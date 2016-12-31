Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser will be presenting the State of the Town address at Town Hall, 221 South Nursery Avenue, on Wednesday, January 4 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers. “I am looking forward to covering our current economic state and the challenges and opportunities before us,” said Mayor Fraser.

The State of the Town will be published on the Town’s website the following day. This presentation is open to the public, and citizens are welcome to attend.

This is an excellent time for citizens to become engaged. If you have any questions before or after the presentation, e-mail Mayor Fraser at kfraser@purcellvilleva.gov.