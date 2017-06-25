Work on Materials Road Set for June 27 and June 28

On Tuesday, June 27, through Wednesday, June 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night, Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project crews will begin sanitary/sewer line work across Materials Road near the Autopilot Drive intersection. The open cut operation will be conducted in two phases, and the eastbound and westbound traffic will be shifted around the work areas and flagged for safety.

Access to all facilities will be maintained. Drivers are asked to use caution and remain attentive to all signage and flagger instructions.