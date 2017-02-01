The Grim Reaper and the Great Barrier

(to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in January) “The recent frequency and intensity of mass coral bleaching are of major concern, and are directly attributable to rising atmospheric greenhouse gases.” [1]

Hugh Forsythe Appointed Interim Leesburg Town Council Member

Mr. Forsythe will serve until a special election is held November 7, 2017. At the Jan. 9 organizational meeting, the Leesburg Town Council appointed Hugh Forsythe to fill the council seat vacated by Mayor Kelly Burk. Mr. Forsythe was sworn in immediately after his appointment and joined the council on …

Western Loudoun Volleyball Club Starts Club Season With “Certapalooza Day” – Collects Close To 400 Pounds Of food For The Community

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Western Loudoun Volleyball Club held its annual all day Certification Day for the upcoming season at Patrick Henry College. There were 6 teams, 70 players, 12 coaches and 8 hours of volleyball to ensure players had the necessary certifications needed for the upcoming club season. WLVBC’s …

Purcellville Man Hits It Right: Gets Front Row View at Inauguration

inauguration2

When Purcellville businessman John Fuog suddenly received an invitation to participate in the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump less than three weeks before the ceremony, he had no idea he’d end up with one of the best ring-side views. Not only did he end up on Pennsylvania Avenue, but adjacent to the President’s reviewing stand. … Continue Reading

BRMS Brings Joseph’s Technicolor Dreams To Loudoun Audiences

joseph

What do you get when you combine a simple and timeless tale of love, betrayal and redemption … a rock legend named Elvis … a boy with the power to interpret dreams … and local children exploring their delightfully unguarded dramatic abilities under an award winning director?

Find out by attending any one of seven upcoming performances of Blue Ridge Middle School’s production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – produced by Dolly Stevens, sponsored by the BRMS PTO and running February 24 through March 5. … Continue Reading

Hillsboro Planning More Big Changes

hillsboro

By Amanda Clark

After recently expanding its boundaries, Hillsboro is set to initiate more changes for the community. At a Hillsboro State of the Town community breakfast and open house January 28, residents discussed what is in the offing.

The largest of the planned projects is the complete revamping of Main Street, which commuters know as Rt. 9. Some 16,000 vehicle trips make their way on Main Street each day, through the center of the hamlet. The aim of the reconstruction is to help drivers travel at reasonable speeds, while also providing parking areas, sidewalks, and raised crosswalks. Presently, construction is slated to begin in 2019, and be completed by late spring 2020. But the Town is working to accelerate the timetable. … Continue Reading

Envision Loudoun’s Biggest Task Is Ahead

envisionloudoun

Envision Loudoun’s series of public Listening & Learning workshops – part of the County’s 18-month process to rewrite the Comprehensive Plan – wrapped up Jan. 11. The interactive website is now also officially finished with this initial learning phase. According to the Envision Loudoun website, citizen participation in the effort has been very good; “generating over 4,500 unique ideas and opportunities.”

So, now what? … Continue Reading

Vacant Chairs Remembered

ball's bluff

Ball’s Bluff Battlefield Expanded to 3,300 Acres
– By Andrea Gaines
On October 21, 1861, approximately 3,400 Civil War soldiers faced off on the Potomac River shoreline known as Ball’s Bluff, just north of Leesburg.
In a decisive Confederate victory, nearly 50 percent of Union soldiers were killed, wounded, or taken prisoner. … Continue Reading

Wildlife Ambassadors Continues with Educational Programs

Wild Life Photo

Parrots and opossum and snakes, oh my! All kinds of animals can be found at Wildlife Ambassadors in Purcellville. Since 1996, the organization has been presenting educational wildlife programs for schools, libraries, birthday parties, and special events.

The collection of animals has come to Wildlife Ambassadors from other area animal rescues, county animal shelters, wildlife rehabilitators, and individuals. One of the oldest ambassadors, Oliver, a green wing macaw, was donated to Wildlife Ambassadors in October of 2000 by the Rainforest Café restaurant in Tysons Corner. He has become one of the most popular ambassadors over the years. His size is impressive, and he can crack a Brazil nut in three seconds! … Continue Reading

Bluemont Fair Seeks Logo Design

bluemontfair

Organizers of the 48th annual Bluemont Fair to be held September 16 and 17 in historic Western Loudoun County have invited artists of all ages and abilities to submit designs for consideration for this year’s logo.

The theme this year is “Haying”. Hay has been grown, harvested, and used since the first farmers came to Bluemont in the early to mid-1700’s, and can still be seen in all of its forms – growing, cut and drying, and baled – in the fields around the village. The theme is deliberately broad so that artists can interpret freely. Designs could reflect the act of haying, hay fields, the animals who eat/use hay, hay bales, pitchforks and other hay-related tools, or anything else that touches on hay and haying. … Continue Reading

Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of January 19, 2017

police_tape

01/19/2017 – 05:52 p.m. 37000 Blk. Sutton Dr. Vehicle Tampering
Several vehicles that had been left unlocked were entered and ransacked but nothing was reported to have been taken. The Purcellville Police reminds citizens to please lock their vehicles and eliminate these crimes of opportunity.

