Parental Help Needed

Dr. Mike,

My husband and I are planning to hold our son back to repeat eighth grade. He plays on a travel sports team, and the extra year would give him an advantage for high school. My sister did it for her son, and her son ended up playing varsity as a freshman. He also ended up making honor roll. Our son attends private school, and the school is fine with it; they even told us that more and more parents are doing it to give kids that extra edge with grades and sports. Our son is 100 percent on board. Your thoughts?

– Concerned in Loudoun

Dear Concerned in Loudoun,

Redshirting kindergarten or taking a gap year between high school and college has been common practice for some time. And yes, for a growing number of parents, eighth grade or middle school is now being seen as another redo-moment to help their children mature, for that extra edge in life.

While most public school systems will not allow a student to repeat a school year if he or she is doing well enough academically, private schools may be more open to the idea. In my experience as a child psychologist, athletics have been the main reason for holding a child back in eighth grade. I’ve seen first-hand, children benefit athletically and academically by affording them more time to develop. However, I’ve also seen children suffer socially and emotionally from the decision – watching friends move on while they remain behind to relearn everything already learned the previous year can be difficult for many. The practice works best when a child can transfer schools to avoid peer pressure or judgment.

I generally don’t support the decision to redshirt in middle school for athletics because the risk of doing harm (socially and emotionally) far outweighs the benefit of becoming a better athlete. It also teaches a child that there is a way to cheat the system – especially if the child attends a private school and has money.

But to each his own. I think it’s great that your son is committed to something at such a young age, but I would challenge you to think about how much of the decision to hold your son back has to do with you or your needs as parents versus what is truly in his best interest. Once you’ve all thought through your motivations, and once you’ve weighed out all the negatives and positives, you’ll be ready to make the right decision.

Dr. Mike,

My sister is a recovering alcoholic. She recently completed a 28-day alcohol rehabilitation program. The entire family goes to the Outer Banks every year for a beach week, where there is a lot of drinking. My sister just sent everyone an e-mail asking that we have a “sober beach week,” since she is not yet ready to be around alcohol. I’m fine with that, and will do whatever I can to support her sobriety. However, my husband and several other family members are taking issue with her request. My husband’s position (and brother and sister-in-law) is that he works hard, doesn’t take much time off, and sees beach week as his time to let loose and drink. I see both sides and don’t know what to do. Things are getting tense. Any ideas? – Concerned in Loudoun

Dear Concerned in Loudoun,

Your husband and your brother and sister-in-law may enjoy drinking on their vacation; but I think your family should consider your sister’s needs during this difficult time for her. As someone who is new to sobriety and recovery, she will need her family’s support. So, in my opinion, the real issue is more about compassion than it is about who’s right or wrong, or which party is more correct. Perhaps the drinkers in the family could modify their drinking this year at the beach, given the situation; they could still drink, but not in the presence of your sister.

If there is agreement on this, I recommend sharing your plan with your sister in a caring manner. You can also suggest to your sister that she use the week at the beach to therapeutically reflect on where she is in her life. Maybe let her know that there are AA meetings at the beach, and that she could attend several for additional support with other recovering alcoholics. If, however, your sister is still unable (or unwilling) to compromise on her absolute “sober beach week,” then maybe she is too vulnerable to go this year.

Dr. Mike,

Our 14-year-old son is looking forward to sitting around and playing video games and watching YouTube videos all summer. He plays way too many hours now; and we fight with him all of the time to take breaks from his technology. My husband and I would very much like him to have a different kind of summer. We suggested several camps, but he’s refusing to go. He actually put a hole in his bedroom wall (and not the first) after our last talk about camp. My husband and I both work, and his older brother will be working. We know that leaving him alone in the house all day is not a good idea. – Concerned in Loudoun County

Dear Concerned in Loudoun County,

I agree with you that leaving your 14-year-old at home unsupervised for much of the day all summer is not a good idea. An additional concern is that your son put a hole in the wall in response to something he didn’t want to hear, and that this has happened before. Your son’s response was inappropriate and extreme. It leads me to wonder if his relationship with technology is presently at an unhealthy level.

I recommend that your son be assessed by a child psychologist or child psychiatrist as soon as possible to determine if he is in need of any sort of mental health treatment – therapy and/or medication. If your son’s mental health concerns turn out to be significant, then I recommend adhering to the suggestions of his psychologist or psychiatrist for the summer. If your son does not meet criteria for a mental health condition, and is thus not in need of treatment, then I fully support your idea for an away-camp. As a psychologist, my two favorite summer camps for children and teens who do not struggle with a significant mental health condition (e.g., depression), but who at the same time would benefit from increased structure, are Culver Military Academy and Randolph Macon Academy. Culver is in Indiana and is an exceptional place. Randolph Macon, in Winchester, is also top notch.

Michael Oberschneider, Psy.D. is a clinical psychologist in private practice. He has been featured on CNN Nightly News, Good Morning America and several other media outlets. He can be reached at 703-723-2999 and is located at 44095 Pipeline Plaza, Suite 240, Ashburn.