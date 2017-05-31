Buzz Words

By Andrea Gaines

Envision Loudoun will hold a second round of public input-sessions in June, wrapping up the Board of Supervisors’ listening-and-learning portion of the multi-year effort to rewrite the County-wide Comprehensive Plan. In preparation for these input-sessions, the BOS is drafting official vision and goals statements, and establishing other guidelines, including how much growth Loudouners should be prepared to absorb in the coming years, and where that growth should go.

Two Lighting Rod Issues

Two topics are getting lots of attention at this pivotal moment in the Envision Loudoun process. The first concerns what to do with the Transition Policy Area. This largely undeveloped area in the center of the County is intended to act as a buffer between the suburban east and the rural west through the use of lower densities, walkable community-based design standards for commercial and residential development, and generous open-space requirements. The second is the issue of new residential units. Are we stuck with all of the growth that wants to come in? Can we accommodate all of these new houses, and still look like Loudoun County?

Gender Identity or Zoning Confusion?

In Round I of the Envision Loudoun public input-sessions, citizens showed overwhelming support for the preservation of both the TPA and rural western Loudoun.

Citizens have expressed the same sentiment repeatedly since then, including at a May 2 public input-session that took place just prior to a BOS discussion on the development of official Envision Loudoun Vision & Goals Statements.

At the May 2 BOS meeting, TPA resident Don Gough, speaking on behalf of the Transition Area Alliance and Loudoun Residents for Reasonable Growth, called the TPA Loudoun’s equivalent of a Central Park – invaluable for its 50 to 70 percent open space, natural ability to act as a wildlife mecca, and role as protector of County surface and ground water resources.

At the conclusion of its own TPA discussion, however, the BOS agreed in a 6-2-1 vote to eliminate any reference within the Vision Statement to the TPA – deleting terms such as “rural,” “suburban,” “urban,” and “transition/transitional” – in favor of more generic “in a variety of settings” language. Some Supervisors saw this as a dumbing down of the TPA concept. Others saw it as a neutral move. While still others minimized the effect that the language would have on the Envision Loudoun process.

Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) – who favored the more generic language – said that by removing terms such as rural, suburban, transition, and urban from the Vision Statement, the Board was setting up a more general vision, and not making zoning policy. “I strongly support the Transition Policy Area – always have. That will not change,” said Randall.

Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) returned to his defense of the TPA, saying that he thought it was significant that there was such a concerted effort to “strip” any reference to the TPA out of the Vision Statement. “A high-level statement is the perfect place to once again say that the Transition Policy Area is important to us,” said Buffington.

Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) was perhaps the most vocal supporter of the TPA language. “Even in our generalized vision statement,” said Umstattd, “We need to establish our uniqueness … We have beautiful rural areas, we have a transitional area between suburban and rural. We have the suburban areas. I think [this] highlights that we are a combination of different areas with different assets …”

Ron A. Meyer (R-Broad Run) was at once technical, and then perhaps curiously technical when he said: “Transition setting – what does it mean? … I’m not sure what that means in the English language … What is a transition setting? Does it have to do with someone’s gender identity?”

The most cut and dried response on the issue came from Suzanne M. Volpe (R-Algonkian): “This is a high-level planning document. This is not a rezoning … We are the only county in the lower 48 states that has a ‘transition’ policy area, okay? … [Does it mean] transitional housing? Housing for people that have Alzheimer’s … I don’t know …”

The discussion of how to treat TPA-related language in the Envision Loudoun Vision Statement was brought to a close by Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) who, while indicating his support of the TPA, also maintained that it is “not working very well.” Suggesting that the discussion had devolved into a competition of who could show the most support for the TPA, he said: “I think we need to be a little bit careful of going overboard … I don’t think we have to tattoo it on ourselves every time we do anything …”

On-Demand Housing

The quandary facing the County as it rewrites its Comprehensive Plan – in concert with the thousands of citizens participating in the Envision Loudoun process – is this: Loudoun County is a fast-growing and very popular place to live. It is also a unique place, the features of which – including open land, beautiful scenery, abundant wildlife, and clean air and water – fall into increasingly short supply as we grow.

Between 2000 and 2015, the BOS and the Loudoun County Planning Commission approved 65,700 residential units for development. Some of these numbers are reflected in a report developed for the County’s Envision Loudoun consultants who say that current zoning policies provide for the addition of 51,000 new residential units, 29,000 of which are already approved and in the pipeline. 51,000 new residential units that may be built by-right, of which nearly 30,000 are already being built.

A controversial County George Mason University Study, touted by developers as a much more accurate reading of our future, predicts a “severe housing shortage under current planning and housing policies,” indicating a need for 18,300 additional homes – above current growth projections.

In a separate exercise, County planners expect the demand for new housing to be about 50,000 additional units over the next 20 years, while the GMU study puts the need at 64,000.?The numbers are dizzying, regardless of what time frame you look at or whose study you believe. As with the Board’s recent discussions regarding the TPA, citizens seem to now understand that the real question is how to translate the desire to protect what is valued here in Loudoun County, without being run over by buzz words and numbers.

On To Public Input, Round II

Former Blue Ridge Supervisor Jim Burton was a strong supporter and the main driver of the breakthrough Transition, Suburban, and Rural Policy Area framework that has defined Loudoun’s Comprehensive Plan for well over a decade. A wave of smart-growth voter sentiment swept Burton and other smart-growth advocates into power to preside over what news reports of the time described as an era of “explosive growth and the accompanying political tumult — over public schools, land-use planning, and transportation … seesaw shifts in party domination of local politics … and fierce debates over the pace of development …”

Watching the Envision Loudoun process unfold, and commenting, specifically on the power given to the groups such as the Stakeholders Committee, Burton expressed concern that the BOS would not have the motivation and fortitude to preserve that framework, and protect Loudoun’s unique historic, cultural, and rural assets. Said Burton, “It looks to me like they intend to open the transition area to greater residential density. This seems to be the whole reason for this exercise.” Burton added, in reference to the Envision Loudoun Stakeholders Committee, and other pro-growth powerbrokers: “Just look at the people they have appointed to all the study committees.”

Envision Loudoun Public Workshops

Round 2 – ?June 5, 7, 12, 13, 15

A second round of Envision Loudoun County workshops will be held in June. Pre-registration is not required.

Each session will begin with a 30-minute open house, during which time attendees have to opportunity to register and get a briefing on the topics to be discussed. Workshops last approximately two hours.

Monday, June 5: Harper Park Middle School, 701 Potomac Station Drive, Leesburg. Registration, 6:30 p.m., workshop, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7: Cascades Senior Center, 21060 Whitfield Place, Sterling. Registration, 6:30 p.m., workshop, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Monday, June 12: Broad Run High School, 21670 Ashburn Road, Ashburn. Registration, 6:30 p.m., workshop 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13: Harmony Middle School, 8174 W Colonial Highway, Hamilton. Registration, 7 p.m., workshop, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 15: Mercer Middle School, 42149 Greenstone Drive, Aldie. Registration, 6:30 p.m., workshop, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

More information is available at www.Envision-Loudoun.org.