01/19/2017 – 08:30 a.m. 100 Blk. Ivy Hills Terrace Larceny from Auto
The victim reported that unknown suspect(s) had entered her vehicle and stolen her wallet. The incident is under investigation. … Continue Reading

Eileen Boeing Selected to Be Leesburg’s Next Clerk of Council

Leesburg

Leesburg Town Manager Kaj Dentler has announced that Eileen Boeing will be joining town staff as Clerk of Council.

Boeing is currently the Director of Customer Support for Zodia Aerospace. Previously, she served as Operations Coordinator for the Town of Purcellville, where she provided staff support to the Town Council as well as several of the Council’s sub-committees and advisory boards. … Continue Reading

Emerick Elementary Nominated As a National Blue Ribbon School

emerick

Emerick Elementary has been nominated as a National Blue Ribbon School. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program was established in 1982 to honor America’s most successful schools. Emerick is one of seven 2017 Virginia nominees for this award. The Virginia Department of Education selects nominees based on the eligibility criteria required by the United States Department of Education. “High performing” is defined by the superintendent of each state, but at a minimum means: Performance for all tested students in both reading and mathematics must be in the top 15 percent of all schools in the state. For each of the school’s subgroups, the performance of all tested students in reading and mathematics must be in the top 40 percent of all schools in the state. Emerick now begins an application process that will end when the Secretary of Education announces the Blue Ribbon honorees in September.

The last Loudoun County Public Schools to receive the Blue Ribbon designation was Belmont Station Elementary in 2011. Other LCPS schools that have received this award include Meadowland Elementary (2003), Leesburg Elementary (2005) and Lincoln Elementary (2010).

LCSO Seeks Assistance to Identify Suspect in Burglary on Grubstake Farm Lane

police_tape

Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office have released home surveillance video of a residential burglary to help identify a suspect involved in the theft of a firearm from the home.

Around noon on January 10, an unknown male drove up to a home in the 37500 block of Grubstake Farm Lane near Purcellville and knocked on the front door. After waiting a short period of time to determine if anyone was home, the suspect forced entry through a rear door. The suspect left the scene with a rifle. … Continue Reading

Leesburg Police Investigating a Burglary

police_tape

On January 23, at approximately 8:07 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Kalmia Square, NE for a complaint of a burglary and motor vehicle theft. The stolen vehicle was ultimately located in the area of East Market Street and Catoctin Circle and stopped at 8:58 a.m.. Leesburg Officers and Detectives safely apprehended the two occupants with the assistance of Deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Investigation is ongoing.

LCSO Deputy Charged with Assault in Maryland

sheriff

A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was served a citizen obtained summons and protective order in Maryland in connection with the alleged assault of a female acquaintance.

Deputy Patrick Campbell, 28, turned himself over to members of the Frederick County (Md.) Sheriff’s Office on January 18. … Continue Reading


 

 

 

 

 

 

Just Like Nothing (Else) on Earth: George Marshall Center

George Marshall Center

I used to wonder why – after an assignment to visit the interior of this place, I’d return feeling exhausted – both mentally and physically worn out – as if I’d been carrying an extra couple hundred pounds or so …

Meeting the “Other America”

blueridge2

By Nicholas Reid Ever since the presidential election last November, there has been a lot of talk about the “two Americas”: coastal and continental America. The many differences between these two sections of the United States are numerous and oftentimes …

The Trump Effect

noerpel_new

“Corals are marine magicians. As colonies of the tiny ocean organisms grow, they transform the calcium that circulates in seawater into enormous limestone reefs. These reefs—which can extend for more than 1,000 miles and provide homes for crabs, eels, sea …

Six Tips To a New Year and a New You in 2017

drmikenewpic

By Michael Oberschenider, Psy.D. Research has shown that as many as 45 percent of us make New Year’s resolutions, but only about eight percent are actually successful in achieving them. And it seems that age is a factor: about 39 …

Investing in the Family Stock

Smith0035

Family relationships are usually not considered under the rubric of “investments”. Yet, the personal gain and loss from family relationships is much more significant than economic return from stocks and bonds. Taking time out to relate to a person without …

Choosing a Different Lens

moore-sobelnewmug

We have all heard, “A picture’s worth a thousand words,” maybe even said it aloud while perusing old photo albums or scrolling through Facebook timelines. Sometimes words fall short of adequately describing an emotion encapsulating a distinct moment. Pictures fill …

Freedom Park

freedom park

A great name for a great place, this public space shows us – in my opinion – what’s best about Leesburg, Loudoun County and our country. Freedom Park – just off the Dulles Greenway on the South side of Town …

Congratulations, Class of 2016

grads_woodgrove

Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …

Buckland Earns Degree In Medicine

buckland

Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …

Adams Promoted To Lieutenant

adamspromoted

Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …

Calendar

February 2017
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
January 30, 2017 January 31, 2017 February 1, 2017 February 2, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 February 3, 2017 February 4, 2017

CHINESE NEW YEAR EVENT

GALLERY COFFEEHOUSE: Readers Theater

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

 February 5, 2017
February 6, 2017 February 7, 2017 February 8, 2017 February 9, 2017

