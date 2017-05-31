Home » Ask Dr. Mike »Columns » Currently Reading:

Parental Help Needed

May 31, 2017 by Blue Ridge Leader filed under Ask Dr. Mike, Columns No Comments

Dr. Mike,
My husband and I are planning to hold our son back to repeat eighth grade. He plays on a travel sports team, and the extra year would give him an advantage for high school. My sister did it for her son, and her son ended up playing varsity as a freshman. He also ended up making honor roll. Our son attends private school, and the school is fine with it; they even told us that more and more parents are doing it to give kids that extra edge with grades and sports. Our son is 100 percent on board. Your thoughts?
– Concerned in Loudoun

Dear Concerned in Loudoun,
Redshirting kindergarten or taking a gap year between high school and college has been common practice for some time. And yes, for a growing number of parents, eighth grade or middle school is now being seen as another redo-moment to help their children mature, for that extra edge in life.

While most public school systems will not allow a student to repeat a school year if he or she is doing well enough academically, private schools may be more open to the idea. In my experience as a child psychologist, athletics have been the main reason for holding a child back in eighth grade. I’ve seen first-hand, children benefit athletically and academically by affording them more time to develop. However, I’ve also seen children suffer socially and emotionally from the decision – watching friends move on while they remain behind to relearn everything already learned the previous year can be difficult for many. The practice works best when a child can transfer schools to avoid peer pressure or judgment.

I generally don’t support the decision to redshirt in middle school for athletics because the risk of doing harm (socially and emotionally) far outweighs the benefit of becoming a better athlete. It also teaches a child that there is a way to cheat the system – especially if the child attends a private school and has money.

But to each his own. I think it’s great that your son is committed to something at such a young age, but I would challenge you to think about how much of the decision to hold your son back has to do with you or your needs as parents versus what is truly in his best interest. Once you’ve all thought through your motivations, and once you’ve weighed out all the negatives and positives, you’ll be ready to make the right decision.

Dr. Mike,
My sister is a recovering alcoholic. She recently completed a 28-day alcohol rehabilitation program. The entire family goes to the Outer Banks every year for a beach week, where there is a lot of drinking. My sister just sent everyone an e-mail asking that we have a “sober beach week,” since she is not yet ready to be around alcohol. I’m fine with that, and will do whatever I can to support her sobriety. However, my husband and several other family members are taking issue with her request. My husband’s position (and brother and sister-in-law) is that he works hard, doesn’t take much time off, and sees beach week as his time to let loose and drink. I see both sides and don’t know what to do. Things are getting tense. Any ideas? – Concerned in Loudoun

Dear Concerned in Loudoun,
Your husband and your brother and sister-in-law may enjoy drinking on their vacation; but I think your family should consider your sister’s needs during this difficult time for her. As someone who is new to sobriety and recovery, she will need her family’s support. So, in my opinion, the real issue is more about compassion than it is about who’s right or wrong, or which party is more correct. Perhaps the drinkers in the family could modify their drinking this year at the beach, given the situation; they could still drink, but not in the presence of your sister.

If there is agreement on this, I recommend sharing your plan with your sister in a caring manner. You can also suggest to your sister that she use the week at the beach to therapeutically reflect on where she is in her life. Maybe let her know that there are AA meetings at the beach, and that she could attend several for additional support with other recovering alcoholics. If, however, your sister is still unable (or unwilling) to compromise on her absolute “sober beach week,” then maybe she is too vulnerable to go this year.

Dr. Mike,
Our 14-year-old son is looking forward to sitting around and playing video games and watching YouTube videos all summer. He plays way too many hours now; and we fight with him all of the time to take breaks from his technology. My husband and I would very much like him to have a different kind of summer. We suggested several camps, but he’s refusing to go. He actually put a hole in his bedroom wall (and not the first) after our last talk about camp. My husband and I both work, and his older brother will be working. We know that leaving him alone in the house all day is not a good idea. – Concerned in Loudoun County

Dear Concerned in Loudoun County,
I agree with you that leaving your 14-year-old at home unsupervised for much of the day all summer is not a good idea. An additional concern is that your son put a hole in the wall in response to something he didn’t want to hear, and that this has happened before. Your son’s response was inappropriate and extreme. It leads me to wonder if his relationship with technology is presently at an unhealthy level.

