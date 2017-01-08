Just after 9:00 a.m. January 7, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting a fire at a residence on Snickersville Turnpike. The initial caller reported fire and smoke in the garage and was advised to evacuate.

Fire and rescue crews from Middleburg, Philomont, Brambleton, Aldie and Fauquier County were dispatched to in the 40000 block of Snickersville Turnpike for the structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to find significant fire coming from the garage area of the two story single family home and the residents located safely outside. Additional resources were requested bringing fire and rescue units from Hamilton, Moorefield, Leesburg, South Riding and Metropolitan Washington Airports-Dulles to the scene. Due to the rural area, additional tankers were needed to facilitate rural water operations. The Medical Ambulance Bus was also requested to provide a rehab area for personnel out of the cold climate. … Continue Reading