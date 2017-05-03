Finding the West’s Economic Sweet Spot

Envision Loudoun Update

– By Andrea Gaines

As the County’s Comprehensive Plan rewrite enters its six month, fiscal conservatives, preservationists and leaders on the Rural Economic Development Council are working overtime to spur economic innovation in the rural west – spark some change that while a bit surprising, will also have a feel that is quintessential Loudoun.

Board of Supervisors’ Chair Phyllis Randall said in a recent interview, that the key to saving the west is to “monetize” – or increase the economic value of land – “without putting houses on it,” giving investors and people who make a living off the land more opportunities to participate in the rural economy.

From a planning perspective, this means stepping back and taking the long view – a concept identified in what planners know as The Long View book. And, a concept that also serves as the framework for the REDC’s detailed working document, The Long View – A Business Development Plan for Loudoun County’s Rural Economy.

Said Randall, “I don’t want to see runaway development in western Loudoun County. We’ve begun to figure it out in agricultural sectors such as wineries and breweries and to some extent the equine industry. But, there’s much more opportunity out there.”

The BOS recently voted to apply $25,000 in already-budgeted funds to explore the development of a business incubator or accelerator for the County, providing startups and businesses seeking to diversify the expertise, financing and connections they need to compete in the local and regional market of which Loudoun is a part

Randall has met with western Loudoun municipal leaders such as Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance, business leaders like Doug Fabbioli (Fabbioli Cellars), and farming innovator Donnie Virts to posture what a more robust western Loudoun might look like. What if …

What if … the excess crops of one farmer could supply another business with something they could use to create a totally new product? It happened, right here, recently, when a winemaker turned a farmer’s unexpectedly large berry harvest into strawberry wine.

What if … more hydroponic produce could be grown right here – with far less water and far less pesticides – and sold directly to consumers? That’s what Virts – a traditional-row-crop-turned-hydroponic-farmer – wants to do with warehouse space in the east; grow hydroponic tomatoes and sell directly to consumers, while creating a secondary market for the beef grown on his western Loudoun farm.

What if … Loudoun set up an east coast equine quarantine facility at Dulles Airport, that could interact economically with equine businesses all over western Loudoun. The idea, is in the works.

What if … we were able to double the “eco”-nomic value of our bee businesses – with benefits such as crop pollination, honey, beeswax and honey wine production, sales to beekeeper-hobbyists. Bees … thrive here.

What if … there were farm supply chains in place that turned the county’s dozens and dozens of unique B&Bs into distribution points for farm products?

To some, the idea that bees will win out over western Loudoun’s hot real-estate market as Envision Loudoun proceeds, shows real ignorance of how things really work.

But, as supporters of the rural economy note, it’s not just about “bees,” it’s about all twelve rural business sectors – agriculture, service and supply; arts and recreation; professional, technical and management services; real estate; transportation and utilities; finance, information technology, food, accommodations and services; construction, retail and education.

Said Waterford resident and former Atlanta-based developer Charlie Houston, “We need to start by questioning the initial premise of Envision Loudoun. Its process is demand-driven: How many people want to move to Loudoun, and how can we accommodate them? … The process should have started by asking something much more fundamental: How large does the county want to be, and can we afford even that? In the 2016 Survey of Residents conducted by UVA for the county, 69 percent of our citizens said the biggest problems were too much growth and too much traffic. I imagine that they would also say that Loudoun already has enough people.” ?In April BOS proceedings focusing on the work of the REDC, individual members of the BOS expressed their repeated support for preserving western Loudoun and the Transition Policy Area, designed as a buffer between the Rural Policy Area and the Suburban Policy area.

The question will be whether Supervisors agree – and vote – with those who see things the same way – a still-rural future for western Loudoun.

Said Donnie Virts, whose family has tilled the soil in Loudoun County since the 1790s, “The way we keep houses out of the west is to make sure the rural economy is vibrant.”

Loudoun’s Rural Economy – By The Numbers*

Art sector sales – $13.7 million?Wedding Services – $25 million

Tourism (unrelated to weddings) – $27.7 million

Service providers, traditional agriculture including equine – $121.3 million

Equine businesses (as a separate category) – $70 million in total sales

Equine, value added sales including in tourism – $44 million

Grape harvest and wine production – $2 million and $36 million respectively

Agricultural support (from veterinarians to tractor sales to feed dealers) – $43 million?*Annual and other estimates, source, REDC

Silence on Short Hill

In recent months County planning officials put a total information blackout on activities atop the Short Hill Mountain ridge, citing directives from Homeland Security.

Despite ongoing use of floodlights and heavy construction equipment, AT&T has denied that Short Hill is being prepped as a data center site. And, with national security eclipsing the public notice requirements built into Loudoun’s zoning ordinances, County officials are silent on what is going on behind the scenes – whether they will approve a data center for the fragile peak.

In contrast, Envision Loudoun’s public input sessions have been anything but silent on the topic of data centers – including where they should be located, how they relate to the County budget, and how they contrast with corporate office parks, which employ more people, locally. Residents also want planners to take a hard look at how data centers impact residential neighborhoods and water and energy resources. And, they want to know what can or should be done with these enormous structures after their useful life has expired.

Loudoun County is home to approximately 70 data centers, with over 40 new sites identified as potentially suitable for that use. Experts predict that the County could have 100 data centers by 2018.

Several Supervisors, including Ralph M. Buona, Vice Chair (R-Ashburn District) point out that data centers are critical to the County’s fiscal health, bringing in some $150 million in tax revenue. They are also an integral part of eastern Loudoun’s well-established defense and technology economy – with some experts suggesting that the electronic “pathways” here account for more than one-half of all traffic on the internet.

Western Loudoun resident Christopher Griggs, who participated in the Envision Loudoun public input sessions, and whose home is directly across from what he calls the “Short Hill disaster” has a different view. He sees the County’s efforts to protect the economic value of his area – which is based, not on data centers, but “historic, cultural [and] agricultural heritage,” including the long-establish Harper’s Ferry scenic byway – as incompatible with the huge presence AT&T has been allowed to establish here. “I hope our supervisors recognize, “ said Griggs, “that, for us, the nightmare looms above us every day … and torments us through the night [with] floods of manufactured light.” Griggs continued, “These are conflicting visions” for the area.