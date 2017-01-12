(to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in January) “The recent frequency and intensity of mass coral bleaching are of major concern, and are directly attributable to rising atmospheric greenhouse gases.” [1]
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Western Loudoun Volleyball Club held its annual all day Certification Day for the upcoming season at Patrick Henry College. There were 6 teams, 70 players, 12 coaches and 8 hours of volleyball to ensure players had the necessary certifications needed for the upcoming club season. WLVBC’s …
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run crash involving a school bus on Evergreen Mills Road near Black Branch Parkway.
The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Reservoir Road when the driver of a southbound cement truck struck a northbound Loudoun County Public School Bus with students aboard. The driver then left the scene in the truck, which is described as being red and white in color. … Continue Reading
At the Jan. 9 organizational meeting, the Leesburg Town Council appointed Hugh Forsythe to fill the council seat vacated by Mayor Kelly Burk. Mr. Forsythe was sworn in immediately after his appointment and joined the council on the dais for the remainder of the organizational meeting and work session that followed.
A recent rash of thefts of firearms from vehicles in Loudoun County has the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reminding residents to store and secure their firearms responsibly.
Since November 2016, fourteen firearms have been reported stolen from vehicles throughout the county with a majority of the vehicles either being left unlocked or showing no signs of forced entry. … Continue Reading
Just after 9:00 a.m. January 7, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a fire at a residence on Snickersville Turnpike. The initial caller reported fire and smoke in the garage and was advised to evacuate.
Fire and rescue crews from Middleburg, Philomont, Brambleton, Aldie and Fauquier County were dispatched to in the 40000 block of Snickersville Turnpike for the structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to find significant fire coming from the garage area of the two story single family home and the residents located safely outside. Additional resources were requested bringing fire and rescue units from Hamilton, Moorefield, Leesburg, South Riding and Metropolitan Washington Airports-Dulles to the scene. Due to the rural area, additional tankers were needed to facilitate rural water operations. The Medical Ambulance Bus was also requested to provide a rehab area for personnel out of the cold climate. … Continue Reading
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery and three larcenies in the Ashburn area.
Kwame Adjei, 18, of Ashburn, was charged with felony robbery and three counts of grand larceny in connection to multiple incidents in Ashburn that occurred on December 12 and 26, 2016, and January 2, 2017. … Continue Reading
Longtime Leesburg resident and popular county legislator Kelly Burk started her official 4-year term as Leesburg’s Mayor on Sunday, January 1.
A Virginian by birth, Burk considers Leesburg to be her hometown, having lived there for over 40 years. She served on the Leesburg Town Council from 2004 to 2007, and on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors from 2008 to 2011 – chairing the Board’s Transportation and Land Use Committee. She returned to serve on the Leesburg Town Council in 2012, and served as Vice Mayor under Mayor Kristen Umstattd, before capturing the Major’s seat in 2016. Burk also worked as a special education teacher with the Loudoun County Public Schools before her retirement in 2014. … Continue Reading
The Loudoun County Department of Planning and Zoning has released an interactive countywide mapping system that will be of use to real estate developers and others. The initial phase of the map concentrates on residential development. Dubbed the Existing and Potential Development tool, it provides information on the existing use of structures and parcels, the location and number of housing units within residential projects that are approved but not completed, as well as ones that are completed, and the remaining residential potential of vacant parcels, as well as parcels not developed to their full potential, and approved projects that have not been completed. … Continue Reading
The historic western Loudoun Town of Hillsboro – originally spelled Hillsborough as locals love to remind us – added 108 acres to its previous 56-acre footprint … just as 2016 was coming to a close. The action, supported broadly in the community was seen as a very special New Year’s gift to all. … Continue Reading
The Purcellville Town Council addressed several important topics in its December proceedings.
Mary’s House of Hope
The Council unanimously approved the sale of the Mary’s House of Hope property.
Mary’s House of Hope is operated by the Good Shepherd Alliance, which has for nine years provided temporary housing for women and children. The Town is selling the property for $300,000. The Good Shepherd Alliance, over the years, has paid for substantial renovations to this formerly abandoned property. … Continue Reading
The Town’s consultant, Municipal & Financial Services Group, will appear before Council in January, to respond to Council’s questions on ways to lower utility rates.
