Home » Around Virginia » Currently Reading:

Transportation: Problem Solving and Promises Kept

May 5, 2017 by Blue Ridge Leader filed under Around Virginia 1 Comment

– By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33)
Four years ago I came before the voters of the 33rd District, challenging the status quo transportation funding policies that sent our taxes to other parts of the state while leaving us sitting in traffic. I called out projects like the Dulles Rail Project, Coalfields Expressway, and Rt. 460 which would spend billions of dollars without fixing congestion. Here we are four years later, and where do we stand? We are seeing big progress.

My first session in Richmond the legislature completely transformed transportation spending by passing House Bill 2, now known as “SmartScale,” which rates all projects through an objective cost-benefit system. I was one of the dozen co-patrons of this key legislation and moved it forward to fulfill my campaign promise. Aubrey Layne is secretary of transportation for the Commonwealth of Virginia and chairman of the Commonwealth Transportation Board. In a recent news article, he hit the nail on the head saying, “…we have worked with the General Assembly to radically change, for the better, the delivery and funding of transportation projects. These changes have resulted in the most significant improvements to major urban corridors in more than 30 years.”

The next year, 2015, I introduced legislation (HB 1470) which passed unanimously to make transit (commuter trains and buses) projects go through the same objective congestion relief analysis as road projects, removing a loophole that favored transit projects inside the beltway. But a rating system loses its value if weighting of the different factors gets out of whack. For example, if development is weighted too high, congestion relief loses out. So later in 2015, I fought to get the HB2/SmartScale congestion relief factor in project rating increased from 35 to 45 percent, making traffic-reduction a stronger priority.

In 2016, my legislation to protect kids getting on and off school buses (HB168) passed, as did legislation (HB1069) to protect drivers from unreasonable fees and penalties for unpaid tolls; another bill (HB181) increased Loudoun County’s representation on the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

This year I introduced a “Transportation Lockbox” resolution which proposes amending the Virginia Constitution to restrict use of monies appropriated for transportation – to be used for transportation. In spite of warnings based on prior failed attempts that this was just too difficult to get through the legislature without being ruined by amendments, with help from the business community and AAA, we did pass a clean resolution with solid bi-partisan support.

That brings us to the present and what I’m working on going forward. First, the Transportation Lockbox job isn’t done – it needs to pass the legislature again in the 2018 session and then be approved by voters in November 2018. Secondly, there is a huge transportation funding issue facing Northern Virginia, including Loudoun County: The dire need for improvements to the Washington Metro. Many leaders are saying a regional sales tax to fund improvements to Metro is necessary. That is not the way to go. It would burden my constituents with a new Metro tax even when they don’t use or benefit from the system. When Loudoun opted into extending Metro, station-area property tax districts were formed to offset costs. That same approach is the way to make those businesses and developers who are profiting pay whatever is not covered by fares.

Finally, I am excited to see these landmark reforms paying off. With support from local governments, we are making real progress in improving transportation here in the 33rd District. Upcoming projects in Loudoun include the Rt. 7/Rt. 690 interchange in Purcellville, the Route 7/Williams Gap Road turn lane, Battlefield Parkway between the Greenway and Rt. 15, Route 15 Interchange at Edwards Ferry/Fort Evans Road, paving a few high-volume gravel roads, replacing structurally deficient bridges, and more. VDOT is also studying the need to improve Eastbound Rt. 7 between Purcellville and Leesburg, and Rt. 15 North of Leesburg. Upcoming Rt. 7 interchanges at Battlefield Pkwy, Belmont Ridge Rd, and Ashburn Village Blvd will also help my constituents who travel to the east.

While there is still much to do, I’ve been working hard to get traffic moving with smart planning and careful use of funds, without raising taxes. We are seeing the good results.

Delegate Dave LaRock represents the 33rd House District, including parts of Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick Counties, and the towns of Leesburg (partial), Purcellville, Berryville, Lovettsville, Round Hill, Hamilton and Hillsboro. LaRock serves on the Transportation Committee, the Science and Technology Committee and the Education Committee. Dave and his wife, Joanne, have lived in Loudoun for 29 years, building a successful family-owned general contracting business. The LaRocks reside near Hamilton with Laura, Abby, and John, the youngest of their seven children.

1 comment

  1. bob ohneiser Esq. says:
    May 12, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Mr. L, Glad you are excited about your accomplishments. Although I would not expect the most important issues to be quickly or easily resolved I expect someone who says they represent me to at least have started to work on them:
    1 Where is the return of Dulles Airport land to Loudoun so it can be properly assessed and taxed to help pay for LCPS schools and the cost of the metro?
    2 Where is the evidence that you did anything to slow down/reduce the composite index which extracts well over $200 million per year from what Loudoun should to support education from state sales tax?
    3 Where are you on record demanding VDOT at least do its own published minimum maintenance and provisioning for the roads it is responsible for in Loudoun?
    4 Where is there “ANY PLAN” to stop the worsening of traffic from interstate commutation through Loudoun via Route 15, Route 9 and Route 7?
    Please answer these obviously significant issues and get the ball toward progress actually rolling!
    Bob O__ Esq.

