Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of June 9, 2017

06/09/2017 – 02:11 a.m. 100 Blk. N. Maple Ave. Brandishing a Firearm / DWI

Police were called to the scene of a report of a subject that had brandished a firearm at a group of individuals and may have been intoxicated. On police arrival, the subject had fled the scene but was located operating a motor vehicle a short distance away. Marc Tiaga, a 22 year old male of Round Hill, was arrested for DWI and Brandishing a Firearm. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held.

06/09/2017 – 10:02 a.m. 600 Blk. Dominion Terrace Suspicious Event

The complainant reported receiving a suspicious phone call that she thought was an attempt to obtain her personal information and steal her identity for fraudulent purposes. Further investigation determined that the call was legitimate and was a political survey.

06/09/2017 – 06:02 p.m. 400 Blk. E. Loudoun Valley Dr. Harassment

The complainant reported that an acquaintance has been harassing her and posting derogatory information on social media. The person was advised what steps to follow to resolve the issue.

06/10/2017 – 06:13 p.m. 100 Blk. N. 21st St. Traffic Altercation

A Police Officer was flagged down by a motorist who advised that she had been involved in a road rage incident with another driver. Both parties were interviewed by police and gave somewhat conflicting stories as to what happened. They were advised what procedures to follow if they wanted to seek traffic charges.

06/10/2017 – 07:16 p.m. 200 Blk. E. King James St. Suspicious Event

The complaint reported that he had just purchased a new home and had not moved in yet but when he went to check on the residence he noticed that some items inside the residence may have been moved and suspected someone may have been inside the home. There were no signs of forced entry and police found no one in the home.

06/12/2017 – 09:43 a.m. 800 Blk. Mildenhall Ct. Larceny

A battery from a construction vehicle was reported stolen from a construction site. The incident likely occurred sometime overnight.

06/12/2017 – 07:14 p.m. 400 Blk. E. Main St. Drunk in Public

Krystal Williams, a 35 year old female of Lovettsville, was arrested for being drunk in public. She was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held until sober.

06/13/2017 – 10:45 a.m. 400 Blk. McDaniel Dr. Larceny

The victim reported that a Kayak had been stolen from her backyard sometime overnight. It was discovered in the yard of a nearby residence. The incident is under investigation.