Chair Yoga

Yoga for Men

 February 10, 2017 February 11, 2017

Valentine's Pizza & Champagne

Sweetheart’s Soirée- A Night of Dinner & Dancing

 February 12, 2017

Candlelight Concert Fundraiser

GALLERY COFFEEHOUSE: Writers’ Night Out
February 13, 2017 February 14, 2017 February 15, 2017

Bob Brown Puppets: Dragon Feathers

 February 16, 2017 February 17, 2017

ARTSPOWER: RAINBOW FISH

 February 18, 2017

Wine & Chili Weekend

BALLET THEATRE OF ASHBURN AND EDGE PERFORMANCE COMPANY: MALONE BENEFIT CONCERT

Comedy Night feat. Tyrone Davis

 February 19, 2017
February 20, 2017 February 21, 2017 February 22, 2017 February 23, 2017 February 24, 2017

February Fourth Friday

 February 25, 2017

Samedi Gras Celebration

 February 26, 2017
February 27, 2017 February 28, 2017 March 1, 2017 March 2, 2017 March 3, 2017

LAST HAM STANDING COMEDY IMPROV

 March 4, 2017

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

 March 5, 2017
Create Some Romantic, Road Trip Memories with Your Valentine

out and about feb. 2017

Growing up on eastern Long Island my family and I would often just hop in the old station wagon and go for a drive. We’d cruise through the farms, beaches and villages of the place, stopping at special spots where you could stay in the car and admire the view … or stretch your legs and do a little exploring. …

Remembering Daniel Everard Juraschek

rememberingdaniel

Daniel E. Juraschek died Thursday, December 22 after a fall in his home in Charles Town, WV. Juraschek, 36, earned a Master’s Degree in Environmental Science and Policy from Johns Hopkins University in 2007 and had worked in a number of environmental management positions in the Washington area and West Virginia, most recently as an environmental engineer and industrial health …

Remembering Carolyn May Green

Carolyn MG

January 11, 1944 – January 12, 2017 There was nothing simple about Carolyn Green. She could be stubborn and compassionate. Mischievous and demanding. It was exactly this complex, fascinating mix of personality traits that made her the person she was. She had a strong will and an ability to be funny, joyous, and irreverent. Green was lit with vibrant energy. …

Big Decisions Ahead for O’Toole Property

blueridge2

Packie Crown of Bowman Consulting presented her company’s conceptual architectural design proposal for the rezoning of the O’Toole property at the Jan. 17 Board of Architectural Review. The O’Toole property …

Opinion: Terrorism, Debt, and China: Oh My!

blueridge2.jpg

– By Nick Reid world can be a very dangerous place sometimes, especially for a nation state such as the United States. Although danger is always present, the number and …

Metro Money Mess Pushing West

blueridge2.jpg

– By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33rd) A local paper recently quoted Loudoun Board Chair Phyllis Randall as saying that in her observation “some of the concerns raised by the people …

Vote No To the Minor Special Exception

catesbyproposal

We are a group of Loudoun County citizens who will be adversely affected if the board grants a special exception for the Catesby Farm property at your upcoming meeting. You …

It’s Our Right

catesbyproposal

On December 6, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on a “Minor Special Exception” proposal we submitted earlier this year concerning our Catesby Farm property. Unfortunately, our limited …

Broken Promises, Hidden by a Six-Foot Berm

blueridge2

By Andrea Gaines On August 9, 1825 at the age of 69, French military officer the Marquis de Lafayette was honored in Leesburg by former President James Monroe. The French-born …

Office Building on Capitol Square To Be Named After Civil Rights Pioneer Barbara Johns

image002

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced that the newly renovated state building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond (currently known as the 9th Street Office Building) will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns. The building, which reopened last year, houses the Virginia Attorney General’s …

Rep. Comstock’s Key Top Priority Legislation Initiatives

barbaracomstock

Signed into Law in Her First Term Rep. Barbara Comstock, who serves the 10th congressional district in Virginia, recently reviewed the achievements of her first term in office, identifying 17 legislative initiatives that she supported that were adopted. She said: “My staff and I have met with stakeholders, local elected …

Man Killed Walking To Gas Station on I-95

police_tape

Virginia State Police Trooper M.J. Kryznefski is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m., on Monday, December 26, on Interstate 95 near Exit 158B. Three males were traveling south on Interstate 95 when their Honda CRV ran out of gas. They …

Woodgrove Gymnastics Team Places First

woodgrove

The Woodgrove High School Gymnastics team for placed first at their home meet. The team competed against squads from Loudoun Valley, Park View and Riverside high schools. Seniors Kaycee Delitta and Sarah Snare were honored at the event for their contributions to the team. The Wolverines excelled in individual competition …

Woodgrove Gymnastics Hosts Home Meet

woodgrove gymnastics

Woodgrove High School’s Varsity Gymnastics team will host a five-team meet on Tuesday, January 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Wolverines will face teams from Park View, Rock Ridge, Riverside and Loudoun Valley high schools. Seniors Kaycee Delitta and Sarah Snare, co-captains for the team, will be honored during the …

