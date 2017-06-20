Red Cross Seeking Summer Blood Donations in Leesburg and Sterling

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood this summer for hospital patients in need and offers three steps that people can take to save lives: (1) Schedule a blood donation by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment; (2) Prepare for giving blood by getting a good night’s sleep, eating a nutritious meal and drinking extra fluids; and (3) Giving blood — the entire process takes about an hour and the actual donation takes about 10 minutes.

Only about three percent of the U.S. population gives blood, which means that there is a heavy reliance on repeat donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply. New blood donors are especially needed during the summer months because many schools where blood drives are held — and where new donors give — are not in session, and current donors often delay giving due to summer vacations.

The Red Cross will be taking blood at the following locations in Leesburg and Sterling in the months of June and July:

Leesburg:

July 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Loudoun County Rescue Company 13, 143 Catoctin Circle, S.E.

Sterling:

June 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., First Potomac Reality Trust, 45610 Woodland Road.

July 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Cascades Public Library, 21030 Whitfield Place.