Hillsboro’s Free Summer Concert Series Begins June 9

Friday nights come alive this summer with music under the stars on the Gap Stage at Hillsboro’s Historic Old Stone School. Great food, local beer and wine will be on sale — with proceeds going to support the ongoing preservation of Hillsboro’s Historic Old Stone School. Admission is free.

The Old Stone School lawn will be open at 6:30 p.m. You are invited to bring a picnic basket or to enjoy the food and libations that will be available all evening but asked not to bring outside alcohol. The concert series runs through August and includes a special all-day “Independence Day the Hillsboro Way” music festival on Saturday, July 1.

Key concert underwriters, including Middleburg Bank, the Purcellville Gazette, Main Street Bank and MVB Bank are making the free concerts possible. “We’ve had generous support from businesses large and small and an outstanding group of volunteers organizing the effort,” said Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance. To date,nearly 20 local businesses and individuals have signed up as concert series sponsors.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be moved to the indoor Gap Stage in the Old Stone School.

The schedule of performances follows:

June 9: Joey and The Waitress with Juliana McDowell

June 16: Steve George & Friends

June 23: Ted Garber

July 1: Independence Day Hillsboro Way Music Festival — Darby Brothers, Mark Cullinane, Paula & Troy

July 7: OTR Band

July 14: Nathaniel Davis

July 21: The Bordello Bandits

August 4: The Brone Show—Todd Brooks & Chris Bowen

August 11: Martinsburg Jazz Orchestra

August 12: Paula & Troy

August 18: Steele & Oglevee

August 25: Ken Wenzel and Cross Kentucky