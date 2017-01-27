(to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in January) “The recent frequency and intensity of mass coral bleaching are of major concern, and are directly attributable to rising atmospheric greenhouse gases.” [1]
Mr. Forsythe will serve until a special election is held November 7, 2017. At the Jan. 9 organizational meeting, the Leesburg Town Council appointed Hugh Forsythe to fill the council seat vacated by Mayor Kelly Burk. Mr. Forsythe was sworn in immediately after his appointment and joined the council on …
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Western Loudoun Volleyball Club held its annual all day Certification Day for the upcoming season at Patrick Henry College. There were 6 teams, 70 players, 12 coaches and 8 hours of volleyball to ensure players had the necessary certifications needed for the upcoming club season. WLVBC’s …
Organizers of the 48th annual Bluemont Fair to be held September 16 and 17 in historic Western Loudoun County have invited artists of all ages and abilities to submit designs for consideration for this year’s logo.
The theme this year is “Haying”. Hay has been grown, harvested, and used since the first farmers came to Bluemont in the early to mid-1700’s, and can still be seen in all of its forms – growing, cut and drying, and baled – in the fields around the village. The theme is deliberately broad so that artists can interpret freely. Designs could reflect the act of haying, hay fields, the animals who eat/use hay, hay bales, pitchforks and other hay-related tools, or anything else that touches on hay and haying. … Continue Reading
01/19/2017 – 05:52 p.m. 37000 Blk. Sutton Dr. Vehicle Tampering
Several vehicles that had been left unlocked were entered and ransacked but nothing was reported to have been taken. The Purcellville Police reminds citizens to please lock their vehicles and eliminate these crimes of opportunity.
01/19/2017 – 08:30 a.m. 100 Blk. Ivy Hills Terrace Larceny from Auto
The victim reported that unknown suspect(s) had entered her vehicle and stolen her wallet. The incident is under investigation. … Continue Reading
Leesburg Town Manager Kaj Dentler has announced that Eileen Boeing will be joining town staff as Clerk of Council.
Boeing is currently the Director of Customer Support for Zodia Aerospace. Previously, she served as Operations Coordinator for the Town of Purcellville, where she provided staff support to the Town Council as well as several of the Council’s sub-committees and advisory boards. … Continue Reading
Emerick Elementary has been nominated as a National Blue Ribbon School. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program was established in 1982 to honor America’s most successful schools. Emerick is one of seven 2017 Virginia nominees for this award. The Virginia Department of Education selects nominees based on the eligibility criteria required by the United States Department of Education. “High performing” is defined by the superintendent of each state, but at a minimum means: Performance for all tested students in both reading and mathematics must be in the top 15 percent of all schools in the state. For each of the school’s subgroups, the performance of all tested students in reading and mathematics must be in the top 40 percent of all schools in the state. Emerick now begins an application process that will end when the Secretary of Education announces the Blue Ribbon honorees in September.
The last Loudoun County Public Schools to receive the Blue Ribbon designation was Belmont Station Elementary in 2011. Other LCPS schools that have received this award include Meadowland Elementary (2003), Leesburg Elementary (2005) and Lincoln Elementary (2010).
Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office have released home surveillance video of a residential burglary to help identify a suspect involved in the theft of a firearm from the home.
Around noon on January 10, an unknown male drove up to a home in the 37500 block of Grubstake Farm Lane near Purcellville and knocked on the front door. After waiting a short period of time to determine if anyone was home, the suspect forced entry through a rear door. The suspect left the scene with a rifle. … Continue Reading
On January 23, at approximately 8:07 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Kalmia Square, NE for a complaint of a burglary and motor vehicle theft. The stolen vehicle was ultimately located in the area of East Market Street and Catoctin Circle and stopped at 8:58 a.m.. Leesburg Officers and Detectives safely apprehended the two occupants with the assistance of Deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Investigation is ongoing.