Comment on this article


By commenting, you agree to abide by our Terms of Service.


 

 

 

 

Columns

Anatomy of a Sunflower

By Andrea Gaines Nothing is as simple and summery as that big yellow ray of light known as the sunflower. These not-so-bashful beauties enter the world from seeds we’ve sown intentionally, or from seeds tossed out as happy, uneaten castaways …

Parental Help Needed

Dr. Mike, My husband and I are planning to hold our son back to repeat eighth grade. He plays on a travel sports team, and the extra year would give him an advantage for high school. My sister did it …

Misconceptions about 529 Plans

Just like the kids you’re saving college funds for, 529 plans are often misunderstood. Read on to learn 529 plans are more flexible than you may think. They can be set up by anyone, for anyone, and used for a …

Transforming Scars – Engendering Hope

By Samuel Moore-Sobel The woman’s voice on the other end of the line is warm and inviting, speaking softly in crisp tones, with great excitement, and at a hurried pace. Her words are eloquent and profound. Furiously I type, trying …

Addicted

By Mary Rose Lunde When most people think of addictions, they choose the more well-known types, such as alcohol or drugs. But there are other addictions that people don’t always want to talk about. These can include: screen time, video …

Just Like Nothing (Else) on Earth: Cooksville Road

By Tim Jon You see – there’s this bell: A church bell, suspended inside a little white tower atop the old Mount Olive Baptist church building – that you can see for just a few split-seconds as you make your …

Certainty and Reality

Dear Reader, I always send drafts to folks I reference asking for comment. I liked William Byers comments so much that I decided to leave them in with his kind permission. “The proposal of any new law or regulation which …

Student News

Congratulations, Class of 2016

6 Jul 2016

Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …

(Be the first to comment)

Buckland Earns Degree In Medicine

6 Jul 2016

Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …

(Be the first to comment)

Adams Promoted To Lieutenant

6 Jul 2016

Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …

(Be the first to comment)

ATTENTION CALENDAR USERS: IT IS NO LONGER NECESSARY TO LOG IN TO POST EVENTS. PLEASE CLICK HERE INSTEAD.

Calendar

June 2017
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
May 29, 2017

Coming Up Spring

Coming Up Spring
 May 30, 2017

Coming Up Spring

Coming Up Spring
 May 31, 2017

Coming Up Spring

Coming Up Spring
 June 1, 2017 June 2, 2017

First Friday at the Winery

First Friday at the Winery

TGIF@North Gate Vineyard with Maddy Curtis Live

TGIF@North Gate Vineyard with Maddy Curtis Live
 June 3, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo

Moon Music Live at North Gate Vineyard

Moon Music Live at North Gate Vineyard

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event
 June 4, 2017

OPEN HOUSE EXTRAVAGANZA

OPEN HOUSE EXTRAVAGANZA
June 5, 2017 June 6, 2017 June 7, 2017

Beale Street Puppets: Teddy Bear Circus

Beale Street Puppets: Teddy Bear Circus
 June 8, 2017 June 9, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo
 June 10, 2017

20th Annual Cajun Festival

20th Annual Cajun Festival

Dear Creek Live at North Gate Vineyard

Dear Creek Live at North Gate Vineyard

Healing Service

Healing Service
 June 11, 2017

Come Paint with Us

Come Paint with Us
June 12, 2017 June 13, 2017 June 14, 2017 June 15, 2017 June 16, 2017 June 17, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo

Pete Lapp Live at north Gate Vineyard

Pete Lapp Live at north Gate Vineyard
 June 18, 2017
June 19, 2017 June 20, 2017 June 21, 2017 June 22, 2017 June 23, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 24, 2017

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

Acoustic Soul Live at north Gate Vineyard

Acoustic Soul Live at north Gate Vineyard

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 25, 2017

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
June 26, 2017

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 27, 2017

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 28, 2017

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 29, 2017

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 30, 2017

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 July 1, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo

Willie White Live at North Gate Vineyard

Willie White Live at North Gate Vineyard

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 July 2, 2017

Quentin Walston Live at North Gate Vineyard

Quentin Walston Live at North Gate Vineyard

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
Current Print Issue:
Sign up for our email newsletter:

Recent Comments

  • jonathan weintraub on Cultivate Innovation-Driven Solutions: Delegate LaRock, Your constituents have grown tired of your unoriginality, your constant cut and paste of terrible, untested "ideas" from...
  • Brenda Davis on Gina’s Pies: The Perfect Crime: Gina makes the best pies! You will not even know her crusts are gluten free - it has taken her...
  • Julia Faber on Gina’s Pies: The Perfect Crime: It's Faber, not Farber! And her pies are amazing, I've had many!
  • Bob Ohneiser on Buzz Words: Public input should focus on the most important issues and not be distracted by creative imagery type titles of areas...
  • MATTHEW GALLELLI on Update on Catoctin Corner: traffic projections? how often will there be jams in the circle? should we contact Lazaro about this?

