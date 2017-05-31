Loudoun Library Card Design Contest Has Begun

Loudoun artists are invited to submit designs for Loudoun County Public Library’s Second Annual Library Card Design Contest, which began May 22.

A panel of judges from the Loudoun County Art Advisory Committee will choose three finalists based on creativity, originality, and message. Artwork or photography submitted should reflect the spirit of Loudoun and the work of Loudoun County Public Library. The three designs will be posted on library.loudoun.gov and in library branches July 11-16, when patrons will vote to determine the winner.

The winning design will become a limited-edition commemorative library card available in September in celebration of Library Card Signup Month.

“We had a wonderful response to the inaugural contest last year,” said Chang Liu, Library Director. “I can’t wait to see Loudoun artists’ beautiful designs this year. And I’m thrilled to announce that the public will have a chance to view a gallery of all the entries online and in select branches in September.”

Some general guidelines:

Rectangular artwork is best.

The finished card will be 2 1/8” x 3 3/8” (full bleed), but work will be reduced to fit.

Do not include close-up photos of people.

Use of copyrighted material is prohibited.

For complete rules, templates, and entry form, visit library.loudoun.gov/card-contest or any Loudoun County Public Library branch.