01/12/2017 – 02:26 p.m. 400 Blk. N. Maple Ave. Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicle
The complainant reported that a family member had taken her vehicle without permission. The family member returned with the vehicle a short time later but the complainant did not wish to pursue criminal charges. … Continue Reading
Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) is celebrating a successful 2016 having saved more than 2,100 animals – more than in any other year in the agency’s history. Department of Animal Services Director Nina Stively credits policy and programmatic changes that helped increase adoptions and improved the health and welfare of shelter pets. … Continue Reading
01/05/2017 – 04:00 p.m. 900 Blk. Harvest View Ct. Peddler Complaint
A citizen reported a solicitor going door to door seeking donations for military members. The solicitor was located but did not have proper documentation from the town and was asked to desist until the proper licensing was acquired.
01/08/2017 – 01:25 p.m. 100 Blk. N. 16th St. Larceny
Complainant reported that a ring had been stolen from her apartment. There were no signs of forced entry and the incident is under investigation. … Continue Reading
The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office determine improperly discarded fireplace ashes caused a house fire that displaced a family and did $25,000 in damages. Fire Department encourages residents to follow safety tips to avoid these dangerous fires.
At approximately 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call for a house fire in the 33000 block of Austin Grove Road. Fire and Rescue units from Round Hill, Philomont, Middleburg, Purcellville responded to find fire showing from the roof. Additional resources were requested, bringing units from Lovettsville, Clarke County, Mount Weather, and Leesburg. Due to the rural area and limited access, a rural water supply operation was set up using tankers to shuttle water. … Continue Reading
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run crash involving a school bus on Evergreen Mills Road near Black Branch Parkway.
The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Reservoir Road when the driver of a southbound cement truck struck a northbound Loudoun County Public School Bus with students aboard. The driver then left the scene in the truck, which is described as being red and white in color. … Continue Reading
At the Jan. 9 organizational meeting, the Leesburg Town Council appointed Hugh Forsythe to fill the council seat vacated by Mayor Kelly Burk. Mr. Forsythe was sworn in immediately after his appointment and joined the council on the dais for the remainder of the organizational meeting and work session that followed.
“Corals are marine magicians. As colonies of the tiny ocean organisms grow, they transform the calcium that circulates in seawater into enormous limestone reefs. These reefs—which can extend for more than 1,000 miles and provide homes for crabs, eels, sea …
By Michael Oberschenider, Psy.D. Research has shown that as many as 45 percent of us make New Year’s resolutions, but only about eight percent are actually successful in achieving them. And it seems that age is a factor: about 39 …
Family relationships are usually not considered under the rubric of “investments”. Yet, the personal gain and loss from family relationships is much more significant than economic return from stocks and bonds. Taking time out to relate to a person without …
We have all heard, “A picture’s worth a thousand words,” maybe even said it aloud while perusing old photo albums or scrolling through Facebook timelines. Sometimes words fall short of adequately describing an emotion encapsulating a distinct moment. Pictures fill …
A great name for a great place, this public space shows us – in my opinion – what’s best about Leesburg, Loudoun County and our country. Freedom Park – just off the Dulles Greenway on the South side of Town …
By Nicholas Reid Seventy-five years ago this December 7, to quote President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan.” It will have been 75 …
Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …
Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …
Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …
An afternoon of classical music—spirituals, Lieder, Bach, Robert Burns—hosted by the Schiller Institute, with community singers and instrumentalists. Start the New Year with beauty and truth for a new era! First of a series. Free. Donations welcome. Leesburg Volunteer Fire Co., Station 1 (Flame Room), 215 W. Loudoun St., Leesburg, Tel. 703 297 8368
Loudoun Valley Yoga
In the midst of creating an unforgettable holiday season, we often struggle to find time to slow down and take care of ourselves. Join us for a replenishing practice designed to release the stress of the season and make space for a fresh new year. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
Utilizing a chair for modifications to make yoga accessible to people who lack the mobility to move easily from standing to seated to supine positions. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
Discussion of the anatomical purpose of the abdominal muscles and specific yoga poses which relate to each abdominal group. 75 Minutes of lecture/discussion and 75 Minute Yoga Practice. (Pre-Registration Required) www.LoudounValleyYoga.com
Main Street Theater is looking to cast about 20 youth and 35 adults for SEUSSICAL.
