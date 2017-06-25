Martinsburg Jazz Orchestra Performs in Middleburg on August 5

Bluemont will kick off its Family Fun Fests concert series on Saturday, August 5 in Middleburg at 130 South Madison Street with the Martinsburg Jazz Orchestra. The orchestra is a 16-piece big band ensemble, which has been performing at a variety of venues in the Shenandoah Valley region for more than 20 years.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on, and a picnic to enjoy before the show. All Middleburg concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.. Admission is $5 per person, $4 for Bluemont friends and seniors, $2 for kids under twelve. In case of bad weather, the concerts are held indoors at the Sheila C. Johnson Performing Arts Center, located at The Hill School, 130 South Madison Street.

Bluemont will also present a concert as part of the Middleburg Community Center’s 4th of July Celebration. This event is free and will feature a concert from Circa Blue starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Middleburg Community Center ball field, followed by fireworks at dusk.

For complete schedules, performer descriptions, directions and more information, contact the Bluemont office at 540-955-8186 or visit www.bluemont.org.