Leesburg Facilities

December 23, 2016 News, Our Towns Be the first to comment
Leesburg

No changes to trash and recycling collection schedules for Christmas or New Year’s Day holidays.

In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, hours of operations will be adjusted at certain Town facilities.

Town offices will close at noon on Friday, December 23, 2016, and will be closed on the following days:

  • Monday, December 26
  • Tuesday, December 27
  • Monday, January 2, 2017

… Continue Reading

Loudoun County Woman Charged with More than 100 Counts of Animal Cruelty and Neglect

December 23, 2016 Loudoun County, News Be the first to comment
police_tape

A Loudoun County woman is facing more than 100 charges of animal cruelty and neglect after Animal Control Officers found inadequate living conditions at a property south of Leesburg.

On Wednesday, December 14, Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) received custody of 96 chickens, two dogs, three rabbits, two geese, five ducks and four pot belly pigs from the property after the owner, Kaitlin L. Leger, 29, of Leesburg, agreed to transfer legal ownership of the animals. … Continue Reading

Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of December 15, 2016

December 23, 2016 News, Public Safety Be the first to comment
police_tape

12/15/2016 – 07:00 p.m. 300 Blk. S. 15th St. Domestic Violence
Police were called to the scene of a domestic incident. It was determined that a physical altercation had occurred but police were unable to determine the primary offender due to conflicting stories and no independent witnesses. An Emergency Protective Order (EPO) was obtained against a family member who was required to leave the residence. The person left without incident. … Continue Reading

Affordable Dwelling Units for Sale in Active Community for Ages 50 and Up

December 20, 2016 Loudoun County, News Be the first to comment
Loudoun County Seal Color

The Loudoun County Affordable Dwelling Unit Program (ADU) has available units in an active adult community in the Ashburn area that serves people ages 50 and older. In addition to income and credit requirements, applicants to purchase these properties must be age 50 or older, have no children under 18 in their household, and must not own a home at the time of ADU settlement. … Continue Reading

Kaine Rides Silver Line To Assess Progress on Dulles Extension

December 18, 2016 Development, News 3 comments
Kaine

In an effort to assess progress on Phase II of the Silver Line, Gov. Tim Kaine (D-VA) rode the Metro from Tyson’s Corner to the Wiehle-Reston stop with Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld and received a tour and briefing on construction of the extension to Dulles International Airport from Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officials. Kaine made securing $900 million in federal funding for Phase I of the Silver Line project a top transportation priority. … Continue Reading

Purcellville Launches Financial Transparency Platform

December 15, 2016 Government, News Be the first to comment
town of purcellville sign

The Town of Purcellville announced the launch of its financial transparency platform through OpenGov, which is designed to bring visibility, openness, and accountability to our operations. The Town Council has emphasized its commitment to honest budgeting, responsible spending, and financial transparency and approved the contract with OpenGov in September. … Continue Reading

LCSO Update on Attempted Suicide at Stone Bridge High School

December 15, 2016 News, Public Safety Be the first to comment
sheriff

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted suicide by a student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.

The student was located by school personnel shortly after 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning in a secluded area of the school.

Emergency personnel responded to the school and transported the student to Inova Loudoun Hospital. He was later taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital. The student is currently listed in critical condition. No further details are being released regarding the student to help protect his identity. … Continue Reading

Request for Town Donations to Events Due December 31, 2016

December 15, 2016 News, Our Towns Be the first to comment
town of purcellville sign

As designated in section 6-8 B. of the Town’s Event Ordinance, the Town of Purcellville will consider donating funds or in-kind services to events in Town that are sponsored by qualified organizations. Examples of such donated resources include maintenance staff time, police time for safety of the event, and direct funding. … Continue Reading

LCSO Releases Surveillance Video of Possible Suspects in Round Hill Thefts

December 15, 2016 News, Public Safety Be the first to comment
sheriff

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video today of two suspects believed to be involved in series of larcenies from vehicles in the Round Hill area.

