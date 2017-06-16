Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of June 9, 2017

06/09/2017 – 02:11 a.m. 100 Blk. N. Maple Ave. Brandishing a Firearm / DWI
Police were called to the scene of a report of a subject that had brandished a firearm at a group of individuals and may have been intoxicated. On police arrival, the subject had fled the scene but was located operating a motor vehicle a short distance away. Marc Tiaga, a 22 year old male of Round Hill, was arrested for DWI and Brandishing a Firearm. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held.
06/09/2017 – 10:02 a.m. 600 Blk. Dominion Terrace Suspicious Event
The complainant reported receiving a suspicious phone call that she thought was an attempt to obtain her personal information and steal her identity for fraudulent purposes. Further investigation determined that the call was legitimate and was a political survey.
06/09/2017 – 06:02 p.m. 400 Blk. E. Loudoun Valley Dr. Harassment
The complainant reported that an acquaintance has been harassing her and posting derogatory information on social media. The person was advised what steps to follow to resolve the issue.
06/10/2017 – 06:13 p.m. 100 Blk. N. 21st St. Traffic Altercation
A Police Officer was flagged down by a motorist who advised that she had been involved in a road rage incident with another driver. Both parties were interviewed by police and gave somewhat conflicting stories as to what happened. They were advised what procedures to follow if they wanted to seek traffic charges.
06/10/2017 – 07:16 p.m. 200 Blk. E. King James St. Suspicious Event
The complaint reported that he had just purchased a new home and had not moved in yet but when he went to check on the residence he noticed that some items inside the residence may have been moved and suspected someone may have been inside the home. There were no signs of forced entry and police found no one in the home.
06/12/2017 – 09:43 a.m. 800 Blk. Mildenhall Ct. Larceny
A battery from a construction vehicle was reported stolen from a construction site. The incident likely occurred sometime overnight.
06/12/2017 – 07:14 p.m. 400 Blk. E. Main St. Drunk in Public
Krystal Williams, a 35 year old female of Lovettsville, was arrested for being drunk in public. She was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held until sober.
06/13/2017 – 10:45 a.m. 400 Blk. McDaniel Dr. Larceny
The victim reported that a Kayak had been stolen from her backyard sometime overnight. It was discovered in the yard of a nearby residence. The incident is under investigation.
The Arts In The Village Gallery is proud to announce its Featured Artist Exhibit "Coming up Spring"with works by oil painter Steven Myles and potter Amy Oliver. The exhibit is a celebration of nature and the renewal of life in Spring. Amy Oliver’s organic ceramic vessels are her way of honoring the earth from where her materials heed. Amy’s love for surface work and texture is transformed on her pieces in the form of carvings of trees, birds and other subjects from nature. Oil painter Steven Myles seeks to portray scenes from nature that evoke an emotional or spiritual response from the viewer. Steven’s depiction of nature and ambience is like a brief, magical encounter with that specific scene through his use of light and point of view. Amy will be demonstrating handbuilding and sculpting clay on Saturday, May 20 from 5 - 7 pm.
Arts in the Village Gallery, 1601 Village Market Blvd., Suite 116, Leesburg, VA, 20175. Email: info@artsinthevillage.com. Phone: 571-442-8661. Website: www.artsinthevillage.com.
Every First Friday from May thru October is celebrated at North Gate with our own TGIF at NG!
We're open until 8.30pm
10% off bottle sales
15% off bottles for Trellis Club members
Kitchen open till 8.15pm
Always Live Music: Maddy Curtis performing from 5.30pm to 8.30pm! Maddy Curtis is a very popular artist on the Loudoun County music scene. Ms. Curtis' vocals bring a sincerity and tone that should not be missed. She has performed at Franklin Park Performing Arts Center, Lightfoot Restaurant, and many other venues around Northern Virginia. Her set of jazz and blues and popular tunes makes for the most lovely evening. Come on out!
CA$H BINGO - 1st & 3rd SATURDAYS of the month, Doors open at 8:45 AM, first game at 10:00 AM, --- 2nd & 4th FRIDAYS of the month, Doors open at 6:00 PM, first game at 7:00 PM, --- 35 BINGO games - Specials, Quickies, TWO $500 Progressive Jackpots, Food and Beverages Available, NON-SMOKING, 540-338-0910, vapost293.sharepoint.com, HELP US HELP VETS
Native Loudoun County trio, Moon Music, forged a partnership over six years ago, with a signature nuanced three-part harmony vocal sound, backed by beautiful piano, and acoustic guitar. Jim Moon, acclaimed pianist and guitarist had been playing in classic rock band, Mr. Jimmy, alongside fellow musician, Mary Alyce. The two then joined forces again, along with Deb Dalby, singer and percussionist, to complete the Moon Music trio. Moon Music is known for their original arrangements, of “unlikely covers” for a vocal trio - songs by Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Journey and many more.
Moon Music has headlined local events, and fits comfortably in all scenarios, from private parties, vineyards and tasting rooms, weddings and anniversaries, to pubs, backyard events, restaurants, and just about any spot you can squeeze in a couple of instruments and a triad of long, lean folk! Their CD “You’ll Dream About Me” is available on iTunes and CD Baby. For more information on Moon Music, visit www.moonmusicband.com
Whether You're Looking To Buy A New Home Or Getting Ideas For Selling Your Current One, This Is Your Chance To See Dozens Of Properties And Connect With Experienced Professionals Who Can Help You With Any Of Your Real Estate Needs. Join Us For Refreshments And Prize Drawings All While You Tour Incredible Homes! We Hope You Join Us!
