Home » News » Currently Reading:

Buzz Words

May 31, 2017 by Blue Ridge Leader filed under News 1 Comment

By Andrea Gaines

Envision Loudoun will hold a second round of public input-sessions in June, wrapping up the Board of Supervisors’ listening-and-learning portion of the multi-year effort to rewrite the County-wide Comprehensive Plan. In preparation for these input-sessions, the BOS is drafting official vision and goals statements, and establishing other guidelines, including how much growth Loudouners should be prepared to absorb in the coming years, and where that growth should go.

Two Lighting Rod Issues
Two topics are getting lots of attention at this pivotal moment in the Envision Loudoun process. The first concerns what to do with the Transition Policy Area. This largely undeveloped area in the center of the County is intended to act as a buffer between the suburban east and the rural west through the use of lower densities, walkable community-based design standards for commercial and residential development, and generous open-space requirements. The second is the issue of new residential units. Are we stuck with all of the growth that wants to come in? Can we accommodate all of these new houses, and still look like Loudoun County?

Gender Identity or Zoning Confusion?
In Round I of the Envision Loudoun public input-sessions, citizens showed overwhelming support for the preservation of both the TPA and rural western Loudoun.

Citizens have expressed the same sentiment repeatedly since then, including at a May 2 public input-session that took place just prior to a BOS discussion on the development of official Envision Loudoun Vision & Goals Statements.

At the May 2 BOS meeting, TPA resident Don Gough, speaking on behalf of the Transition Area Alliance and Loudoun Residents for Reasonable Growth, called the TPA Loudoun’s equivalent of a Central Park – invaluable for its 50 to 70 percent open space, natural ability to act as a wildlife mecca, and role as protector of County surface and ground water resources.

At the conclusion of its own TPA discussion, however, the BOS agreed in a 6-2-1 vote to eliminate any reference within the Vision Statement to the TPA – deleting terms such as “rural,” “suburban,” “urban,” and “transition/transitional” – in favor of more generic “in a variety of settings” language. Some Supervisors saw this as a dumbing down of the TPA concept. Others saw it as a neutral move. While still others minimized the effect that the language would have on the Envision Loudoun process.

Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) – who favored the more generic language – said that by removing terms such as  rural, suburban, transition, and urban from the Vision Statement, the Board was setting up a more general vision, and not making zoning policy. “I strongly support the Transition Policy Area – always have. That will not change,” said Randall.

Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) returned to his defense of the TPA, saying that he thought it was significant that there was such a concerted effort to “strip” any reference to the TPA out of the Vision Statement. “A high-level statement is the perfect place to once again say that the Transition Policy Area is important to us,” said Buffington.

Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) was perhaps the most vocal supporter of the TPA language. “Even in our generalized vision statement,” said Umstattd, “We need to establish our uniqueness … We have beautiful rural areas, we have a transitional area between suburban and rural. We have the suburban areas. I think [this] highlights that we are a combination of different areas with different assets …”
Ron A. Meyer (R-Broad Run) was at once technical, and then perhaps curiously technical when he said: “Transition setting – what does it mean? … I’m not sure what that means in the English language … What is a transition setting? Does it have to do with someone’s gender identity?”

The most cut and dried response on the issue came from Suzanne M. Volpe (R-Algonkian): “This is a high-level planning document. This is not a rezoning … We are the only county in the lower 48 states that has a ‘transition’ policy area, okay? … [Does it mean] transitional housing? Housing for people that have Alzheimer’s … I don’t know …”

The discussion of how to treat TPA-related language in the Envision Loudoun Vision Statement was brought to a close by Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) who, while indicating his support of the TPA, also maintained that it is “not working very well.” Suggesting that the discussion had devolved into a competition of who could show the most support for the TPA, he said: “I think we need to be a little bit careful of going overboard … I don’t think we have to tattoo it on ourselves every time we do anything …”

On-Demand Housing
The quandary facing the County as it rewrites its Comprehensive Plan – in concert with the thousands of citizens participating in the Envision Loudoun process – is this: Loudoun County is a fast-growing and very popular place to live. It is also a unique place, the features of which – including open land, beautiful scenery, abundant wildlife, and clean air and water – fall into increasingly short supply as we grow.

Between 2000 and 2015, the BOS and the Loudoun County Planning Commission approved 65,700 residential units for development. Some of these numbers are reflected in a report developed for the County’s Envision Loudoun consultants who say that current zoning policies provide for the addition of 51,000 new residential units, 29,000 of which are already approved and in the pipeline. 51,000 new residential units that may be built by-right, of which nearly 30,000 are already being built.