The production dates are May 5-7 and 12-14,2017
Rehearsals will start Monday March 6 in the evenings from 6-9pm at local facilities. There will be no rehearsals over spring break April 10-14. Main Street does not rehearse on weekends. The final 2 weeks before opening, nightly rehearsals are required unless a school function interferes
Spend a lovely afternoon with us at Breaux Vineyards for a paint class! We have paired up with local paint company Creative Mankind for a fun day of painting, wine, and a cozy atmosphere. Breaux Vineyards will be selling wine & light fare on this afternoon, a perfect outing for friends and family.
$35.00 per person
~For more information and to make a reservation click here~
(All ages) Celebrate the Year of the Rooster, wear the lucky colors gold, brown and yellow, enjoy arts and crafts, solve Lantern Tiger Riddles and enjoy refreshments and entertainment. This program is also a reception to celebrate the opening of our yearly Youth Art Show. 263717-01 $10.00 per person 263717-02 $35.00 – family of four or more
(Ages 16 & up) Performance group BITWC ” Imagine That!” presents “Moonlight and Magnolias”- 1939 Hollywood is abuzz. Legendary producer David O. Selznick has shut down production of his new epic, Gone with the Wind. It’s just not working. So he sends for screenwriter Ben Hecht and pulls director Victor Fleming. He locks the doors, closes the shades, and on a diet of bananas and peanuts, the three men labor over five days to fashion a screenplay that will become the blueprint for one of the most successful and beloved films of all time.
Subscriptions and tickets are now on sale for five upcoming concerts, the Waterford Concert Series announced. All concerts begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoons in the Waterford Old School auditorium, 40222 Fairfax Street in Waterford. The concert series begins March 19 with the St. Lawrence String Quartet, known for exalted performances and joyful connection with audiences. First violinist Geoff …
The Mosby Heritage Area Association announced an event in conjunction with the Purcellville Library on January 29, at 2:00 p.m,. which will feature Rich Gillespie, Historian Emeritus of the Mosby Heritage Area Association, speaking on the “Haunts on the Loudoun Landscape.” The stories are all from the personal experiences of long-time local historian and teacher Rich Gillespie, or from close …
Blue Ridge Middle School’s PTO is seeking help with its drama department, working diligently on the production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamboat. The children in the show are enthusiastic and very talented. And, the school has a long history of first class productions with recent shows such as The Lion King, which won 11 National Youth Arts Awards …
Governor Terry McAuliffe announced that the newly renovated state building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond (currently known as the 9th Street Office Building) will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns. The building, which reopened last year, houses the Virginia Attorney General’s …
Signed into Law in Her First Term Rep. Barbara Comstock, who serves the 10th congressional district in Virginia, recently reviewed the achievements of her first term in office, identifying 17 legislative initiatives that she supported that were adopted. She said: “My staff and I have met with stakeholders, local elected …
Virginia State Police Trooper M.J. Kryznefski is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m., on Monday, December 26, on Interstate 95 near Exit 158B. Three males were traveling south on Interstate 95 when their Honda CRV ran out of gas. They …
Woodgrove High School’s Varsity Gymnastics team will host a five-team meet on Tuesday, January 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Wolverines will face teams from Park View, Rock Ridge, Riverside and Loudoun Valley high schools. Seniors Kaycee Delitta and Sarah Snare, co-captains for the team, will be honored during the …
Deadline for the House League registration is February 13. Registration for the Spring 2017 NFL Flag Football League at Ida Lee is currently open and filling fast. We are excited to offer again two great leagues: Ida Lee NFL Flag Football House League and the Ida Lee NFL Flag Football …