I recommend that your son be assessed by a child psychologist or child psychiatrist as soon as possible to determine if he is in need of any sort of mental health treatment – therapy and/or medication. If your son’s mental health concerns turn out to be significant, then I recommend adhering to the suggestions of his psychologist or psychiatrist for the summer. If your son does not meet criteria for a mental health condition, and is thus not in need of treatment, then I fully support your idea for an away-camp. As a psychologist, my two favorite summer camps for children and teens who do not struggle with a significant mental health condition (e.g., depression), but who at the same time would benefit from increased structure, are Culver Military Academy and Randolph Macon Academy. Culver is in Indiana and is an exceptional place. Randolph Macon, in Winchester, is also top notch.

Michael Oberschneider, Psy.D. is a clinical psychologist in private practice. He has been featured on CNN Nightly News, Good Morning America and several other media outlets. He can be reached at 703-723-2999 and is located at 44095 Pipeline Plaza, Suite 240, Ashburn.

Comment on this article


By commenting, you agree to abide by our Terms of Service.





XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


 

 

 

 

Columns

Anatomy of a Sunflower

By Andrea Gaines Nothing is as simple and summery as that big yellow ray of light known as the sunflower. These not-so-bashful beauties enter the world from seeds we’ve sown intentionally, or from seeds tossed out as happy, uneaten castaways …

Parental Help Needed

Dr. Mike, My husband and I are planning to hold our son back to repeat eighth grade. He plays on a travel sports team, and the extra year would give him an advantage for high school. My sister did it …

Misconceptions about 529 Plans

Just like the kids you’re saving college funds for, 529 plans are often misunderstood. Read on to learn 529 plans are more flexible than you may think. They can be set up by anyone, for anyone, and used for a …

Transforming Scars – Engendering Hope

By Samuel Moore-Sobel The woman’s voice on the other end of the line is warm and inviting, speaking softly in crisp tones, with great excitement, and at a hurried pace. Her words are eloquent and profound. Furiously I type, trying …

Addicted

By Mary Rose Lunde When most people think of addictions, they choose the more well-known types, such as alcohol or drugs. But there are other addictions that people don’t always want to talk about. These can include: screen time, video …

Just Like Nothing (Else) on Earth: Cooksville Road

By Tim Jon You see – there’s this bell: A church bell, suspended inside a little white tower atop the old Mount Olive Baptist church building – that you can see for just a few split-seconds as you make your …

Certainty and Reality

Dear Reader, I always send drafts to folks I reference asking for comment. I liked William Byers comments so much that I decided to leave them in with his kind permission. “The proposal of any new law or regulation which …

Student News

Congratulations, Class of 2016

6 Jul 2016

Woodgrove High School’s Class Of 2016 Graduation – By Amanda Clark On June 16, Woodgrove’s Class of 2016 was the 5th graduating class to walk the stage and accept their diploma. The ceremony was filled with anticipation as the chorus, …

(Be the first to comment)

Buckland Earns Degree In Medicine

6 Jul 2016

Molly Buckland, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 28. While at WVSOM, Dr. Buckland received the Dr. Roland P. Sharp President’s Award and the James R. …

(Be the first to comment)

Adams Promoted To Lieutenant

6 Jul 2016

Lt. James Adams, from Sterling and a Potomac Falls Halls Graduate, earned the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. Adams is a Navy Week and Executive Outreach Planner for the Navy Office of Community Outreach in Millington, Tennessee. U.S. Navy …

(Be the first to comment)

ATTENTION CALENDAR USERS: IT IS NO LONGER NECESSARY TO LOG IN TO POST EVENTS. PLEASE CLICK HERE INSTEAD.

