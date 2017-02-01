(to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in January) “The recent frequency and intensity of mass coral bleaching are of major concern, and are directly attributable to rising atmospheric greenhouse gases.” [1]
Mr. Forsythe will serve until a special election is held November 7, 2017. At the Jan. 9 organizational meeting, the Leesburg Town Council appointed Hugh Forsythe to fill the council seat vacated by Mayor Kelly Burk. Mr. Forsythe was sworn in immediately after his appointment and joined the council on …
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Western Loudoun Volleyball Club held its annual all day Certification Day for the upcoming season at Patrick Henry College. There were 6 teams, 70 players, 12 coaches and 8 hours of volleyball to ensure players had the necessary certifications needed for the upcoming club season. WLVBC’s …
When Purcellville businessman John Fuog suddenly received an invitation to participate in the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump less than three weeks before the ceremony, he had no idea he'd end up with one of the best ring-side views. Not only did he end up on Pennsylvania Avenue, but adjacent to the President's reviewing stand.
What do you get when you combine a simple and timeless tale of love, betrayal and redemption … a rock legend named Elvis … a boy with the power to interpret dreams … and local children exploring their delightfully unguarded dramatic abilities under an award winning director?
Find out by attending any one of seven upcoming performances of Blue Ridge Middle School's production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – produced by Dolly Stevens, sponsored by the BRMS PTO and running February 24 through March 5.
After recently expanding its boundaries, Hillsboro is set to initiate more changes for the community. At a Hillsboro State of the Town community breakfast and open house January 28, residents discussed what is in the offing.
The largest of the planned projects is the complete revamping of Main Street, which commuters know as Rt. 9. Some 16,000 vehicle trips make their way on Main Street each day, through the center of the hamlet. The aim of the reconstruction is to help drivers travel at reasonable speeds, while also providing parking areas, sidewalks, and raised crosswalks. Presently, construction is slated to begin in 2019, and be completed by late spring 2020. But the Town is working to accelerate the timetable.
Envision Loudoun’s series of public Listening & Learning workshops – part of the County’s 18-month process to rewrite the Comprehensive Plan – wrapped up Jan. 11. The interactive website is now also officially finished with this initial learning phase. According to the Envision Loudoun website, citizen participation in the effort has been very good; “generating over 4,500 unique ideas and opportunities.”
Ball’s Bluff Battlefield Expanded to 3,300 Acres
– By Andrea Gaines
On October 21, 1861, approximately 3,400 Civil War soldiers faced off on the Potomac River shoreline known as Ball’s Bluff, just north of Leesburg.
In a decisive Confederate victory, nearly 50 percent of Union soldiers were killed, wounded, or taken prisoner.
Parrots and opossum and snakes, oh my! All kinds of animals can be found at Wildlife Ambassadors in Purcellville. Since 1996, the organization has been presenting educational wildlife programs for schools, libraries, birthday parties, and special events.
The collection of animals has come to Wildlife Ambassadors from other area animal rescues, county animal shelters, wildlife rehabilitators, and individuals. One of the oldest ambassadors, Oliver, a green wing macaw, was donated to Wildlife Ambassadors in October of 2000 by the Rainforest Café restaurant in Tysons Corner. He has become one of the most popular ambassadors over the years. His size is impressive, and he can crack a Brazil nut in three seconds!
Organizers of the 48th annual Bluemont Fair to be held September 16 and 17 in historic Western Loudoun County have invited artists of all ages and abilities to submit designs for consideration for this year’s logo.
The theme this year is "Haying". Hay has been grown, harvested, and used since the first farmers came to Bluemont in the early to mid-1700's, and can still be seen in all of its forms – growing, cut and drying, and baled – in the fields around the village. The theme is deliberately broad so that artists can interpret freely. Designs could reflect the act of haying, hay fields, the animals who eat/use hay, hay bales, pitchforks and other hay-related tools, or anything else that touches on hay and haying.
01/19/2017 – 05:52 p.m. 37000 Blk. Sutton Dr. Vehicle Tampering
Several vehicles that had been left unlocked were entered and ransacked but nothing was reported to have been taken. The Purcellville Police reminds citizens to please lock their vehicles and eliminate these crimes of opportunity.
