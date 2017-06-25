Information Session on Home Improvement Programs Set for July 12

If you want to learn more about Loudoun County’s home improvement programs, the county’s Home Improvement Coordinator will be available to answer questions Wednesday, July 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Rust Library, 380 Old Waterford Road, N.W. in Leesburg.

The Emergency Home Repair and Accessibility Grant Program is available countywide to homeowners with household income at or below 50 percent of Area Median Income. The current maximum income is $55,150 for a household of four. This program provides a one-time grant of up to $5,000 for emergency repairs and/or to address accessibility needs for homeowners who are age 62 or older and/or who have a household member with a disability.

The Loudoun County Home Improvement Program is available countywide to homeowners with household income at or below 80 percent of AMI, which is $88,250 for a household of four. LCHIP loans have a ten-year term and may be forgivable and/or interest free.

The Eastern Loudoun Revitalization Program is available to homeowners who live east of Route 15 and have income at or below 100 percent of AMI, which is $110,300 for a household of four. LCHRP loans have a ten-year or twenty-year term with a zero to four percent interest rate.

Other eligibility requirements may apply. There are currently no waiting lists for these programs, which are designed to preserve and rehabilitate existing affordable housing.

Repairs and renovations under the LCHIP and LCHRP programs can include correcting code violations; addressing health and safety issues; making the home more energy efficient; and making repairs to plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems, and interior/exterior components. All work is performed by licensed, bonded, and insured contractors.

Call 704-777-0506 or e-mail robert.mccarthy@loudoun.gov to schedule an appointment for the July 12 session. Walk-ins also are welcome. For more information about Loudoun County’s Home Improvement Programs, visit www.loudoun.gov/homeimprovement.