Anatomy of a Sunflower

By Andrea Gaines

Nothing is as simple and summery as that big yellow ray of light known as the sunflower.

These not-so-bashful beauties enter the world from seeds we’ve sown intentionally, or from seeds tossed out as happy, uneaten castaways from our birdfeeders.

Modern seed production gives the home gardener fantastic sunflower varieties to choose from. For color, there is “Lemon Ice” (a pale, citron-yellow), “Strawberry Blonde” (a rosy-pink) and “Moulin Rouge” (a deep burgundy). For height and bulk, there are spindly dwarf varieties that reach a maximum at one to two feet, or sturdy mammoths that can grow to 12 feet, 15 feet or more.

US farmers’ plant somewhere in the neighborhood of 1.5 million acres of sunflowers each year. Depending on the variety, this cash crop can mature very quickly. Early-bloomers are ready to harvest within 60 days – early July in our area. Extremely popular and attractive in supermarkets, roadside stands and farmer’s markets, cut sunflowers can fetch anywhere from $4 to $6 per stem. And, in many parts of the country, including northern Virginia, sunflowers bloom on and on – close to or right up to Thanksgiving.

And then, there is the striking anatomy of the sunflower.

Part of what is known as the Composite Family, sunflowers are made up of hundreds and hundreds of inflorescences – small flowers that appear to the naked eye to be one large flower. Like many flowers of this type, sunflowers have ray flowers and disc flowers. Ray flowers, or florets, are what you recognize as the long, tapered petals around the face of a sunflower. The disc flowers are the small tube-like structures that make up the face, or center. Ray florets cannot reproduce. That’s the job of the disc flowers, which, technically and in the case of the sunflower produce thousands of little fruits – or sunflower seed.

And, sunflowers have other superpowers built into their fascinating anatomical features.

First, they exhibit a movement known as heliotropism or solar tracking. This is a plant scientist’s way of saying that a sunflower’s buds and young flowers will face east in the morning as the sun comes up, and change direction to follow the sun as it makes its way across the horizon during the day.

Sunflowers are also highly-effective “phytoremediators.” Phytoremediators are plants that can remove heavy metals, pesticides, petroleum products and other contaminants from the environment, breaking them down into harmless elements and/or storing them in their own tissues, so they can be disposed of safely.

Not so simple after all, that big yellow ray of light. Perhaps, just, simply, beautiful.

The seed structures on the face of a sunflower are arranged in what is known as the Fibonacci sequence – a pattern where each number is the sum of the previous two – as in 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144 … etc. This maximizes the number of seeds that will fit in the space, and enhances a particular plant’s ability to pass on its genes.