Calendar

June 2017
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
May 29, 2017

Coming Up Spring

Coming Up Spring
 May 30, 2017

Coming Up Spring

Coming Up Spring
 May 31, 2017

Coming Up Spring

Coming Up Spring
 June 1, 2017 June 2, 2017

First Friday at the Winery

First Friday at the Winery

TGIF@North Gate Vineyard with Maddy Curtis Live

TGIF@North Gate Vineyard with Maddy Curtis Live
 June 3, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo

Moon Music Live at North Gate Vineyard

Moon Music Live at North Gate Vineyard

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event
 June 4, 2017

OPEN HOUSE EXTRAVAGANZA

OPEN HOUSE EXTRAVAGANZA
June 5, 2017 June 6, 2017 June 7, 2017

Beale Street Puppets: Teddy Bear Circus

Beale Street Puppets: Teddy Bear Circus
 June 8, 2017 June 9, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo
 June 10, 2017

20th Annual Cajun Festival

20th Annual Cajun Festival

Dear Creek Live at North Gate Vineyard

Dear Creek Live at North Gate Vineyard

Healing Service

Healing Service
 June 11, 2017

Come Paint with Us

Come Paint with Us
June 12, 2017 June 13, 2017 June 14, 2017 June 15, 2017 June 16, 2017 June 17, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo

Pete Lapp Live at north Gate Vineyard

Pete Lapp Live at north Gate Vineyard
 June 18, 2017
June 19, 2017 June 20, 2017 June 21, 2017 June 22, 2017

HOME BUYER SEMINAR

HOME BUYER SEMINAR
 June 23, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 24, 2017

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

Acoustic Soul Live at north Gate Vineyard

Acoustic Soul Live at north Gate Vineyard

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 25, 2017

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
June 26, 2017

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 27, 2017

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 28, 2017

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 29, 2017

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 June 30, 2017

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

MAIN STREET THEATER PRODUCTIONS: Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 July 1, 2017

CA$H Bingo

CA$H Bingo

Willie White Live at North Gate Vineyard

Willie White Live at North Gate Vineyard

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

Notaviva Vineyards - Bluegrass Jam - FREE event

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
 July 2, 2017

Quentin Walston Live at North Gate Vineyard

Quentin Walston Live at North Gate Vineyard

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You

THE PICKWICK PLAYERS: You Can’t Take It With You
Current Print Issue:
Sign up for our email newsletter:

Recent Comments

  • Brenda Davis on Gina’s Pies: The Perfect Crime: Gina makes the best pies! You will not even know her crusts are gluten free - it has taken her...
  • Julia Faber on Gina’s Pies: The Perfect Crime: It's Faber, not Farber! And her pies are amazing, I've had many!
  • Bob Ohneiser on Buzz Words: Public input should focus on the most important issues and not be distracted by creative imagery type titles of areas...
  • MATTHEW GALLELLI on Update on Catoctin Corner: traffic projections? how often will there be jams in the circle? should we contact Lazaro about this?
  • bob ohneiser Esq. on Transportation: Problem Solving and Promises Kept: Mr. L, Glad you are excited about your accomplishments. Although I would not expect the most important issues...

Lifestyle

Music with a Cause June Concert: Bud’s Collective

31 May 2017

The Music with a Cause Concert celebrates the culmination of its first year with a concert to be held at Otium Cellars at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. Bud’s Collective is a powerful trio of pickers from the hills of West Virginia. The evening will also feature an auction of a piece from David Norton Pottery. Norton is an …

(Be the first to comment)

Loudoun Library Card Design Contest Has Begun

31 May 2017

Loudoun artists are invited to submit designs for Loudoun County Public Library’s Second Annual Library Card Design Contest, which began May 22. A panel of judges from the Loudoun County Art Advisory Committee will choose three finalists based on creativity, originality, and message. Artwork or photography submitted should reflect the spirit of Loudoun and the work of Loudoun County Public …

