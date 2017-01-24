(to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in January) “The recent frequency and intensity of mass coral bleaching are of major concern, and are directly attributable to rising atmospheric greenhouse gases.” [1]
Mr. Forsythe will serve until a special election is held November 7, 2017. At the Jan. 9 organizational meeting, the Leesburg Town Council appointed Hugh Forsythe to fill the council seat vacated by Mayor Kelly Burk. Mr. Forsythe was sworn in immediately after his appointment and joined the council on …
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Western Loudoun Volleyball Club held its annual all day Certification Day for the upcoming season at Patrick Henry College. There were 6 teams, 70 players, 12 coaches and 8 hours of volleyball to ensure players had the necessary certifications needed for the upcoming club season. WLVBC’s …
Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office have released home surveillance video of a residential burglary to help identify a suspect involved in the theft of a firearm from the home.
Around noon on January 10, an unknown male drove up to a home in the 37500 block of Grubstake Farm Lane near Purcellville and knocked on the front door. After waiting a short period of time to determine if anyone was home, the suspect forced entry through a rear door. The suspect left the scene with a rifle. … Continue Reading
On January 23, at approximately 8:07 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Kalmia Square, NE for a complaint of a burglary and motor vehicle theft. The stolen vehicle was ultimately located in the area of East Market Street and Catoctin Circle and stopped at 8:58 a.m.. Leesburg Officers and Detectives safely apprehended the two occupants with the assistance of Deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Investigation is ongoing.
01/12/2017 – 02:26 p.m. 400 Blk. N. Maple Ave. Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicle
The complainant reported that a family member had taken her vehicle without permission. The family member returned with the vehicle a short time later but the complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges. … Continue Reading
Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) is celebrating a successful 2016 having saved more than 2,100 animals – more than in any other year in the agency’s history. Department of Animal Services Director Nina Stively credits policy and programmatic changes that helped increase adoptions and improved the health and welfare of shelter pets. … Continue Reading
01/05/2017 – 04:00 p.m. 900 Blk. Harvest View Ct. Peddler Complaint
A citizen reported a solicitor going door to door seeking donations for military members. The solicitor was located but did not have proper documentation from the town and was asked to desist until the proper licensing was acquired.
01/08/2017 – 01:25 p.m. 100 Blk. N. 16th St. Larceny
Complainant reported that a ring had been stolen from her apartment. There were no signs of forced entry and the incident is under investigation. … Continue Reading
The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office determine improperly discarded fireplace ashes caused a house fire that displaced a family and did $25,000 in damages. Fire Department encourages residents to follow safety tips to avoid these dangerous fires.
At approximately 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call for a house fire in the 33000 block of Austin Grove Road. Fire and Rescue units from Round Hill, Philomont, Middleburg, Purcellville responded to find fire showing from the roof. Additional resources were requested, bringing units from Lovettsville, Clarke County, Mount Weather, and Leesburg. Due to the rural area and limited access, a rural water supply operation was set up using tankers to shuttle water. … Continue Reading
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run crash involving a school bus on Evergreen Mills Road near Black Branch Parkway.
The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Reservoir Road when the driver of a southbound cement truck struck a northbound Loudoun County Public School Bus with students aboard. The driver then left the scene in the truck, which is described as being red and white in color. … Continue Reading
At the Jan. 9 organizational meeting, the Leesburg Town Council appointed Hugh Forsythe to fill the council seat vacated by Mayor Kelly Burk. Mr. Forsythe was sworn in immediately after his appointment and joined the council on the dais for the remainder of the organizational meeting and work session that followed.
A recent rash of thefts of firearms from vehicles in Loudoun County has the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reminding residents to store and secure their firearms responsibly.
Since November 2016, fourteen firearms have been reported stolen from vehicles throughout the county with a majority of the vehicles either being left unlocked or showing no signs of forced entry. … Continue Reading
Just after 9:00 a.m. January 7, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a fire at a residence on Snickersville Turnpike. The initial caller reported fire and smoke in the garage and was advised to evacuate.
Fire and rescue crews from Middleburg, Philomont, Brambleton, Aldie and Fauquier County were dispatched to in the 40000 block of Snickersville Turnpike for the structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to find significant fire coming from the garage area of the two story single family home and the residents located safely outside. Additional resources were requested bringing fire and rescue units from Hamilton, Moorefield, Leesburg, South Riding and Metropolitan Washington Airports-Dulles to the scene. Due to the rural area, additional tankers were needed to facilitate rural water operations. The Medical Ambulance Bus was also requested to provide a rehab area for personnel out of the cold climate. … Continue Reading
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery and three larcenies in the Ashburn area.
Kwame Adjei, 18, of Ashburn, was charged with felony robbery and three counts of grand larceny in connection to multiple incidents in Ashburn that occurred on December 12 and 26, 2016, and January 2, 2017. … Continue Reading
Longtime Leesburg resident and popular county legislator Kelly Burk started her official 4-year term as Leesburg’s Mayor on Sunday, January 1.
