Update on Catoctin Corner

Property To Be Anchored By Large Shell Station

Details on the development plans for Catoctin Corner, a six-acre parcel of land at the corner of Main Street and Rt. 287 to the south of Patrick Henry College and across from the Harris Teeter development, are now emerging. Commercial zoning for area was approved several years ago by the Lazaro Town Council.

In the building closest to the traffic circle and Rt. 7, there will be a 2,264 sq. ft. Chipotle Mexican Grill, and an 1,800 sq. ft. Dunkin’ Donuts, complete with a drive thru.

On the same side of these businesses will be a hair salon, a pizza restaurant and an eyeglasses business – the three totaling 5,500 sq. ft.

A dental office has also been confirmed.

A large Shell gas station plus convenience store business totaling 5,400 sq. ft. will round out the commercial center, with eight fuel dispensers for 16 cars.

The total number of buildings for Catoctin Corner is anticipated to be seven.