01/19/2017 – 08:30 a.m. 100 Blk. Ivy Hills Terrace Larceny from Auto
The victim reported that unknown suspect(s) had entered her vehicle and stolen her wallet. The incident is under investigation.
Leesburg Town Manager Kaj Dentler has announced that Eileen Boeing will be joining town staff as Clerk of Council.
Boeing is currently the Director of Customer Support for Zodia Aerospace. Previously, she served as Operations Coordinator for the Town of Purcellville, where she provided staff support to the Town Council as well as several of the Council's sub-committees and advisory boards.
Emerick Elementary has been nominated as a National Blue Ribbon School. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program was established in 1982 to honor America’s most successful schools. Emerick is one of seven 2017 Virginia nominees for this award. The Virginia Department of Education selects nominees based on the eligibility criteria required by the United States Department of Education. “High performing” is defined by the superintendent of each state, but at a minimum means: Performance for all tested students in both reading and mathematics must be in the top 15 percent of all schools in the state. For each of the school’s subgroups, the performance of all tested students in reading and mathematics must be in the top 40 percent of all schools in the state. Emerick now begins an application process that will end when the Secretary of Education announces the Blue Ribbon honorees in September.
The last Loudoun County Public Schools to receive the Blue Ribbon designation was Belmont Station Elementary in 2011. Other LCPS schools that have received this award include Meadowland Elementary (2003), Leesburg Elementary (2005) and Lincoln Elementary (2010).
Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office have released home surveillance video of a residential burglary to help identify a suspect involved in the theft of a firearm from the home.
Around noon on January 10, an unknown male drove up to a home in the 37500 block of Grubstake Farm Lane near Purcellville and knocked on the front door. After waiting a short period of time to determine if anyone was home, the suspect forced entry through a rear door. The suspect left the scene with a rifle.
On January 23, at approximately 8:07 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Kalmia Square, NE for a complaint of a burglary and motor vehicle theft. The stolen vehicle was ultimately located in the area of East Market Street and Catoctin Circle and stopped at 8:58 a.m.. Leesburg Officers and Detectives safely apprehended the two occupants with the assistance of Deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Investigation is ongoing.
I used to wonder why – after an assignment to visit the interior of this place, I’d return feeling exhausted – both mentally and physically worn out – as if I’d been carrying an extra couple hundred pounds or so …
By Nicholas Reid Ever since the presidential election last November, there has been a lot of talk about the “two Americas”: coastal and continental America. The many differences between these two sections of the United States are numerous and oftentimes …
“Corals are marine magicians. As colonies of the tiny ocean organisms grow, they transform the calcium that circulates in seawater into enormous limestone reefs. These reefs—which can extend for more than 1,000 miles and provide homes for crabs, eels, sea …
By Michael Oberschenider, Psy.D. Research has shown that as many as 45 percent of us make New Year’s resolutions, but only about eight percent are actually successful in achieving them. And it seems that age is a factor: about 39 …
Family relationships are usually not considered under the rubric of “investments”. Yet, the personal gain and loss from family relationships is much more significant than economic return from stocks and bonds. Taking time out to relate to a person without …
We have all heard, “A picture’s worth a thousand words,” maybe even said it aloud while perusing old photo albums or scrolling through Facebook timelines. Sometimes words fall short of adequately describing an emotion encapsulating a distinct moment. Pictures fill …
A great name for a great place, this public space shows us – in my opinion – what’s best about Leesburg, Loudoun County and our country. Freedom Park – just off the Dulles Greenway on the South side of Town …
Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …
Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …
Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …
Utilizing a chair for modifications to make yoga accessible to people who lack the mobility to move easily from standing to seated to supine positions. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
(All ages) Celebrate the Year of the Rooster, wear the lucky colors gold, brown and yellow, enjoy arts and crafts, solve Lantern Tiger Riddles and enjoy refreshments and entertainment. This program is also a reception to celebrate the opening of our yearly Youth Art Show. 263717-01 $10.00 per person 263717-02 $35.00 – family of four or more
(Ages 16 & up) Performance group BITWC ” Imagine That!” presents “Moonlight and Magnolias”- 1939 Hollywood is abuzz. Legendary producer David O. Selznick has shut down production of his new epic, Gone with the Wind. It’s just not working. So he sends for screenwriter Ben Hecht and pulls director Victor Fleming. He locks the doors, closes the shades, and on a diet of bananas and peanuts, the three men labor over five days to fashion a screenplay that will become the blueprint for one of the most successful and beloved films of all time.