A controversial County George Mason University Study, touted by developers as a much more accurate reading of our future, predicts a “severe housing shortage under current planning and housing policies,” indicating a need for 18,300 additional homes – above current growth projections.

In a separate exercise, County planners expect the demand for new housing to be about 50,000 additional units over the next 20 years, while the GMU study puts the need at 64,000.?The numbers are dizzying, regardless of what time frame you look at or whose study you believe. As with the Board’s recent discussions regarding the TPA, citizens seem to now understand that the real question is how to translate the desire to protect what is valued here in Loudoun County, without being run over by buzz words and numbers.

On To Public Input, Round II
Former Blue Ridge Supervisor Jim Burton was a strong supporter and the main driver of the breakthrough Transition, Suburban, and Rural Policy Area framework that has defined Loudoun’s Comprehensive Plan for well over a decade. A wave of smart-growth voter sentiment swept Burton and other smart-growth advocates into power to preside over what news reports of the time described as an era of “explosive growth and the accompanying political tumult — over public schools, land-use planning, and transportation … seesaw shifts in party domination of local politics …  and fierce debates over the pace of development …”

Watching the Envision Loudoun process unfold, and commenting, specifically on the power given to the groups such as the Stakeholders Committee, Burton expressed concern that the BOS would not have the motivation and fortitude to preserve that framework, and protect Loudoun’s unique historic, cultural, and rural assets. Said Burton, “It looks to me like they intend to open the transition area to greater residential density. This seems to be the whole reason for this exercise.” Burton added, in reference to the Envision Loudoun Stakeholders Committee, and other pro-growth powerbrokers: “Just look at the people they have appointed to all the study committees.”

Envision Loudoun Public Workshops
Round 2 – ?June 5, 7, 12, 13, 15

A second round of Envision Loudoun County workshops will be held in June. Pre-registration is not required.

Each session will begin with a 30-minute open house, during which time attendees have to opportunity to register and get a briefing on the topics to be discussed. Workshops last approximately two hours.

Monday, June 5: Harper Park Middle School, 701 Potomac Station Drive, Leesburg. Registration, 6:30 p.m., workshop, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. 
Wednesday, June 7: Cascades Senior Center, 21060 Whitfield Place, Sterling. Registration, 6:30 p.m., workshop, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. 
Monday, June 12: Broad Run High School, 21670 Ashburn Road, Ashburn. Registration, 6:30 p.m., workshop 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.  
Tuesday, June 13: Harmony Middle School, 8174 W Colonial Highway, Hamilton. Registration, 7 p.m., workshop, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 15: Mercer Middle School, 42149 Greenstone Drive, Aldie. Registration, 6:30 p.m., workshop, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
More information is available at www.Envision-Loudoun.org.

1 comment

  1. Bob Ohneiser says:
    June 2, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Public input should focus on the most important issues and not be distracted by creative imagery type titles of areas and processes. FAIRNESS should be #1 on every agenda. Is zoning, the assessment process or even the school budget really process really fair? Do all property owners pay tax based on the market value of their land? NO! Are small lots treated equally compared to large developer controlled lots? NO! Do the Redskins or HHMI pay their fair share of property taxes? NO! Do the hospitals even pay for the police and fire protection they receive which is allowed under state law? NO! Is VDOT made to met their minimum standards for the roads they are responsible for? NO! Does LCPS use the value of its 90 or so properties to create funding to support itself? NO! Are all major investments/expenditures financially analyzed prior to approval by LCPS to insure tax dollars are not wasted? NO! Are all large vendors to LCPS required to bid for their business? NO! Finally and most important to the cost of development one must ask “How do we really know whether the student generation forecasts which dictate proffers are accurate when neither LCPS or the County has audited such forecasts against an actual completed development to compare the forecast and the number of students generated? Would we find out why so many boundary changes and over populated schools occur? Has anyone really looked at what our tax burden will be in a few years when state pension failures are made public, the real cost of the final connection of the metro to Ashburn is known, when high density residential developments are completed where there is no available school capacity and traffic all over Loudoun looks like Ashburn does now at 8am? It is time for our representatives to stop campaigning and start fixing large real problems IMHO.

    Reply

Comment on this article


By commenting, you agree to abide by our Terms of Service.





XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


 

 

 

 

Columns

Anatomy of a Sunflower

By Andrea Gaines Nothing is as simple and summery as that big yellow ray of light known as the sunflower. These not-so-bashful beauties enter the world from seeds we’ve sown intentionally, or from seeds tossed out as happy, uneaten castaways …

Parental Help Needed

Dr. Mike, My husband and I are planning to hold our son back to repeat eighth grade. He plays on a travel sports team, and the extra year would give him an advantage for high school. My sister did it …

Misconceptions about 529 Plans

Just like the kids you’re saving college funds for, 529 plans are often misunderstood. Read on to learn 529 plans are more flexible than you may think. They can be set up by anyone, for anyone, and used for a …

Transforming Scars – Engendering Hope

By Samuel Moore-Sobel The woman’s voice on the other end of the line is warm and inviting, speaking softly in crisp tones, with great excitement, and at a hurried pace. Her words are eloquent and profound. Furiously I type, trying …

Addicted

By Mary Rose Lunde When most people think of addictions, they choose the more well-known types, such as alcohol or drugs. But there are other addictions that people don’t always want to talk about. These can include: screen time, video …

Just Like Nothing (Else) on Earth: Cooksville Road

By Tim Jon You see – there’s this bell: A church bell, suspended inside a little white tower atop the old Mount Olive Baptist church building – that you can see for just a few split-seconds as you make your …

Certainty and Reality

Dear Reader, I always send drafts to folks I reference asking for comment. I liked William Byers comments so much that I decided to leave them in with his kind permission. “The proposal of any new law or regulation which …

Student News

Congratulations, Class of 2016

6 Jul 2016

Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …

(Be the first to comment)

Buckland Earns Degree In Medicine

6 Jul 2016

Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …

(Be the first to comment)

Adams Promoted To Lieutenant

6 Jul 2016

Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …

(Be the first to comment)

ATTENTION CALENDAR USERS: IT IS NO LONGER NECESSARY TO LOG IN TO POST EVENTS. PLEASE CLICK HERE INSTEAD.

Calendar

June 2017
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
May 29, 2017

Coming Up Spring

Coming Up Spring
 May 30, 2017

Coming Up Spring

Coming Up Spring
 May 31, 2017

Coming Up Spring

Coming Up Spring
 June 1, 2017 June 2, 2017

First Friday at the Winery

First Friday at the Winery

TGIF@North Gate Vineyard with Maddy Curtis Live

TGIF@North Gate Vineyard with Maddy Curtis Live
 June 3, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo

Moon Music Live at North Gate Vineyard

Moon Music Live at North Gate Vineyard

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event
 June 4, 2017

OPEN HOUSE EXTRAVAGANZA

OPEN HOUSE EXTRAVAGANZA
June 5, 2017 June 6, 2017 June 7, 2017

Beale Street Puppets: Teddy Bear Circus

Beale Street Puppets: Teddy Bear Circus
 June 8, 2017 June 9, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo
 June 10, 2017

20th Annual Cajun Festival

20th Annual Cajun Festival

Dear Creek Live at North Gate Vineyard

Dear Creek Live at North Gate Vineyard

Healing Service

Healing Service
 June 11, 2017

Come Paint with Us

Come Paint with Us
June 12, 2017 June 13, 2017 June 14, 2017 June 15, 2017 June 16, 2017 June 17, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo

Pete Lapp Live at north Gate Vineyard

Pete Lapp Live at north Gate Vineyard
 June 18, 2017
June 19, 2017 June 20, 2017 June 21, 2017 June 22, 2017

HOME BUYER SEMINAR

HOME BUYER SEMINAR
 June 23, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 24, 2017

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

Acoustic Soul Live at north Gate Vineyard

Acoustic Soul Live at north Gate Vineyard

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 25, 2017

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
June 26, 2017

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 27, 2017

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 28, 2017

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 29, 2017

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 30, 2017

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 July 1, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo

Willie White Live at North Gate Vineyard

Willie White Live at North Gate Vineyard

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 July 2, 2017

Quentin Walston Live at North Gate Vineyard

Quentin Walston Live at North Gate Vineyard

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
Current Print Issue:
Sign up for our email newsletter:

Recent Comments

  • Brenda Davis on Gina’s Pies: The Perfect Crime: Gina makes the best pies! You will not even know her crusts are gluten free - it has taken her...
  • Julia Faber on Gina’s Pies: The Perfect Crime: It's Faber, not Farber! And her pies are amazing, I've had many!
  • Bob Ohneiser on Buzz Words: Public input should focus on the most important issues and not be distracted by creative imagery type titles of areas...
  • MATTHEW GALLELLI on Update on Catoctin Corner: traffic projections? how often will there be jams in the circle? should we contact Lazaro about this?
  • bob ohneiser Esq. on Transportation: Problem Solving and Promises Kept: Mr. L, Glad you are excited about your accomplishments. Although I would not expect the most important issues...