A Virginian by birth, Burk considers Leesburg to be her hometown, having lived there for over 40 years. She served on the Leesburg Town Council from 2004 to 2007, and on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors from 2008 to 2011 – chairing the Board’s Transportation and Land Use Committee. She returned to serve on the Leesburg Town Council in 2012, and served as Vice Mayor under Mayor Kristen Umstattd, before capturing the Major’s seat in 2016. Burk also worked as a special education teacher with the Loudoun County Public Schools before her retirement in 2014. … Continue Reading
“Corals are marine magicians. As colonies of the tiny ocean organisms grow, they transform the calcium that circulates in seawater into enormous limestone reefs. These reefs—which can extend for more than 1,000 miles and provide homes for crabs, eels, sea …
By Michael Oberschenider, Psy.D. Research has shown that as many as 45 percent of us make New Year’s resolutions, but only about eight percent are actually successful in achieving them. And it seems that age is a factor: about 39 …
Family relationships are usually not considered under the rubric of “investments”. Yet, the personal gain and loss from family relationships is much more significant than economic return from stocks and bonds. Taking time out to relate to a person without …
We have all heard, “A picture’s worth a thousand words,” maybe even said it aloud while perusing old photo albums or scrolling through Facebook timelines. Sometimes words fall short of adequately describing an emotion encapsulating a distinct moment. Pictures fill …
A great name for a great place, this public space shows us – in my opinion – what’s best about Leesburg, Loudoun County and our country. Freedom Park – just off the Dulles Greenway on the South side of Town …
By Nicholas Reid Seventy-five years ago this December 7, to quote President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.” It will have been 75 …
Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …
Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …
Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …
An afternoon of classical music—spirituals, Lieder, Bach, Robert Burns—hosted by the Schiller Institute, with community singers and instrumentalists. Start the New Year with beauty and truth for a new era! First of a series. Free. Donations welcome. Leesburg Volunteer Fire Co., Station 1 (Flame Room), 215 W. Loudoun St., Leesburg, Tel. 703 297 8368
Loudoun Valley Yoga
In the midst of creating an unforgettable holiday season, we often struggle to find time to slow down and take care of ourselves. Join us for a replenishing practice designed to release the stress of the season and make space for a fresh new year. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
Utilizing a chair for modifications to make yoga accessible to people who lack the mobility to move easily from standing to seated to supine positions. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
Discussion of the anatomical purpose of the abdominal muscles and specific yoga poses which relate to each abdominal group. 75 Minutes of lecture/discussion and 75 Minute Yoga Practice. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
Main Street Theater is looking to cast about 20 youth and 35 adults for SEUSSICAL.
The production dates are May 5-7 and 12-14,2017
Rehearsals will start Monday March 6 in the evenings from 6-9pm at local facilities. There will be no rehearsals over spring break April 10-14. Main Street does not rehearse on weekends. The final 2 weeks before opening, nightly rehearsals are required unless a school function interferes
Spend a lovely afternoon with us at Breaux Vineyards for a paint class! We have paired up with local paint company Creative Mankind for a fun day of painting, wine, and a cozy atmosphere. Breaux Vineyards will be selling wine & light fare on this afternoon, a perfect outing for friends and family.
$35.00 per person
~For more information and to make a reservation click here~
(All ages) Celebrate the Year of the Rooster, wear the lucky colors gold, brown and yellow, enjoy arts and crafts, solve Lantern Tiger Riddles and enjoy refreshments and entertainment. This program is also a reception to celebrate the opening of our yearly Youth Art Show. 263717-01 $10.00 per person 263717-02 $35.00 – family of four or more
(Ages 16 & up) Performance group BITWC ” Imagine That!” presents “Moonlight and Magnolias”- 1939 Hollywood is abuzz. Legendary producer David O. Selznick has shut down production of his new epic, Gone with the Wind. It’s just not working. So he sends for screenwriter Ben Hecht and pulls director Victor Fleming. He locks the doors, closes the shades, and on a diet of bananas and peanuts, the three men labor over five days to fashion a screenplay that will become the blueprint for one of the most successful and beloved films of all time.
Subscriptions and tickets are now on sale for five upcoming concerts, the Waterford Concert Series announced. All concerts begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoons in the Waterford Old School auditorium, 40222 Fairfax Street in Waterford. The concert series begins March 19 with the St. Lawrence String Quartet, known for exalted performances and joyful connection with audiences. First violinist Geoff …
The Mosby Heritage Area Association announced an event in conjunction with the Purcellville Library on January 29, at 2:00 p.m,. which will feature Rich Gillespie, Historian Emeritus of the Mosby Heritage Area Association, speaking on the “Haunts on the Loudoun Landscape.” The stories are all from the personal experiences of long-time local historian and teacher Rich Gillespie, or from close …
Blue Ridge Middle School’s PTO is seeking help with its drama department, working diligently on the production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamboat. The children in the show are enthusiastic and very talented. And, the school has a long history of first class productions with recent shows such as The Lion King, which won 11 National Youth Arts Awards …
Governor Terry McAuliffe announced that the newly renovated state building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond (currently known as the 9th Street Office Building) will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns. The building, which reopened last year, houses the Virginia Attorney General’s …
Signed into Law in Her First Term Rep. Barbara Comstock, who serves the 10th congressional district in Virginia, recently reviewed the achievements of her first term in office, identifying 17 legislative initiatives that she supported that were adopted. She said: “My staff and I have met with stakeholders, local elected …
Virginia State Police Trooper M.J. Kryznefski is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m., on Monday, December 26, on Interstate 95 near Exit 158B. Three males were traveling south on Interstate 95 when their Honda CRV ran out of gas. They …
Woodgrove High School’s Varsity Gymnastics team will host a five-team meet on Tuesday, January 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Wolverines will face teams from Park View, Rock Ridge, Riverside and Loudoun Valley high schools. Seniors Kaycee Delitta and Sarah Snare, co-captains for the team, will be honored during the …
Deadline for the House League registration is February 13. Registration for the Spring 2017 NFL Flag Football League at Ida Lee is currently open and filling fast. We are excited to offer again two great leagues: Ida Lee NFL Flag Football House League and the Ida Lee NFL Flag Football …