Utilizing a chair for modifications to make yoga accessible to people who lack the mobility to move easily from standing to seated to supine positions. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
Impress your loved one with an evening to be remembered at Breaux Vineyards Annual Valentine’s Day Dinner. Sip on a delicious sparking and enjoy hors d’oeuvres before indulging in a 3 course delectable meal paired with our favorite Breaux wines selections. Menu expertly composed by Chef Author Clark. In addition to wine & food live music will entertain you during dinner, as well as get you and your loved one dancing the rest of the evening in our beautifully decorated Grand Acadia Room. Joining us again (3rd year in a row) by popular demand is a local performer, Frank Lombardi, who sings songs from the American Standards Songbook in the styling of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Harry Connick Jr. amongst others.
Sip, dine, and dance your night away with your sweetheart at Breaux Vineyards.
On Sunday, February 12, 2017 The Community Music School of the Piedmont will welcome famed cellist, Amit Peled, to the Ballroom at Barton Oaks for our 10th annual Candlelight Concert Fundraiser. Mr. Peled is an internationally-known Israeli musician and on faculty at Peabody Conservatory. He will play the famous 18th century cello that Pablo Casals played in all of his performances.
The program will feature works by Bach and Schubert and others. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 540-592-3040 or visit www.piedmontmusic.org. Tickets are $125.
(Ages 16 & up) Give your Muse a night on the town! We’ll respond to fun, innovative writing prompts and experiment with different forms of poetry, fiction, and memoir. Creating safe space for tender new works of art is a priority, and sharing is optional. All writers, both novice and experienced, are invited to join the party! Leaders: Lisa Colburn and Sue McCollum are certified Amherst Writers & Artists facilitators who lead writing workshops in Loudoun County. To learn more, visit www.marketstreetwriters.com and www.writingfordiabetes.com
(Ages 2 & up) Long ago and far away when folks wanted to proclaim something as silly, ridiculous or just complete nonsense, they would shout out the phrase “Dragon Feathers”! This production is filled with silly, ridiculous and nonsensical dragons doing all sorts of hilarious things!
(Ages 3 & up) The Rainbow Fish is used to being the most beautiful creature in the ocean. So when the other fish ask her for some silver scales, she refuses. How can she sacrifice the one thing that makes her so unique? ArtsPower has turned Marcus Pfister’s bestselling book into a delightful and touching musical about the value of sharing true friendship with others.
Our wine & soup weekends have been such a hit, we’re introducing another way to warm you up this winter: wine and chili!
On the third weekend of January, February and March, we’ll be serving up a hot bowl of chili with a glass of wine - bring your family out of hibernation this winter and savor the warm atmosphere of the winery!
Glass of any wine and a bowl of chili together are $16 ... available on the advertised weekends while supplies last, on a first come, first serve basis
BALLET THEATRE OF ASHBURN AND EDGE PERFORMANCE COMPANY: MALONE BENEFIT CONCERT Join us for an inspiring evening of contemporary dance with the performers of the Edge Company, the Ballet Theatre of Ashburn of dance’s resident contemporary dance company, committed to artistic excellence. The Edge Company is sponsoring a non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing the artistic talents of students through scholarships. For ticket reservations call 703-723-8089
February 18 is Comedy Night at Bogati Winery! Your ticket includes admission and a glass of Bogati wine.
Doors open at 7 PM - this is a great way to get out of the house, sample the best wine in Virginia, and laugh the night away with friends both new and old!
