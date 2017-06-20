Home » Columns »Sustainable Planet » Currently Reading:

Public Input June 6, 2017

Public input June 6, 2017

“We must, incidentally, make it clear from the beginning that if a thing is not science, it is not necessarily bad. For example, love is not a science. So, if something is said not to be a science, it does not mean that there is something wrong with it; it just means that it is not a science.” Richard Feynman, Lectures on Physics, vol. 1, page 3-1.

In my last article [1], I described a disagreement between William Byers and I on whether science can become ideological or whether it is the scientists themselves who become ideological. Byers takes the former view and I, the latter. It is not just a pedantic distinction. The scientific method has evolved over the last few hundred years. It is the only human institution which reliably discovers at least an increasingly more accurate description of physical reality as evidenced by our smart phones and the Higgs’ Boson. It works despite our irrationality. It requires us to be willing to be wrong and to rely on all of the evidence. Ideology is quite the opposite, being based on beliefs rather than evidence and a sense of certainty or unwillingness to compromise or admit errors despite overwhelming evidence against one’s opinion. Byers, Feynman and I would agree though, not everything is either science or ideology. But anything becomes an ideology if there is no willingness to be wrong. Science compensates for our irrationality while ideology encourages it. Science is what we do to keep from lying to ourselves as Richard Feynman points out [2] but it is also our best filter, i.e., numeracy and ecolacy, against folly as Garett Hardin points out [3]. We lose our defense against folly if as in Byers’ view we cannot hold science to this higher standard. The conundrum we face is to distinguish what science says from what an ideological scientist might tell us.

I wrote three articles on the plight of coral reefs [4-6] and presented the material to the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in December and January. I received some interesting comments. One very good friend remarked: “Tony how many people are on the planet?”

I said “7.5 billion why?”

He said with a huge grin on his face “We all breath out carbon dioxide,”.

I said: “did you sleep through junior high? You don’t remember photosynthesis and respiration?”

No doubt he has been using this argument with success around the water cooler and at back yard picnics but never on anybody who had sufficient scientific knowledge [7]. To his credit he understood right away, the grin disappeared. Embarrassed and suddenly concerned he wanted to know what we can do about global warming, plant more trees he asked. I asked him where he heard such a canard. He didn’t remember.

He was not just denying all of science: quantum physics, radiation physics, atmospheric physics and so on, science that enables his smart phone as well as informs us of human-caused climate change, but even the little bit of science he knows and all because of the foolishness of some unremembered and at best unreliable bobblehead. Reminding himself of that little bit of science could have spared him from foolishness.

I related this story to the Board of Supervisors at the June 8 public input session and that same night a friend asked about a denier canard involving the planet Mars. Years ago, a guy asked me “do you know why the Earth is warming?”

“I guess you will tell me,” I replied.

“It is because we have a moon. Mars is cooling because it doesn’t have a moon.” He said triumphantly.

“You must be a scientist,” I replied.

“That’s right. I am.”

“Well then you know Mars has two moons, Phobos and Deimos.”

Frightened, he scurried away. Why this argument would work on anybody is a mystery to me but like my friend he probably had some success with it in the break room. I’m guessing his argument had something to do with the expression “correlation does not imply causation”, a common denier refrain. Only he probably heard it on FOX NEWS or read it on the Washington Post editorial page and simply got it all wrong or maybe not; those are not reliable sources. At any rate, the version my friend related assumes, like Earth, Mars is warming and in this version the denier concludes the source of the warming must be external to both planets. My friend wondered if it had any science basis. Did he ask the denier for a reference or source for the information that Mars was warming I wondered, and he admitted he hadn’t. I reminded him that Earth is covered in thermometers and weather stations and orbited by many weather satellites and weather balloons have been used for decades and we have many proxy records for the Earth climate going back millions of years including ice cores and ocean sediment cores. There is not a single thermometer on Mars. I doubt whether there is enough evidence to conclude Mars is warming, cooling or doing much of anything. My friend said he thought of that but wasn’t sure.

We need not be defensive when confronted by denial. Even if one’s scientific knowledge is scant, one always has the upper hand because of the IPCC reports and the many National Climate Assessments as well as the backing of every single science organization in the world. Asking politely for a source for the denier’s argument always puts the denier on defense. He either will not know or he will be embarrassed to admit it is Rush Limbaugh or George Will.

My friend knows two bits of science for sure: the IPCC report conclusions and the well-documented temperature record on Earth. What makes this denier canard even more tragically amusing is that it contradicts so many other denier excuses but this information might not be readily available to those who “get” global warming but don’t understand it. For starters, it tacitly assumes the Earth is actually warming contradicting the oft used argument that it isn’t. Then of course, it assumes we know the temperature record of Mars to some great accuracy when deniers often question the accuracy of the temperature record here on Earth, a planet festooned with measuring devices. If it were true and if the logic held up, that the source is external to both planets, then the galactic cosmic ray hypothesis is ruled out exactly as a human cause would be because this hypothesis [8] requires a large ocean, which might have worked for Earth but not for Mars.

I recommended my friend read the Wikipedia pages for Mars [9] and Earth [10]. They are very different planets. Mars is much smaller and colder, has a different, lighter atmosphere and is tectonically dead. Importantly there is no biosphere on Mars. So, it is unlikely that any external forcing would have the same effect on Mars as it would on Earth. It is even difficult to compare Earth climate at different times during its history. Figure 1 shows the Earth 66 million years ago. Note that the Isthmus of Panama was open so that a current could flow between the Pacific and the Atlantic. This would have modified the strength of the gulf stream. Note that the Indian Subcontinent is drifting at sea many thousands of miles from Asia. South America and Australia are both connected to Antarctica so that there is no southern circumpolar circulation isolating Antarctica from the other continents. All of this meant that the polar temperatures then were several tens of degrees warmer than they are today. Even a forcing as straightforward as an increase in solar intensity would have had a different impact on Earth then as compared to now.

In conclusion, it is worth revisiting some previously discussed material. First the three deniers described above, and indeed all deniers, suffer from the Dunning-Krueger effect [11], i.e., believing they are experts in a field in which they know nothing. By Wolfgang Pauli’s criteria these denier arguments are “not even wrong” [12]. This is not science but stupid [13-14]. There is no shame in being wrong and that is still good science provided one is willing to be wrong and accept the evidence. For instance, maybe 20 years ago a skeptic might have suggested that the sun was responsible for some of the observed planetary warming thus reducing the estimated sensitivity of Earth to changes in atmospheric carbon. In fact, scientists studied this and discovered that since 1970 the solar intensity has not been increasing but cooling slightly and would have caused our planet’s surface to cool not warm up. Thus, this argument is wrong, but still good science and it needed to be studied. Skeptical people who may have held this opinion would by definition have been willing to be wrong and have all been convinced by the evidence shown in Figure 3 and are no longer skeptical of human-caused climate change. The evidence for support of human-caused climate change is so overwhelming that we can be confident that skepticism has not existed for at least a few decades and what we are observing is denial of reality.

As you can see, knowing a little science can help one cut through denier bullshit.

Figure 1: location of continents on Earth surface 66 million years ago.

Figure 2: Ocean circulation and position of continents today. Source: Wikimedia Commons

Figure 3: Annual global temperature change (thin light red) with 11 year moving average of temperature (thick dark red). Temperature from NASA GISS. Annual Total Solar Irradiance (thin light blue) with 11 year moving average of TSI (thick dark blue). TSI from 1880 to 1978 from Krivova et al 2007 (data). TSI from 1979 to 2009 from PMOD (see the PMOD index page for data updates). From [15]

