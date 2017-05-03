Giving Voice To The Voiceless

– By Samuel Moore-Sobel

“It’s to make a difference in someone else’s life,” Wendy Melcher, coordinator at McLean Bible Church’s Loudoun Campus, tells me when I ask the source of her motivation. “It’s to see them smile.” I first met Wendy in 2009 as she was just assuming her role working with special needs children and their families. She struck me as a kind and thoughtful soul, committed to the idea of making a difference in the lives of others. Over the years, I have come to love her enthusiasm, encouraging spirit, and commitment to the children and the families she serves.

Our conversation begins with a discussion about BreakOut, a monthly program offered through the church. The participating children are led through a number of activities including sports, crafts, and games. Wendy affectionately describes BreakOut as “an opportunity to provide an actual breath of fresh air” for parents and families “at their end of their rope.” The statistics support the idea that respite is needed. Melcher went on to tell me that “80 percent of marriages with special needs” children end in divorce.

Wendy’s own story led to her passion for her current vocation. “It started in my childhood of being made fun of because of my learning disabilities, and being told I would never amount to anything.” This instilled in her a desire to give back, while focusing on the person rather than the disability. “I think it all stems from how people treated me without knowing who the real Wendy was.” Despite the negativity of her experience, her faith has brought peace. “Would I go back and change it? No, because it is for the greater good.”

Melcher’s words caused me to reflect upon my own journey. I remember my first foray into this world – as a counselor with Soaring Over Seven, a summer camp offered through McLean Bible Church. The insight they had into the world was remarkable, and their gifts of observation and attention to detail, astounding. They were affectionate and loving, happy just to be noticed.

There were things about me these children noticed, too. Several campers made a habit out of running their fingers over the harsh, red upraised skin protruding from my face. At first, this was rather startling – as if someone was penetrating into the deepest hurts of my soul. Until I realized it was their way of saying I belonged. “That was their way of saying ‘I accept you,’” Melcher said, echoing my earlier conclusion. Naturally, these children have a desire to receive the same in return. “They just want to be accepted, they just want to be loved,” she said.

When asked about the biggest obstacles confronting the disability community, she responded by noting the gap in services offered once these children reach adulthood. “All the laws are all about the kids. But these kids grow up. Once they are out of school, there is not much there,” she said. She suggested the gap could be filled in part by an increase in funding for Every Citizen Has Opportunities. This non-profit organization, which assists people with disabilities in obtaining employment, has not secured an increase in funding since fiscal year 2008, despite its expanding waiting list.

This turn of events could be seen as a symptom of a larger attitude within our culture. “It’s an old mentality…[others] always see their disability first…before seeing their humanness.” This could be a result of a culture built upon viewing people through the lens of ability to contribute. “People rate other people’s worth based upon their perception of what they think that person is worth to the world or to society…”

Despite all the progress achieved, the need remains. BreakOut is always in need of volunteers, especially since an increase in volunteers would allow Melcher to accept 25 children and beyond. Volunteering can have unexpected benefits for those who choose to sacrifice their night to spend time with these children. “People think that by volunteering in this program they are doing these kids a favor; in reality, it turns out to be more of a blessing to the volunteers,” Melcher said.

The last seven years of my own life prove the veracity inherent in her confident assertion. The experience of volunteering–chasing these children as they do their best to escape, or jumping in the moon bounce, letting them bounce higher and higher until my legs feel like jello – led to my application for a seat on the Loudoun County Disability Services Board. This resulted in my confirmation by the board early last month. My initial reaction was a feeling of gratefulness at the prospect of serving a community that has given me far more than I ever could have anticipated. Yet it also served as a gentle reminder that every day must be lived to the fullest, that an attitude of purpose and service must be espoused. No matter your height, weight, or scars, your voice still matters; and no experience is wasted – as long as you can do all you can to make a difference, or, at the very least, bring a smile to the faces of those who need it most.

Samuel Moore-Sobel is a newly confirmed member of the Loudoun County Disability Services Board. He is looking forward to serving the disability community in this new role.