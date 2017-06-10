Planned Network Outage June 11

Loudoun County Government has scheduled a planned outage of the county’s computer network and applications beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017. The planned outage is expected to last 4 hours, ending at 10:30 a.m. The planned outage is necessary to perform network upgrades.

Credit card payments, as well as RecTrac and WebTrac transactions, may be affected during the temporary outage.