At an October 17 Town Council meeting to review and discuss options, Purcellville Town Manager Rob Lohr talked about availability fees from more growth as a way to defray the rising cost of Town utility rates. … Continue Reading
The residents that call the Short Hill Mountain area their home continue to monitor AT&T’s activities on the mountain’s ridge, following the tech giant’s abrupt withdrawal of permit applications to build a new “substation transmission” there. … Continue Reading
Said western Loudoun resident Peggy McElligott, who participated in Envision Loudoun’s online exercises: “ … any plan should maintain the rural character of Western Loudoun and not interfere with rural tourism, which fails when the character of the neighborhood is no longer rural.”… Continue Reading
At their special organizational meeting, Monday, Jan. 9, the Leesburg Town Council will hear presentations from four candidates vying for appointment to fill Mayor Kelly Burk’s vacated council seat. The four candidates are Jed Babbin, Hugh Forsythe, Rusty Foster and Gwen Pangle.
The four candidates were selected from among 12 applicants who submitted letters of interest and professional resumes to the Clerk of Council. The mayor and council members individually reviewed the applications and each provided the Clerk with their top three candidates in ranked order. The aggregated results yielded four top candidates, as there was a tie for third.
“Corals are marine magicians. As colonies of the tiny ocean organisms grow, they transform the calcium that circulates in seawater into enormous limestone reefs. These reefs—which can extend for more than 1,000 miles and provide homes for crabs, eels, sea …
By Michael Oberschenider, Psy.D. Research has shown that as many as 45 percent of us make New Year’s resolutions, but only about eight percent are actually successful in achieving them. And it seems that age is a factor: about 39 …
Family relationships are usually not considered under the rubric of “investments”. Yet, the personal gain and loss from family relationships is much more significant than economic return from stocks and bonds. Taking time out to relate to a person without …
We have all heard, “A picture’s worth a thousand words,” maybe even said it aloud while perusing old photo albums or scrolling through Facebook timelines. Sometimes words fall short of adequately describing an emotion encapsulating a distinct moment. Pictures fill …
A great name for a great place, this public space shows us – in my opinion – what’s best about Leesburg, Loudoun County and our country. Freedom Park – just off the Dulles Greenway on the South side of Town …
(to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in January) “The recent frequency and intensity of mass coral bleaching are of major concern, and are directly attributable to rising atmospheric greenhouse gases.” [1]
By Nicholas Reid Seventy-five years ago this December 7, to quote President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.” It will have been 75 …
Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …
Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …
Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …
(All ages) Ring in the New Year with a family-friendly celebration featuring entertainment and party favors for everyone, refreshments and simple party crafts, photo booth and more! Then countdown to “midnight” at the end of our party --- and parents can still get home in time to watch the festivities in Times Square.
Tickets: $10 Adults or $35 Family of 4 or more
Register on Webtrac beginning November 12th!
An afternoon of classical music—spirituals, Lieder, Bach, Robert Burns—hosted by the Schiller Institute, with community singers and instrumentalists. Start the New Year with beauty and truth for a new era! First of a series. Free. Donations welcome. Leesburg Volunteer Fire Co., Station 1 (Flame Room), 215 W. Loudoun St., Leesburg, Tel. 703 297 8368
Loudoun Valley Yoga
In the midst of creating an unforgettable holiday season, we often struggle to find time to slow down and take care of ourselves. Join us for a replenishing practice designed to release the stress of the season and make space for a fresh new year. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
Main Street Theater is looking to cast about 20 youth and 35 adults for SEUSSICAL.
The production dates are May 5-7 and 12-14,2017
Rehearsals will start Monday March 6 in the evenings from 6-9pm at local facilities. There will be no rehearsals over spring break April 10-14. Main Street does not rehearse on weekends. The final 2 weeks before opening, nightly rehearsals are required unless a school function interferes
(Ages 2 & up) The past is alive with prehistoric performers! May we introduce our Extinct Entertainers? Elvis- Saurus and Ted Pterodactyl lead in the Fossil Follies with our Madcap Mesozoic Marionettes! Silly is the word for this show, with colorful dinosaurs everywhere!
(Ages 10 & up) Selections to include Rock, Soul, Contemporary, R&B, Jazz Standards and originals by the members. The Immortals are a group made up of the best music students at Loudoun Music Instruction.
Spend a lovely afternoon with us at Breaux Vineyards for a paint class! We have paired up with local paint company Creative Mankind for a fun day of painting, wine, and a cozy atmosphere. Breaux Vineyards will be selling wine & light fare on this afternoon, a perfect outing for friends and family.
