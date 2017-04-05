Closing a Loophole or Opening the Floodgates

From a residential and commercial point of view, the village landscapes of Loudoun’s most rural communities have not changed much in the last 100 years. A special category of zoning called Rural Commercial – developed some 40 years go – makes this possible, enabling a former country store in the village of Lincoln to became a residence with small office spaces, and an old general store in Philomont to lease out its top floor as an apartment, etc. Uses change, but the character of the place, does not.

But, a newly-proposed zoning ordinance amendment backed by developer interests on the Zoning Ordinance Action Group would change all that, giving developers by-right permission to build multi-family “dwelling units” on the 400 or so, mostly rural properties zoned Rural Commercial, threatening the character of the small communities where they are located, and the rural countryside around them.

ZOAM 2016-0014 will do three things:

“Establish a maximum density of no less than 4 dwelling units per acre for residential uses in the RC zoning district.” [A residential unit can be a single-family detached dwelling, a single-family attached dwelling, or a multi-family dwelling.]

“Establish a process by which such maximum density may be increased.”

“Clarify which types of dwellings (single family detached, single family attached, and/or multifamily) are included under the Permitted use ‘Residential uses’ in the RC zoning district.”

Real estate interests see the ZOAM as closing a loophole, since the RC does not now contain any residential-unit cap. Individuals who support a mix of zoning densities in the Transition Policy Area, and even lower densities in the the Rural Policy Area, see this as setting up a scenario where mini-Ashburns – dense mixed-residential/commercial centers – are sprinkled throughout the County. And, this is not so far-fetched. The ZOAM originated in an effort to address projects on RC land in some of the last truly rural places in Ashburn and Arcola, including Wellers Corner (22 dwelling-units on just over one acre), Walnut Creek (four dwelling-units on less than 3/4 of an acre), and Stubble Corner (two multi-family residential buildings, and nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of commercial and parking space on just under 3/4 of an acre).

In an email to the County dated March 28, Purcellville Vice Mayor Karen Jimmerson said, “While I understand the County is making an attempt to rein in what they perceive as unlimited residential uses in the RC Zoning District, allowing 4 units per acre in the Rural and Transition Policy areas of the Blue Ridge and Catoctin Districts … has the potential to open up vast amounts of development in those districts.” The rural and transition districts are labeled as “low-density rural districts,” noted Jimmerson, and four units per acre is not low-density. In addition, as opponents of the amendment point out, the ZOAM assumes “maximum density may be increased.”

Supporters of the ZOAM argue that natural and man-made limits on the availability of well water in the rural parts of the County will make building up to four units per acre impossible. But, according to Jimmerson, while residential structures “may be prohibited from having a septic system in many parts or our rural districts … this kind of action could set in motion future pressure for public utilities – specifically Loudoun Water – to be extended to … the Rural and Transition Policy areas …” Indeed, many pro-growth planners and developers in Purcellville, including the current Town Manager Rob Lohr, seem to see public water and sewer – and developer demands for the same – as inevitable in Loudoun’s now-rural areas. That, say opponents, does not close a loophole, but opens the floodgates.

At the March 28 Planning Commission public hearing, the Planning Commission forwarded the ZOAM to its April 10 special public hearing for further public input.