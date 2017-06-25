Drum Corps Champions Visit Loudoun Valley High School on July 6

The Loudoun Valley Marching Vikings will be hosting the 2013 Drum Corps International World Champion, Carolina Crown Drum & Bugle Corps, on July 6. Open rehearsal will be on the campus of Loudoun Valley High School in Purcellville. Rehearsal is free and open to the public. However, the best time to watch full ensemble rehearsals will be from 6:30 p.m. through 9:00 p.m.

The bold, talented performers of the 2017 Carolina Crown will artfully and meticulously disassemble the traditional drum corps model and carefully restructure those components as a fresh, new perspective. The audio and visual presentation will serve to create wildly dynamic changes in look, sound, and atmosphere over the course of the program. Within the ever-changing environment, the performers artfully navigate performance skills ranging from refined sophistication, playful mischievousness, emotional reflection, wildly “far out”, and unabashedly free.

Based out of Fort Mill, South Carolina, this is the largest performing ensemble offered by the Carolina Crown Organization. Students from all over the world come to audition on an annual basis to become part of this national touring group consisting of 150 members. The general make-up of the group is young people between the ages of 16 and 22 who aspire to become music educators and performing artists. While touring the United States the group performs while participating in competitions held in conjunction with Drum Corps International.