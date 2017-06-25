One Child Loses Life; Second Child in Critical Condition After Pool Accident

On June 24, around 10:43 a.m., Loudoun Sheriff’s Deputies responded to assist Loudoun County Fire Rescue for a possible drowning involving two children at a residence on Acorn Court in Sterling.

The children were discovered unconscious by a family member in a pool at the residence. Both children were taken to the Lansdowne Campus of Inova Loudoun Hospital. One child, a 2-year-old girl, lost her life at the hospital. The second child, a 2-year-old boy, was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.