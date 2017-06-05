Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of May 24, 2017

5/24/17 – 2:13 p.m. 100 Blk DeSales Larceny

The victim reported that several items were taken from her residence. The victim had home repair being done, and the incident is under investigation.

5/25/17 – 11:20 p.m. 300 Blk N Maple Narcotics Violation

Police stopped a juvenile who was out beyond the Town’s curfew. After aggressive behavior a search was conducted that produced narcotics. The juvenile was taken into custody and turned over to a parent.

5/26/17 – 12:22 a.m. 200 Blk Miles Hawk Ter. Juvenile Complaint

Police were dispatched for a juvenile complaint. The caller advised that there were several juveniles knocking on doors and running. Upon arrival, Officers detained three juveniles. The parents were contacted and the juveniles were turned over to them.

5/27/17 – 12:13 a.m. 100 Blk N Maple Ave Found Child

Police were dispatched for a found child. Contact was made with the mother and the mother and child were reunited.

5/29/17 – 9:36 a.m. 1000 Blk E Main Suspicious Incident

Police were dispatched for a suspicious event at a business. Upon opening, a note was found on the printer requesting monetary funds be sent via Western Union or the building was going to blow up in a few days. As a precaution the business and area was checked and found to be safe. This appears to be a hoax and a computer hacking.

5/29/17 – 1:50 p.m. 100 Blk Misty Pond Domestic Dispute

The complainant contacted the police in reference to her adult son being disorderly. Upon arrival the son had left the residence. After speaking to the complainant she advised that the son is not welcome. The son was notified of the parent’s wishes.

5/29/17 – 6:38 p.m. 700 Blk E Main St. Verbal Threats

An officer was dispatched to business where customer was threating store clerk. Upon arrival suspect had left.

5/29/17 – 10:30 p.m. 100 Blk Hirst Rd. Warrant Service

Mr. Andrew Huy Chrostowski turned himself in at PPD for outstanding warrants issued earlier in the month. The subject was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held until bail was satisfied.

5/29/17 – 10:36 p.m. 30000 Blk Remington Dr. Assault on Law Enforcement

Officers were dispatched for an intoxicated female at the parents’ home. Once on scene the subject became combative and assaulted the officer. Melanie Angelia Henry was arrested and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

5/30/17 – 8:01 p.m. 700 Blk E Main St. Malicious Wounding

Police were dispatched to an assault involving a firearm. On scene the victim had visible lacerations. The investigation revealed the victim was wanted by the LCSO. Although he refused rescue, as a precaution he was transported Cornwall ER prior to his transport to the LCSO ADC. The identification of the suspect in the assault remains unknown, and the investigation continues.

5/31/17 – 1:52 a.m. 100 Blk Purcellville Gateway Dr. Curfew Violation

While on patrol an officer observed subjects hiding behind the power box at this location. When officers approached the three juvenile females ran. The juveniles were located and parents were called. No charges at this time.

5/31/17 – 2:18 a.m. Remington Dr. Vehicle Tampering

Officers observed two subjects attempting to get into a vehicle on Remington Dr. The subjects observed officers and ran from the area. The area was checked but the subjects were not located.

5/31/17 – 3:16 p.m. 1000 Blk E Main Shoplifting

A business reported that an individual had come into the store on several occasions and shoplifted from the store. The suspect has been identified, charges are pending and the investigation continues.