For The Full List Of Properties Being Held Open, Visit Atokaproperties.com/ohe
Rupert the Ringmaster introduces a One Ring Circus of Surprises- our Teddy Bear performers will amaze you with stupendous stunts, from Fabian's Flying Trapeze to Trixie on her Tightrope- and don't forget our Comical Clowns!!
Come join your Cajun cousins at Breaux Vineyards for our 20th Annual Cajun Festival. Enjoy wine tastings, craft vendors, Cajun fare for sale, and more at this annual celebration of our Cajun heritage. Starting off the day, we will have live music with the Voodoo Blues Band. Then be ready to get on your feet dancing with the amazing Dixie Power Trio, that will have you rockin’ for the rest of the afternoon.
We will have a variety of food vendors onsite. The Crawfish Boil will be provided by Savoir Fare Limited. Crawfish sell out quickly! To guarantee your order, pre-purchase by Clicking here .
Activities for the young (and young at heart!) include clowns, balloon art, and face painting.
Seating is limited, so we encourage you to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Please remember, no dogs or picnics are permitted on festival dates.
Tickets for events are NOT refundable and NOT transferable – all sales final.
Amongst the orange and red fallen from trees lining the Shenandoah River, the duo of Dear Creek was born. In 2009, singer/guitarist, Kate Potrykus, and guitarist, Alex Salser, could be found writing songs between classes and playing local gigs on the weekends. Soon, Dear Creek grew into a 5-piece, inspired by the sounds of the Appalachian Valley in which they were cradled, and the jazz, blues, folk, and rock music, which moved them to become musicians in the first place. Two albums, several tours including a recent 16 State tour, and a few line-ups later, Alex and Kate have stripped down to the very foundation upon which they had started. Now catch Dear Creek live as a duo as they tour the country releasing their newest album, “So it Goes.” Listeners will get tripped up in the roots of Dear Creek’s energetic, acoustic grooves, and leave their show soothed by the sultry sounds of their soaring melodies.
Dear Creek has played many notable venues across the country including, The Black Cat (DC), Pianos (NY), Mercury Lounge (NY), Reggie’s (Chicago) and The Elbo Room (Chicago). In 2012 they made an appearance at an unofficial showcase at SXS, and have also been a featured artist on NPR's "Out of the Box" radio program. The Mockingbird in Staunton, VA described Dear Creek as “one of the best rising stars in the (Shenandoah) Valley.”
Come out for worship, a short teaching on healing and the Kingdom of God followed by personal prayer ministry for healing. Bring your friends and family and encounter the Holy Spirit in a powerful, personal way.
Spend a lovely afternoon with us at Breaux Vineyards for a paint class! We have paired with local paint company Creative Mankind for a fun day of painting, wine, and good company. Breaux Vineyards will be selling wine and light fare on this afternoon, a perfect outing for friends and family.
$35.00 per person
Reservations are made directly through Creative Mankind’s website click here to make reservation!
Based in Leesburg, Virginia, Pete Lapp is a singer and guitarist who specializes in acoustic interpretations of classic and alternative rock songs to include Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, U2, Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Rolling Stones, Johnny Cash, Mumford and Sons and many more. Through playing a vast array of restaurants, wineries, bars and private parties in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia, he has built a credible and loyal following. With an engaging stage presence, he is adept at gauging the mood of an audience by either providing background music to an event or winery, or livening up a happy hour crowd with up tempo versions of classic songs that everyone knows and loves.
An eccentric family allows each member to pursue his own ambition in the home, but their routine is disrupted when a daughter with a regular job wants to bring her fiancé and his Wall Street family to dinner in George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart's Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy. www.franklinparkartscenter.org
Tickets: $17/Adults, $12/Seniors, $12/children online and at the door
Steven Shaffer and Bruce Turner - Rock, Blues, Soul, and R&B Favorites
Steven Shaffer (Saint), vocalist and rhythm guitar, lives on his farm in Charles Town, WV, where he hosts and sings in a blues radio show syndicated in the US and UK. Bruce Turner, lead guitarist and background vocals, plays in several groups and in theater and church throughout DC and NoVa.
(All ages) This one-act 30 minute version of Disney’s The Jungle Book is performed by local campers from Main Street Theater Production’s summer camp. It tells the story of Mowgli’s adventures in the jungle, battling tigers, monkeys and snakes with his panther friend Bagheera. A delightful family show.
Pay at Door: $5/person
Quentin Walston is a pianist, composer, educator, and arranger from Bluemont, Virginia. Quentin surprisingly began his musical career outside of jazz and off the piano. As the vocalist and harmonica player of folk/old-time band, Jake and the Burtones, Quentin played around Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Maryland—eventually recording an EP in 2010. Afterwards, he began a solo career, releasing a folk/indie album in 2012 entitled, “Mosby’s Summer”. From solo to quintet, this LP featured Quentin on vocals, guitar, harmonica, ukulele, and his first released track on piano.
Quentin studied jazz and piano at James Madison University. Focusing on improvisation, composition, and arranging, his voice came to blend stride, blues, bebop, and contemporary approaches. His output ranges from solo piano to big band. After graduating college, Quentin cofounded funk/fusion band Grooveyard, an exciting laboratory for new compositions, arrangements, and spontaneity. Since its founding, the bands’ identity has become a group which represents Quentin’s musical voice and direction.
