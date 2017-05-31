Loudoun Art Advisory Committee – Call for Artists

All Loudoun County artists are invited to submit original photographs for the 2017 Loudoun County Art Advisory Committee show “Loudoun’s Evolving Landscape: At-Risk Art Project.” The photographs, which may be in color or black and white, will be exhibited in Gallery One on the first floor of the Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison Street, S.E. in Leesburg, from September 6 through November 8.

Photographs must be submitted digitally to AtRiskArtProject@gmail.com by July 14.



The AAC is seeking clear photographs that artistically document old or weakened “at-risk” structures built in Loudoun before the close of World War Two. An “at-risk” or weakened structure, for the purpose of this exhibit, is any man-made object at risk of destruction. Typical structures could be barns, residences, water wells, schools, shops and garages.



The committee’s goal for the exhibit is not about preserving images of structures in Loudoun; it is about documenting the evolving landscape so that future generations will know what was on a particular spot in the past.

All images will be shared in digital form with the Thomas Balch Library in Leesburg for the purpose of documenting history and may be used by the library for any non-commercial purpose so long as the artist is recognized. A selection of images will be chosen by the Art Advisory Committee for display in Gallery One.

Artists are responsible for framing their images at their own cost. Frames are limited to a maximum size of 36 x 36 inches and must be framed in such a way that the hanging wire has already been attached to eye-hooks on the back of each piece to make it ready for hanging.

For more information go to www.loudoun.gov/advisory-art.