Lifestyle

Music with a Cause June Concert: Bud’s Collective

31 May 2017

The Music with a Cause Concert celebrates the culmination of its first year with a concert to be held at Otium Cellars at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. Bud’s Collective is a powerful trio of pickers from the hills of West Virginia. The evening will also feature an auction of a piece from David Norton Pottery. Norton is an …

(Be the first to comment)

Loudoun Library Card Design Contest Has Begun

31 May 2017

Loudoun artists are invited to submit designs for Loudoun County Public Library’s Second Annual Library Card Design Contest, which began May 22. A panel of judges from the Loudoun County Art Advisory Committee will choose three finalists based on creativity, originality, and message. Artwork or photography submitted should reflect the spirit of Loudoun and the work of Loudoun County Public …

(Be the first to comment)

Loudoun Art Advisory Committee – Call for Artists

31 May 2017

All Loudoun County artists are invited to submit original photographs for the 2017 Loudoun County Art Advisory Committee show “Loudoun’s Evolving Landscape: At-Risk Art Project.” The photographs, which may be in color or black and white, will be exhibited in Gallery One on the first floor of the Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison Street, S.E. in Leesburg, from September …

(Be the first to comment)

Editorial

Priscilla Nabs Plum Planning Commission Post

Appointment Shocks Many On January 3 Supervisor Tony R. Buffington Jr. (R-Blue Ridge) nominated Tom Priscilla for the Loudoun County Planning Commission to represent the Blue Ridge District. Priscilla was …

Op-ed

Opinion: Terrorism, Debt, and China: Oh My!

– By Nick Reid world can be a very dangerous place sometimes, especially for a nation state such as the United States. Although danger is always present, the number and …

Metro Money Mess Pushing West

– By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33rd) A local paper recently quoted Loudoun Board Chair Phyllis Randall as saying that in her observation “some of the concerns raised by the people …

Dear Editor

A Winner of a Budget

On May 23, Mayor Kwasi Fraser and the Purcellville Town Council voted to finalize the FY18 budget on behalf of our taxpayers. As an elected government, this is the greatest responsibility that we have. We also have the unlimited ability …

Supports Walbridge

I am proud to endorse and express my full support for Tia Walbridge to represent the 33rd District in Richmond.  As a current Town Council member in Purcellville, I understand the concerns of Purcellville and western Loudoun citizens and I …

View From the Ridge

Envision Loudoun – Bold Action Versus Business-As-Usual

Everyone is talking about it. “Envision Loudoun,” our local government’s effort to reach out to the public for advice on how to rewrite and update the County’s Comprehensive Plan. Officials …

Around Virginia

Tuesday, June 13 – Primary Elections Voting Information

A Primary Election for both parties is scheduled on June 13. Voters will choose a candidate for the Republican Party for the offices of Governor and Lieutenant Governor. For the Democratic Party voters will choose a candidate for the offices of Governor, Lieutenant Governor and House of Delegates for the 33 …

(Be the first to comment)

Cultivate Innovation-Driven Solutions

By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33) Schools are letting out for summer break and many families are celebrating graduations and making plans for college. Few would disagree with the importance of quality affordable education. While it may not be prominent in the conversations, our state and local governments play key roles …

(Be the first to comment)

Transportation: Problem Solving and Promises Kept

– By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33) Four years ago I came before the voters of the 33rd District, challenging the status quo transportation funding policies that sent our taxes to other parts of the state while leaving us sitting in traffic. I called out projects like the Dulles Rail Project, …

(1 comment)

Sports

Purcellville Cannons: Talent, Talent and More Talent

31 May 2017

By Andrea Gaines Cannons home opener vs. the Winchester Royals at Fireman’s Field, Friday, June 3. At their 2017 home opener, the Los Angeles Dodgers absolutely trounced the San Diego Padres. Said one sports commentator: “Their opening-day bats were so special … it was easy to forget the Dodgers also …

(Be the first to comment)

WLVBC U14 Boys Volleyball Wins WLVBC Invitational

3 May 2017

The Western Loudoun Volleyball Club’s U14 Boys team won the inaugural WLVBC Invitational Tournament held Saturday, April 15 at Foxcroft School.  The team went 4-0 on the day, winning first place against WLVBC U15 boys team in a three-set match 25-19, 22-25 and 15-11. The team reached the Gold Bracket …

(Be the first to comment)

Archives

  • +2017
  • +2016
  • +2015
  • +2014
  • +2013
  • +2012
  • +2011
  • +2010
  • +2009