(Be the first to comment)

Loudoun Art Advisory Committee – Call for Artists

31 May 2017

All Loudoun County artists are invited to submit original photographs for the 2017 Loudoun County Art Advisory Committee show “Loudoun’s Evolving Landscape: At-Risk Art Project.” The photographs, which may be in color or black and white, will be exhibited in Gallery One on the first floor of the Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison Street, S.E. in Leesburg, from September …

(Be the first to comment)

Editorial

Priscilla Nabs Plum Planning Commission Post

Appointment Shocks Many On January 3 Supervisor Tony R. Buffington Jr. (R-Blue Ridge) nominated Tom Priscilla for the Loudoun County Planning Commission to represent the Blue Ridge District. Priscilla was …

Op-ed

Opinion: Terrorism, Debt, and China: Oh My!

– By Nick Reid world can be a very dangerous place sometimes, especially for a nation state such as the United States. Although danger is always present, the number and …

Metro Money Mess Pushing West

– By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33rd) A local paper recently quoted Loudoun Board Chair Phyllis Randall as saying that in her observation “some of the concerns raised by the people …

Dear Editor

A Winner of a Budget

On May 23, Mayor Kwasi Fraser and the Purcellville Town Council voted to finalize the FY18 budget on behalf of our taxpayers. As an elected government, this is the greatest responsibility that we have. We also have the unlimited ability …

Supports Walbridge

I am proud to endorse and express my full support for Tia Walbridge to represent the 33rd District in Richmond.  As a current Town Council member in Purcellville, I understand the concerns of Purcellville and western Loudoun citizens and I …

View From the Ridge

Envision Loudoun – Bold Action Versus Business-As-Usual

Everyone is talking about it. “Envision Loudoun,” our local government’s effort to reach out to the public for advice on how to rewrite and update the County’s Comprehensive Plan. Officials …

Around Virginia

Tuesday, June 13 – Primary Elections Voting Information

A Primary Election for both parties is scheduled on June 13. Voters will choose a candidate for the Republican Party for the offices of Governor and Lieutenant Governor. For the Democratic Party voters will choose a candidate for the offices of Governor, Lieutenant Governor and House of Delegates for the 33 …

(Be the first to comment)

Cultivate Innovation-Driven Solutions

By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33) Schools are letting out for summer break and many families are celebrating graduations and making plans for college. Few would disagree with the importance of quality affordable education. While it may not be prominent in the conversations, our state and local governments play key roles …

(Be the first to comment)

Transportation: Problem Solving and Promises Kept

– By Delegate Dave LaRock (R-33) Four years ago I came before the voters of the 33rd District, challenging the status quo transportation funding policies that sent our taxes to other parts of the state while leaving us sitting in traffic. I called out projects like the Dulles Rail Project, …

(1 comment)

Sports

Purcellville Cannons: Talent, Talent and More Talent

31 May 2017

By Andrea Gaines Cannons home opener vs. the Winchester Royals at Fireman’s Field, Friday, June 3. At their 2017 home opener, the Los Angeles Dodgers absolutely trounced the San Diego Padres. Said one sports commentator: “Their opening-day bats were so special … it was easy to forget the Dodgers also …

(Be the first to comment)

WLVBC U14 Boys Volleyball Wins WLVBC Invitational

3 May 2017

The Western Loudoun Volleyball Club’s U14 Boys team won the inaugural WLVBC Invitational Tournament held Saturday, April 15 at Foxcroft School.  The team went 4-0 on the day, winning first place against WLVBC U15 boys team in a three-set match 25-19, 22-25 and 15-11. The team reached the Gold Bracket …

(Be the first to comment)

Archives

  • +2017
  • +2016
  • +2015
  • +2014
  • +2013
  • +2012
  • +2011
  • +2010
  • +2009