Arts in the Village Gallery Exhibit for July Is “Bold And Beautiful”

Arts in the Village Gallery announced its featured artist exhibit for July: Bold and Beautiful. This show highlights abstract paintings by Kay Layne and wire-wrap jewelry by Dana Jansen. Their works are will be on display for the entire month of July.

Kay’s abstract painting evolves from her background as an architect and her love of art that developed during her college years. She uses contrasting and harmonious colors with geometric shapes imposed over flat or textured surfaces to create her paintings. She frequently adds molding paste to paint colors, giving texture to the surface for added depth and variety for the planes of the color fields. Kay states that her abstract paintings are meant to elicit emotion depending on the makeup of the viewer.

Guided by the natural beauty of fossils, minerals, and semi-precious stones, Dana uses wire wrapping to transform them into a one-of-a-kind piece of wearable art with a unique, detailed, yet delicate design. She uses various wire working tools and spools of silver, gold, or copper wire to creatively weave intricate and layered patterns. She is often influenced by nature, but also thinks of the customer and her personal style as a guide for her free-form designs.

Kay and Dana’s Bold and Beautiful reception will be on July 22, from 5:00 through 7:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Arts in the Village Gallery is located at 1601 Village Market Blvd. Suite #116, in Leesburg.