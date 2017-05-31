May Is all about the Budget, Budget, Budget

By Valerie Cury

At its May 23 meeting, the Purcellville Town Council voted 5-1-1 (with Council Member Doug McCollum voting no) to adopt the FY 2018 Budget. This brought a conclusion to the ten budget meetings that began in November 2016.

Most Council members had offered their suggestions on what to cut, and most of the straw poll votes on proposed cuts had resulted in a 5-2 vote, with a handful supported by McCollum and Council Member Chris Bledsoe.

During the May meetings, Mayor Kwasi Fraser thanked the Town Council for its work on the budget. “I know there were a lot of sleepless nights to go through the budget line item by line item … making strategic cuts – and to some degree – cost avoidance.”

In the end, there was no increase in sewer and water rates. The Town Manager’s budget called for a seven percent increase in both water and sewer, but the Council ultimately whittled any rate increases down to a very sweet … zero. Said Fraser, “Right now we have a surplus based on the expenses that we cut, and by putting the chargebacks into the General Fund.” For example: The $75,000 budgeted for a water flow study was moved to 2019, when all the new homes from Mayfair come online and Catoctin Corner is built out. By waiting, the Town will have accurate numbers of what the true capacity is, and not have to redo it at a later time. So, by postponing it, the Town will get more flows online and more accurate readings of the capacity.

Budget Discussions – May

In public comments, former Council Member Joan Lehr urged the Town Council, when looking at the budget, not to propose cuts based on considerations for getting re-elected.

Council Member Nedim Ogelman responded in his comment time, “Former Council Member Lehr is absolutely right. None of us should be up here doing anything with this budget with the idea of being re-elected. However, we should all be cognizant of the commitments we had made and the goals we had set in the process of getting elected. It would be wrong to have told citizens one thing when we were running for election, and turn around and do a polar opposite.”

He said the majority of Council’s objective is “to make things clearer, and to look for ways to not put pressure on higher water rates and higher sewer rates … “This town has a significant debt burden in its water and sewer infrastructure and funds. And we are trying to look for ways for good governance, while also trying to reconcile that with transparency, and right-sizing our government.” He continued, “The people of this town in the election made a very clear signal that they would not like to pursue aggressive irresponsible growth. They want slow growth. So, our effort to try to reconcile slow growth with being responsible with the debt and also making sure that peoples’ utility rates don’t go up, is to figure out how to right-size government.”

Ogelman explained that the majority on Council is looking at “how to have a government that is sufficient and adequate to its needs, but not so big that it stimulates some kind of artificial demand for higher rates and increased growth.”… “This is coming now with this budget because this is the first time that there is a Council that has a majority that was elected to pursue those values.”

Council Member Ryan Cool asked, “Are you part of the problem or part of the solution? … We are looking at these water rates and … at how to manage the rates, rather than just increasing and rubber stamping.” He continued, “Projecting the double-digit increases is not what the citizens have asked for, and not what they deserve.”

Mayor Kwasi Fraser quoted management guru Peter Drucker: “If you cannot measure it, you cannot improve it, you cannot control it, and you cannot manage it.” Fraser said that the Town has been using the accounting practice of chargebacks for the past 11 years, and “it has not been measurable. Again, it has not been measurable.”

He said his goal is to look at the chargebacks this year and in the future, because this practice has taken $10 million from the Utility Fund and put it in the General fund. “So, in essence, this practice has been propping up the General Fund, while the Utility Fund has been operating at almost a deficit – and this is why rates keep on rising … That is why we are looking at chargebacks to reduce this immeasurable accounting practice.”

Council Member Doug McCollum wanted to use money from the Reserve Fund. “It’s money that has been set aside for specific future purposes; and this could be one of them,” said McCollum. Fraser said that the money from the fund is in a high interest-bearing account, bringing in nearly $50,000 yearly to the Town. “By cutting the expenses, we don’t have to touch the Reserve Fund …” Grim pointed out that the Town’s consultant said under no circumstances does the Town want to use its reserve funds. “That would send the worst message, based on our credit rating,” said Grim.

Purcellville Police Department

Vice Mayor Karen Jimmerson said that there was an article in a local paper that said that the Purcellville Town Council intended to cut the Police Department altogether. “That is incorrect,” said Jimmerson. “The department has increased by six percent since 2016, and the proposed cuts from the enhancements are $100,000, which was less than one percent of the proposed budget. The Police Department budget has grown faster than the Town budget as a whole.” She pointed out that the ratio of officers in Town is larger than cities that have 50,000 residents. The Police Department gets 23 percent of the Town budget.

Cool pointed out that overtime pay for the Police Department in this budget remains the same as last year – $120,000. There are three officers coming from the academy, and one police officer will go from desk duty to the street. Council also approved one additional police vehicle.

Council Member Kelli Grim pointed out that the word “enhancement,’’ in the context of the budget, means to grow above and beyond what is currently working. She said that the Council’s goal is for the department to be properly funded, the optimal size for safety, success and efficiency. She also pointed out that there’s no plan to eliminate the Police Department. Fraser weighed in, and said that the Council needed to “right-size things, but that does not mean that we have a goal to cut the Police Department or do away with the Police Department. That’s far from the truth … We need to make sure that the Police Department is well sourced …”

Ogelman commented, “The signal we got in the last election is that people were concerned about their taxes and rates. Community policing is something we should pursue with zeal. We need to figure out how to right-size the resources. We are County citizens as well as Town citizens; and we should demand, as County citizens, that the Sheriff’s Department provide as much service, as much policing support, as we can ask for.”