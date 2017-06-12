Four Things to Know about the June 13, 2017, Primary Election in Loudoun

1. Know When to Vote

Polls in Loudoun County will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017. The last day to vote absentee in person is Saturday, June 10, 2017. More information is online at www.loudoun.gov/JunePrimary.

2. Know Where to Vote

Most voters in Loudoun will vote at their normal polling location. Not sure where to vote? Look up your polling place and other related information online at vote.elections.virginia.gov.

Voters in three Loudoun precincts will vote in a different location than they normally do. This is for the primary election only. They will return to their regular location for the November election.

Precinct 309-Aldie: Due to construction at the Aldie Methodist Church, voting will take place at The Church of Our Redeemer, 39518 John Mosby Highway, Aldie.

Precinct 413-Tuscarora: Due to graduation at Tuscarora High School, voting will take place at Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School, 800 North King Street, Leesburg.

Precinct 209-Potomac Falls: Due to graduation at Potomac Falls High School, voting will take place at River Bend Middle School, 46240 Algonkian Parkway, Sterling.

3. Bring Your Voter ID with You

Voters are required to show an acceptable form of photo identification at their precinct. Acceptable forms of photo ID include a Virginia DMV-issued driver’s license, a U.S. passport, a student photo ID from a college or university located in Virginia, or a government- issued photo ID. Voters who do not have one of these forms of photo ID are eligible for a free Virginia Voter Photo ID Card. More information is online at www.loudoun.gov/VoterID.

4. Know Who is on the Ballot

Democratic Party Primary: Candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor and House of Delegates (33rd and 67th Districts) Voters can determine which House of Delegates district they are in at vote.elections.virginia.gov.

Republican Party Primary: Candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

The primary election is open to all registered voters in Loudoun County. The Commonwealth of Virginia does not recognize party affiliation when registering citizens to vote. Voters will be asked to choose which primary they wish to vote in upon arrival at the polls on Election Day.

More information about the election is online at www.loudoun.gov/JunePrimary.