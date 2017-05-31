Gina’s Pies: The Perfect Crime

By Andrea Gaines

I think I just discovered the perfect crime. “A crime so ingeniously contrived and carefully executed,” says the dictionary, “that it cannot be detected or solved.”

That crime is called Gina’s Pies, a gluten-free, home-based bakery here in Loudoun County that has been pulling the wool over law enforcement’s eyes since January of 2016.

Let’s face it. We all love sweets, including pies, cookies and tarts. Gina Faber’s bakery is all about that, but in a fantastically healthy way, with gluten-free crusts, fillings made from local, farm-fresh berries and fruits – even locally sourced butters and lards.

Everything Faber sells is gluten-free. And, you can also order them in a form that conforms to any other diet law you may follow – for example, lard free, if you are a vegetarian, or nut, soy, and/or diary-free, if that’s what you and your family need. And, Faber uses almost all local ingredients – fruits, berries, butters, milk – and, she goes organic ever chance she gets. Says Gina, “Gina’s Pies is a buy-local success story. Seventy-five percent of the cost of my products stay in Loudoun. My ingredients are bought from local farms, or organically if I can’t source locally. About one-quarter of my customers don’t require gluten-free. But, even families that don’t require gluten-free buy my bakery products because of the quality of the ingredients that go into them.”

Gina’s Pies is not just about pies, but scones and tarts and cookies, too, and wheat-free pastry shells you can use to make your own concoctions. And, vegan chocolate bread. Yes; a brownie-kind-of-desert hiding out – on the lamb, as it were – in chocolate bread …

Gina’s pies and desserts are featured at some of our area’s best and more favorite local stops – including Magnolia’s at the Mill in Purcellville, Fireworks Pizza in Leesburg and Natural Mercantile, in Hamilton. Pick up locations include the Bee Healthy Market in Lovettsville, Healthy By Nature in Leesburg, Happy Creek Coffee in Purcellville and the Firehouse Gallery in Berryville. Customers order on line and can also arrange for custom delivery.

Gina is everywhere with her pies and sweets and is a great local neighbor. She’s a member of the Greater Hillsboro Business Association and has strong ties to the people and organizations that make Loudoun County such a community-oriented place, organizations like Master Gardeners, the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, Faith Like A Mustard Seed Farm, All Ages Read Together and Very Special Arts. She is also a regular at Round Hill events.

It’s easy to commit the perfect crime with Gina’s Pies – sweets so good for you and the community that you don’t even feel like you’re indulging in a fantastic dessert. Father’s Day would be a good occasion, as would graduation time. For more info go to www.GinasPies.com.