Lifestyle

Music with a Cause June Concert: Bud’s Collective

31 May 2017

The Music with a Cause Concert celebrates the culmination of its first year with a concert to be held at Otium Cellars at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. Bud’s Collective is a powerful trio of pickers from the hills of West Virginia. The evening will also feature an auction of a piece from David Norton Pottery. Norton is an …

(Be the first to comment)

Loudoun Library Card Design Contest Has Begun

31 May 2017

Loudoun artists are invited to submit designs for Loudoun County Public Library’s Second Annual Library Card Design Contest, which began May 22. A panel of judges from the Loudoun County Art Advisory Committee will choose three finalists based on creativity, originality, and message. Artwork or photography submitted should reflect the spirit of Loudoun and the work of Loudoun County Public …

(Be the first to comment)

Loudoun Art Advisory Committee – Call for Artists

31 May 2017

All Loudoun County artists are invited to submit original photographs for the 2017 Loudoun County Art Advisory Committee show “Loudoun’s Evolving Landscape: At-Risk Art Project.” The photographs, which may be in color or black and white, will be exhibited in Gallery One on the first floor of the Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison Street, S.E. in Leesburg, from September …

(Be the first to comment)

Editorial

Priscilla Nabs Plum Planning Commission Post

Appointment Shocks Many On January 3 Supervisor Tony R. Buffington Jr. (R-Blue Ridge) nominated Tom Priscilla for the Loudoun County Planning Commission to represent the Blue Ridge District. Priscilla was …

Op-ed

Opinion: Terrorism, Debt, and China: Oh My!

– By Nick Reid world can be a very dangerous place sometimes, especially for a nation state such as the United States. Although danger is always present, the number and …

Metro Money Mess Pushing West

– By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33rd) A local paper recently quoted Loudoun Board Chair Phyllis Randall as saying that in her observation “some of the concerns raised by the people …

Dear Editor

A Winner of a Budget

On May 23, Mayor Kwasi Fraser and the Purcellville Town Council voted to finalize the FY18 budget on behalf of our taxpayers. As an elected government, this is the greatest responsibility that we have. We also have the unlimited ability …

Supports Walbridge

I am proud to endorse and express my full support for Tia Walbridge to represent the 33rd District in Richmond.  As a current Town Council member in Purcellville, I understand the concerns of Purcellville and western Loudoun citizens and I …

View From the Ridge

Envision Loudoun – Bold Action Versus Business-As-Usual

Everyone is talking about it. “Envision Loudoun,” our local government’s effort to reach out to the public for advice on how to rewrite and update the County’s Comprehensive Plan. Officials …

Around Virginia

Tuesday, June 13 – Primary Elections Voting Information

A Primary Election for both parties is scheduled on June 13. Voters will choose a candidate for the Republican Party for the offices of Governor and Lieutenant Governor. For the Democratic Party voters will choose a candidate for the offices of Governor, Lieutenant Governor and House of Delegates for the 33 …

(Be the first to comment)

Cultivate Innovation-Driven Solutions

By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33) Schools are letting out for summer break and many families are celebrating graduations and making plans for college. Few would disagree with the importance of quality affordable education. While it may not be prominent in the conversations, our state and local governments play key roles …

(1 comment)

Transportation: Problem Solving and Promises Kept

– By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33) Four years ago I came before the voters of the 33rd District, challenging the status quo transportation funding policies that sent our taxes to other parts of the state while leaving us sitting in traffic. I called out projects like the Dulles Rail Project, …

(1 comment)

Sports

Purcellville Cannons: Talent, Talent and More Talent

31 May 2017

By Andrea Gaines Cannons home opener vs. the Winchester Royals at Fireman’s Field, Friday, June 3. At their 2017 home opener, the Los Angeles Dodgers absolutely trounced the San Diego Padres. Said one sports commentator: “Their opening-day bats were so special … it was easy to forget the Dodgers also …

(Be the first to comment)

WLVBC U14 Boys Volleyball Wins WLVBC Invitational

3 May 2017

The Western Loudoun Volleyball Club’s U14 Boys team won the inaugural WLVBC Invitational Tournament held Saturday, April 15 at Foxcroft School.  The team went 4-0 on the day, winning first place against WLVBC U15 boys team in a three-set match 25-19, 22-25 and 15-11. The team reached the Gold Bracket …

(Be the first to comment)

Archives

  • +2017
  • +2016
  • +2015
  • +2014
  • +2013
  • +2012
  • +2011
  • +2010
  • +2009