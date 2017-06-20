Route 606 Lane Closures Beginning June 23 and July 14

Two traffic shifts will occur in the coming weeks along Route 606 between Evergreen Mills Road and Pebble Run Place in connection with the Route 606 widening, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The shifts will occur as follows:

10:00 p.m. Friday, June 23 to 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 24:Westbound Route 606 traffic between Pebble Run Place and Evergreen Mills Road will shift to the right onto new roadway; left lane of westbound Route 606 approaching the Evergreen Mills Road signal will be closed for about two to three weeks, during which time drivers should expect delays during the afternoon rush and are advised to use alternate routes.

10:00 p.m. Friday, July 14 to 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 15: Eastbound Route 606 traffic between Evergreen Mills Road and Pebble Run Place will shift to the left onto the new roadway.

During these shifts, complete traffic stoppages are possible after midnight. If they do occur, they will not last more than 15 minutes at a time.

The shifts, which are weather permitting, will allow for the existing Route 606 lanes to be reconstructed. They will also facilitate the scheduled fall 2017 opening of the new Loudoun County Parkway segment between Dulles West Boulevard and the future Old Ox Road/Arcola Boulevard intersection. The entire Route 606 widening project is scheduled for completion in summer 2018.