Cultivate Innovation-Driven Solutions

May 31, 2017 by Blue Ridge Leader filed under Around Virginia 1 Comment

By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33)
Schools are letting out for summer break and many families are celebrating graduations and making plans for college. Few would disagree with the importance of quality affordable education. While it may not be prominent in the conversations, our state and local governments play key roles in the delivery of education to consumers from kindergarten to higher education.

As your elected Delegate, I work to meet the challenges of our local businesses, transportation networks, and education systems, and that means finding innovative approaches to delivering high-quality service efficiently. I’m glad to say there are ways to conserve education dollars while improving academic outcomes. That might sound hard to believe, but with School Choice, it’s already happening across the nation. As one might expect though, making even small changes to how education dollars are spent stirs up vocal opposition from those who are currently on the receiving side of education spending.

Last Wednesday, I toured the new Hillsboro Charter Academy with Mayor Roger Vance, Loudoun School Board member Eric Dekenipp and others. One key to the success of charter schools is the downsized administrative control which allows parents and the local community into the education process. The level of energy and passion for education evident among the students and teachers at Hillsboro Charter Academy was striking. It is impressive listening to teachers talk about how kids become excited to learn as they react to innovative teaching methods, such as project-based learning. To my amazement, although they would appreciate more funding, the amount of money it takes to sustain this school is roughly half the cost per pupil compared to the larger non-charter public schools.

School choice is a term which generally refers to the range of options for K-12 education and includes charter schools, virtual education, homeschooling, private schools, and education savings accounts. Many of these have already demonstrated the efficiency and success I witnessed at Hillsboro Charter School.

Virtual schools have enormous potential for the streamlining of education. Just as many adults enjoy the freedom of working full or part-time from home, so can students as the right programs and monitoring procedures are put in place. The Virginia Legislature has passed several bills to put this in motion, although most have died with a stroke of the governor’s veto pen.

The House and Senate also passed a bill I introduced to allow Education Savings Accounts in Virginia. This proposes a shift of some state education dollars to help special needs kids whose educational needs are not being met by public schools. There are rapidly growing special education demands and accompanying budget pressure. In Virginia, the number of students most expensive to serve (autism and other health impairments) has skyrocketed by 23 percent to 46,865 students in just the last five years. The number one critical shortage area among teachers is Special Education.

The most significant laws I’ve proposed come from listening to people’s needs, and this bill was no exception. Parents from the 33rd District have come to me with descriptions of how they’ve had to waste years fighting their school district to receive accommodations that their special needs child requires, but the district couldn’t or wouldn’t provide and the parents couldn’t afford. This ESA proposal would allow parents to access other education resources to provide their special needs children with personalized education plans. Education Savings Accounts are being used in other states to provide students and parents with the resources they need to pursue additional education opportunities. All this is being accomplished while saving education dollars.

I support making quality education a high priority. I am happy to report that the House of Delegates passed a conservative, responsible, and structurally-balanced amended budget that invests in education. While avoiding any tax or fee increases on hard working Virginians, the budget secured $32 million for a 2 percent teacher pay raise with no local match required, effective February 2018. We are investing over $18 million in new funding for K-12, while giving local school divisions added flexibility to spend the money as best fits them. We are providing over $20 million in new funding for higher education to hold down tuition costs for Virginia families. 

Along with budgeting for education, I support greater variety and efficiency. These school choice options hold potential to enhance, not attack, the public school system when added as an option alongside existing public schools – they are improvements. The modern-day effort to promote school choice across the country has nothing to do with taking one type of school and elevating it above the rest. It is about pairing students with schools that work best for them regardless of the type of school, or how it is funded.

Delegate Dave LaRock was elected in November 2013 to represent the 33rd House District, including parts of Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick Counties, and the towns of Leesburg (partial), Purcellville, Berryville, Lovettsville, Round Hill, Hamilton and Hillsboro. LaRock serves on the Transportation Committee, the Science and Technology Committee and the Education Committee. Dave and his wife, Joanne, have lived in Loudoun for 31 years, building a successful family-owned general contracting business. The LaRocks reside near Hamilton with Laura, Abby and John, the youngest of their seven children.

1 comment

  1. jonathan weintraub says:
    June 12, 2017 at 7:05 am

    Delegate LaRock,

    Your constituents have grown tired of your unoriginality, your constant cut and paste of terrible, untested “ideas” from the Heritage Foundation, and your abuse of the English language.

    A recent LTE in the Washington Post corrects your language abuse.

    It’s “taxpayer-funded private school subsidies,” primarily for religious education, or just “school privatization.”
    ==========================================
    I object to use of the phrase “school choice” [“School choice is pushed for military children,” Politics & the Nation, June 4]. As The Post has reported, Republican pollster Frank Luntz advises using phrases like this because people are more amenable to the use of public funds for private school tuition when such phrases are used to describe it rather than the phrase “school privatization.”

    Let’s be realistic: The goal of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and other conservatives is to use public dollars to pay for private religious education. This is an end run around the constitutional ban on using taxpayer funds for religious purposes. So let’s call it what it is. Not “school choice,” although it certainly is giving parents the choice to use public dollars for private schools, but rather taxpayer subsidies for private and often religious education. The better and more accurate phrase is “taxpayer-funded private school subsidies.” That phrase does not roll off the tongue like “school choice,” so let’s get to the simple terminology: “school privatization.”

    Marsha Schmidt, Burtonsville

    Reply

