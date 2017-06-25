LCSO Seeks Witnesses to Hit and Run Crash Involving Pedestrian

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking witnesses to a reported hit and run of a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday night in Sterling.

Loudoun Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of E. Holly Avenue and N. Fillmore Avenue around 9:50 p.m. on June 20 where an adult male was reportedly struck by a vehicle. The male was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized at Reston Hospital.

The vehicle was described as a dark sedan, possibly black or gray. Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Investigator S. Allen of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-737-8308.