During the overnight hours between December 7 and December 8, multiple vehicles were entered in the area of Main Street in Round Hill. In one case two firearms were taken from an unlocked vehicle. … Continue Reading


 

 

 

 

 

 

Columns

The Grim Reaper and the Great Barrier

grimreaper

(to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in January) “The recent frequency and intensity of mass coral bleaching are of major concern, and are directly attributable to rising atmospheric greenhouse gases.” [1]

Pearl Harbor

flag

By Nicholas Reid Seventy-five years ago this December 7, to quote President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.” It will have been 75 …

Early Returns: How U.S. Markets Reacted to the Presidential Election

Smith0035

On November 8, 2016, Republican candidate Donald J. Trump won a closely contested election for president of the United States. Late on election night, when it became evident that Trump was likely to win, despite consistently trailing in the polls, …

America: Worthy of Our Trust

moore-sobelnewmug

By Samuel Moore-Sobel My friend and I sit in a bar near our office. He is upset, bags under his eyes due to lack of sleep. Thursday, our weekly night to meet is usually a happy hour filled with intellectual …

South Riding

South Riding

I should have known that this one would take me far from my contemplative, Zen-inspired comfort zone; after I’d traversed more construction projects than I wanted to tally, competed with hurried, coffee-driven commuters with no time for mere existence, and …

Support Group Help Needed

drmikenewpic

Dr. Mike, My son was diagnosed with ADHD two years ago, and his pediatrician at that time recommended we try a social skills group for his “immaturity” and “impulsivity.” We did that, and our experience was horrible. The kids in …

The State of Corals

Figure 3 close up view of healthy coral polyps. [9]

(Presented to the Board of Supervisors December 6, 2016) “Events as severe as the 1998 event, the worst on record, are likely to become commonplace within 20 years.” – Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, 1999 [4] Tony Noerpel

Student News

Congratulations, Class of 2016

6 Jul 2016

grads_woodgrove

Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …

(Be the first to comment)

Buckland Earns Degree In Medicine

6 Jul 2016

buckland

Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …

(Be the first to comment)

Adams Promoted To Lieutenant

6 Jul 2016

adamspromoted

Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …

(Be the first to comment)

Calendar

January 2017
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
December 26, 2016 December 27, 2016 December 28, 2016 December 29, 2016 December 30, 2016 December 31, 2016

Family New Year’s Eve Celebration

 January 1, 2017

New Year's Day Musikabend

Restore & Renew
January 2, 2017 January 3, 2017 January 4, 2017 January 5, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 January 6, 2017 January 7, 2017

Core Purpose, Core Practice Yoga

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

 January 8, 2017
January 9, 2017

AUDITIONS - SEUSSICAL

 January 10, 2017 January 11, 2017

Beale Street Puppets: Dig Those Dinosaurs

 January 12, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 January 13, 2017 January 14, 2017

THE IMMORTALS

 January 15, 2017

Come Paint with Us at Breaux Vineyards
January 16, 2017 January 17, 2017 January 18, 2017

Virginia Opera: Deep River- The Marion Anderson Story

 January 19, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 January 20, 2017

LAST HAM STANDING COMEDY IMPROV

 January 21, 2017

DANNY KNICELY CONCERT

 January 22, 2017
January 23, 2017 January 24, 2017 January 25, 2017 January 26, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 January 27, 2017 January 28, 2017 January 29, 2017
January 30, 2017 January 31, 2017 February 1, 2017 February 2, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 February 3, 2017 February 4, 2017

CHINESE NEW YEAR EVENT

GALLERY COFFEEHOUSE: Readers Theater

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

 February 5, 2017
Current Print Issue:
Sign up for our email newsletter:

Recent Comments

Steady and NoBull

Lifestyle

Remembering Ila Nell Kinser

31 Dec 2016

blueridge2

Ila Nell Kinser, age 92, of Berryville, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, December 24, 2016 at Winchester Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1924 in Lee County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Dewey and Flora Roberts. She was proceeded in death by her husband Dudley W. Kinser, Sr., her two sisters, her brother, …

(Be the first to comment)