Tyrone Davis
Comedian Tyrone Davis has entertained audiences all over the Country. His high energy and "Take No Prisoners" attitude has made him a Standout among Stand-ups. Whether he's talking about his family, or politics, you never know where he's going until he gets there. But, you will enjoy the ride! Some of his credits include TV and Radio; and shared performances with the likes of Todd Yohn, Spanky Brown, Killer Beaz, Bruce Bruce and many more. He has also traveled to entertain our troops in Kuwait and Iraq. A "Must See", the One and Only, Tyrone Davis.
Come enjoy one of our favorite monthly events, Fourth Fridays! On this Friday we will have live music with Jason Masi. We always have great wine specials, delicious food to enjoy, as well as live musical entertainment!
Kick-off Mardi Gras a few days early with your Cajun cousins at Breaux Vineyards! Our annual Samedi Gras Celebration takes place on Saturday February 25th in our NOLA style tasting room. Samedi Gras is a Saturday celebration of the traditional New Orleans Mardi Gras, and a festive and lovely event not to be missed. Space is limited and we encourage tickets in advance. Enjoy fun dancing, festive beads, masks, king cake, costume contest, and your favorite Breaux wines. Live music with the infamous Dixie Power Trio begins at noon! We’ll also be selling delicious Cajun cuisine- menu coming soon!
$15.00 per person
(If you are a Cellar Club Member click here to purchase your ticket)
Ticket includes: admission, live music, wine tasting, bead, king cake sample
All tickets will be held at the door– when you arrive you will check in with our host. Make sure you have your ID ready. Under 21 are permitted but not encouraged. We do not permit outside food in our indoor spaces, and please leave your pets at home.
(All ages) Don’t miss this hilarious show full of laughs for the entire family. A group of talented performers take suggestions from the audience to create wacky scenes and funny improv games. If you like Whose Line Is It Anyway? you’ll love Last Ham Standing…the other comedy meat! www.franklinparkartscenter.org
Growing up on eastern Long Island my family and I would often just hop in the old station wagon and go for a drive. We'd cruise through the farms, beaches and villages of the place, stopping at special spots where you could stay in the car and admire the view … or stretch your legs and do a little exploring.
Daniel E. Juraschek died Thursday, December 22 after a fall in his home in Charles Town, WV. Juraschek, 36, earned a Master's Degree in Environmental Science and Policy from Johns Hopkins University in 2007 and had worked in a number of environmental management positions in the Washington area and West Virginia, most recently as an environmental engineer and industrial health
January 11, 1944 – January 12, 2017 There was nothing simple about Carolyn Green. She could be stubborn and compassionate. Mischievous and demanding. It was exactly this complex, fascinating mix of personality traits that made her the person she was. She had a strong will and an ability to be funny, joyous, and irreverent. Green was lit with vibrant energy.
Packie Crown of Bowman Consulting presented her company's conceptual architectural design proposal for the rezoning of the O'Toole property at the Jan. 17 Board of Architectural Review. The O'Toole property
Governor Terry McAuliffe announced that the newly renovated state building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond (currently known as the 9th Street Office Building) will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns. The building, which reopened last year, houses the Virginia Attorney General's
Signed into Law in Her First Term Rep. Barbara Comstock, who serves the 10th congressional district in Virginia, recently reviewed the achievements of her first term in office, identifying 17 legislative initiatives that she supported that were adopted. She said: "My staff and I have met with stakeholders, local elected
Virginia State Police Trooper M.J. Kryznefski is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m., on Monday, December 26, on Interstate 95 near Exit 158B. Three males were traveling south on Interstate 95 when their Honda CRV ran out of gas. They
The Woodgrove High School Gymnastics team for placed first at their home meet. The team competed against squads from Loudoun Valley, Park View and Riverside high schools. Seniors Kaycee Delitta and Sarah Snare were honored at the event for their contributions to the team. The Wolverines excelled in individual competition
Woodgrove High School's Varsity Gymnastics team will host a five-team meet on Tuesday, January 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Wolverines will face teams from Park View, Rock Ridge, Riverside and Loudoun Valley high schools. Seniors Kaycee Delitta and Sarah Snare, co-captains for the team, will be honored during the
