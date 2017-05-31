Tuesday, June 13 – Primary Elections Voting Information

A Primary Election for both parties is scheduled on June 13. Voters will choose a candidate for the Republican Party for the offices of Governor and Lieutenant Governor. For the Democratic Party voters will choose a candidate for the offices of Governor, Lieutenant Governor and House of Delegates for the 33 and 67th Districts.

The election is open to all registered voters in Loudoun County and voting will take place at the normal polling locations. Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. To verify registration and precinct information visit the State Board of Elections website at www.elections.virginia.gov. Note there are a few changes in voting locations:

Precinct 413 – Tuscarora is being moved to Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School (across the street) – also a polling place for Precinct 502.

Precinct 209 – Potomac Falls is being moved to River Bend Middle School (next door) – also a polling place for Precinct 207.

Precinct 309 – Aldie is being moved to The Church of Our Redeemer as the Aldie Methodist Church is under construction.

Candidates Appearing on Ballot : Write-in candidates are not permitted in primary elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Voters may request either the Democratic Party Ballot or the Republican Party Ballot but not both.

Democratic Party Ballot

Governor (vote for one) – all precincts

– Ralph S. Northam

– Tom S. Perriello

Lieutenant Governor

(vote for one) – all precincts

– Justin E. Fairfax

– Gene J. Rossi

– Susan S. Platt

Member, House of Delegates District 33 (vote for one) – precincts in House District 33 ONLY

– Tia L. Walbridge

– Mavis B. Taintor

Member, House of Delegates District 67 (vote for one) – precincts in House District 67 ONLY

– Karrie K. Delaney

– John W. Carey

– Hannah K. Risheq

Republican Party Ballot

Governor (vote for one) – all precincts

– Edward W. “Ed” Gillespie

– Corey A. Stewart

– Frank W. Wagner

Lieutenant Governor (vote for one) – ?all precincts

– Bryce E. Reeves

– Glenn R. Davis Jr.

– Jill H. Vogel

Absentee Voting Information

Ballots for both In-Person and By-Mail Absentee Voting are available. Last day to apply to have a ballot mailed to you is Tuesday, June 6 at 5:00 p.m. – and the last day to vote absentee ballot in person is Saturday, June 10 (office will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

In-Person Absentee Voting Location and Schedule (no satellite voting location for this election); Voter Registration Office, 750 Miller Dr. SE, Suite C, Leesburg, VA 20175. The office is open Monday through Friday (April 28 through June 9), 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Saturday, June 10 – 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.