$35.00 per person
~For more information and to make a reservation click here~
Be a witness to Ms. Anderson’s incredible journey for her rise to a pre-eminent spot among the world’s concert artists in spite of racial attitudes of the times, which she met with courage, grace and determination. . Presented in partnership with Virginia Commission for the Arts. Pay at Door $8.00 All Seats
(All ages) Don’t miss this hilarious show full of laughs for the entire family. A group of talented performers take suggestions from the audience to create wacky scenes and funny improv games. If you like Whose Line Is It Anyway? you’ll love Last Ham Standing…the other comedy meat! www.franklinparkartscenter.org
Performing music from their upcoming CD, set to release in June, featuring Danny Knicely, Will Lee & John Flower in three part harmonies, hot instrumentals, and even a couple a cappella numbers. Danny and John are both Known for their work with David Via and Corn Tornado in the early 2000’s, while Danny and Will released a well received duet album in 2006 called Murders Drownings and Lost Loves, but the three first performed together as part of the award winning Magraw Gap in the mid-1990’s. This “meetings of musical minds” is not to be missed. Tickets can be reserved at dannyknicely.com or info@dannyknicely.com or purchase at the door.
Tickets: $20.00 All Seats in advanced, $25.00 at the Door
(All ages) Celebrate the Year of the Rooster, wear the lucky colors gold, brown and yellow, enjoy arts and crafts, solve Lantern Tiger Riddles and enjoy refreshments and entertainment. This program is also a reception to celebrate the opening of our yearly Youth Art Show. 263717-01 $10.00 per person 263717-02 $35.00 – family of four or more
(Ages 16 & up) Performance group BITWC ” Imagine That!” presents “Moonlight and Magnolias”- 1939 Hollywood is abuzz. Legendary producer David O. Selznick has shut down production of his new epic, Gone with the Wind. It’s just not working. So he sends for screenwriter Ben Hecht and pulls director Victor Fleming. He locks the doors, closes the shades, and on a diet of bananas and peanuts, the three men labor over five days to fashion a screenplay that will become the blueprint for one of the most successful and beloved films of all time.
The Mosby Heritage Area Association announced an event in conjunction with the Purcellville Library on January 29, at 2:00 p.m,. which will feature Rich Gillespie, Historian Emeritus of the Mosby Heritage Area Association, speaking on the “Haunts on the Loudoun Landscape.” The stories are all from the personal experiences of long-time local historian and teacher Rich Gillespie, or from close …
Blue Ridge Middle School’s PTO is seeking help with its drama department, working diligently on the production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamboat. The children in the show are enthusiastic and very talented. And, the school has a long history of first class productions with recent shows such as The Lion King, which won 11 National Youth Arts Awards …
Georgios “George” Evangelos Kakouras, of Purcellville passed away on December 22, 2016. Born on February 22, 1938 in Gorianades, Greece he was the son of the late Evangelos and Elizabeth Kakouras. Kakouras came to the United States from Greece in 1955 at the age of 17. He began working for his late uncle Nick Fragakis at the White Palace Restaurant …
Signed into Law in Her First Term Rep. Barbara Comstock, who serves the 10th congressional district in Virginia, recently reviewed the achievements of her first term in office, identifying 17 legislative initiatives that she supported that were adopted. She said: “My staff and I have met with stakeholders, local elected …
Virginia State Police Trooper M.J. Kryznefski is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m., on Monday, December 26, on Interstate 95 near Exit 158B. Three males were traveling south on Interstate 95 when their Honda CRV ran out of gas. They …
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, introduced legislation to give Wells Fargo customers who were victims of a fraudulent account scheme their day in court. The bank was involved in a scandal this year after it was revealed that Wells Fargo employees secretly …
The Woodgrove Varsity Gymnastics took first place in the red division of the Glory Days Invitational at Park View High School on Saturday, January 7. Woodgrove competed against Rock Ridge, Potomac Falls, Loudoun Valley and Heritage high schools. Host team Park View came in first in the lower blue division. …
The Town of Purcellville has extended the deadline to apply for the Annual Sports League Funding. The new deadline is January 9 at 5:00 p.m. Applicant organizations must serve the Town of Purcellville area, have citizens of the Town of Purcellville as players, and provide a letter to the Town …
