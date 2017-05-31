Home » Business »News » Currently Reading:

Focus On: Bramhall Trucking

May 31, 2017

Bramhall Trucking has been in business since 1985. The company started out with one dump truck and have expanded to four dump trucks, four over the road trucks, as well as two skidsteer loaders. Mike was born and raised in Lovettsville and his wife, PJ, has lived in Loudoun since she was nine. Mike and PJ’s son Jake has joined the team full time and sometimes all four of their children pitch in. Bramhall Trucking delivers gravel, mulch, top soil, leaf compost and landscape stone. They also install culverts, build riding rings, grade driveways, and “can spread gravel with the truck like butter on bread.” Said Bramhall, “We also are good at finding practical low cost solutions to drainage issues around farms.” They have added pasture seeding and fertilizing to their offerings. Bramhall’s motto is, Let Us Help You Carry Your Load!

