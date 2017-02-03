Hillsboro Charter Academy, Loudoun County’s new community-run, non-profit public charter school, is seeking directors to join its governing board. The tuition-free public charter elementary school, open to children from across Loudoun County, offers a hands-on learning environment where Project Base Learning focuses on the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) disciplines.

Hillsboro Charter Academy’s mission includes the commitment to “being a small community-run school of choice for the children of Loudoun County where students are nurtured as individual in a hands-on learning environment with lessons designed to enhance problem solving, critical thinking and collaborative learning.”

… Continue Reading