North Gate Vineyard Names Jane McElvany As Artist-In-Residence

North Gate Vineyard announced the appointment of Jane McElvany Coonce as its newest Artist-in-Residence. Coonce will be hosting a public reception showing her work entitled ‘Summer Light,’ at North Gate Vineyard on Sunday July 9, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Her show features a collection of works in oil, pastel and terra cotta. Her art will be on display through September 25.

Coonce has been in the art field for over 30 years. “My favorite subjects are children, seascapes and bridge scenes. I also love capturing the luminescent quality of sunlight reflecting on water and on the interplay of water and sky.”

Her works are held by private and corporate collectors, including the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland and the International Country Club in Fairfax and the Richover Academy in Chicago. She has won numerous awards for both her paintings and her sculptures. She has been an art instructor for Arlington County Adult Education since 1980. Born in Washington, DC, she lives in Northern Virginia with her husband and three sons.

The North Gate Vineyard Artist-in-Residence program was created to support local artists by providing a venue to show their artwork in a public, formal setting. The program also provides a facility for the artists to conduct other art-related activities such as educational seminars, instructional classes, or in-depth lectures on their artwork or creative process.

Vicki Fedor, co-owner of North Gate Vineyard, said: “It will be exciting to see Jane’s selections from her diverse body of work for this show. I’m always amazed at how artwork can transform the look and atmosphere here at North Gate. Her mastery at bringing light and life to canvas will create an invigorating energy for the summer months.”