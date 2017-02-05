01/26/2017 – 06:44 p.m. 17000 Blk. Hilltop Dr. Domestic Dispute

Husband and wife involved in a domestic dispute. No assaults took place and both parties agreed to stay in separate parts of the house for the night.

01/26/2017 – 08:17 p.m. 100 Blk. N. 16th St. Destruction of Property

The complainant reported that the window on his vehicle had been shattered. The incident is under investigation and may be related to other similar cases in town.