Mosby Heritage Area Association Hero and Educator Awards Announced

20 Dec 2016

Mosby Heritage Area Association

The Mosby Heritage Area Association announced the winners of their 2016 Heritage Hero Awards and its Educator of the Year Award. The Heritage Hero award is given to individuals or groups in the Mosby Heritage Area who have demonstrated stewardship responsibility over many years. The Mosby Heritage Area Educator of the Year Award is given to an educator who effectively …

(Be the first to comment)

Christmas Concert Features Internationally Acclaimed Musicians and Antique Steinway Piano

15 Dec 2016

michael_forest

The Middleburg Concert Series comes home for Christmas with a holiday concert of classical and traditional seasonal music at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18. Featured performers will be MCS resident musicians Dr. Alan Saucedo, Cynthia Saucedo, Karen Chase; MCS Advisory Board members Dr. Dudley Oakes, Dr. Steven Cooksey; and internationally acclaimed guest vocalists Michael Forest and Dr. Aime Sposato.

(Be the first to comment)

Editorial

Grief and Greed

blueridge2

By Matthew Parse What would drive a single individual to cause so much emotional stress and financial burden on hundreds, if not, thousands of families? What would drive the Town …

Op-ed

Opinion: Terrorism, Debt, and China: Oh My!

blueridge2.jpg

– By Nick Reid world can be a very dangerous place sometimes, especially for a nation state such as the United States. Although danger is always present, the number and …

Metro Money Mess Pushing West

blueridge2.jpg

– By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33rd) A local paper recently quoted Loudoun Board Chair Phyllis Randall as saying that in her observation “some of the concerns raised by the people …

Dear Editor

Vote No To the Minor Special Exception

catesbyproposal

We are a group of Loudoun County citizens who will be adversely affected if the board grants a special exception for the Catesby Farm property at your upcoming meeting. You …

It’s Our Right

catesbyproposal

On December 6, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on a “Minor Special Exception” proposal we submitted earlier this year concerning our Catesby Farm property. Unfortunately, our limited …

View From the Ridge

Broken Promises, Hidden by a Six-Foot Berm

blueridge2

By Andrea Gaines On August 9, 1825 at the age of 69, French military officer the Marquis de Lafayette was honored in Leesburg by former President James Monroe. The French-born …

Around Virginia

Rep. Comstock’s Key Top Priority Legislation Initiatives

barbaracomstock

Signed into Law in Her First Term Rep. Barbara Comstock, who serves the 10th congressional district in Virginia, recently reviewed the achievements of her first term in office, identifying 17 legislative initiatives that she supported that were adopted. She said: “My staff and I have met with stakeholders, local elected …

(Be the first to comment)

Man Killed Walking To Gas Station on I-95

police_tape

Virginia State Police Trooper M.J. Kryznefski is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m., on Monday, December 26, on Interstate 95 near Exit 158B. Three males were traveling south on Interstate 95 when their Honda CRV ran out of gas. They …

(Be the first to comment)

Warner Introduces Bill To Help Wells Fargo Victims Get Their Day in Court

blueridge2

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, introduced legislation to give Wells Fargo customers who were victims of a fraudulent account scheme their day in court. The bank was involved in a scandal this year after it was revealed that Wells Fargo employees secretly …

(Be the first to comment)

Sports

WHS Varsity Gymnastics Takes First Place in Season Opener

12 Dec 2016

gymnastics woodgrove

The Woodgrove High School Varsity Gymnastics squad outscored teams from Loudoun Valley, Riverside, Park View and Forest Park high schools to take first place at its season opener at LVHS on Wednesday, December 7. Woodgrove sophomore River Stone also won first place in the individual all-around. Stone finished second place …

(Be the first to comment)

Accepting Applications for Sports League Funding

30 Nov 2016

basketball

Purcellville is accepting applications from local organizations for its annual sports league funding program. Organizations must serve the Town of Purcellville area, have citizens of the Town of Purcellville as players, and provide a letter to the Town from the IRS confirming the organization’s tax exempt status in order to …

(Be the first to comment)

Archives

  • +2016
  • +2015
  • +2014
  • +2013
  • +2012
  • +2011
  • +2010
  • +2009