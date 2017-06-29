Clarke County Community Band To Perform for Bluemont Concert Series

The Bluemont Concert Series will present the Clarke County Community Band on Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. for the second of six concerts in Winchester. Bluemont’s popular concerts bring world-class performers on Friday evenings to the Old Frederick County Court House (the Old Court House Civil War Museum) on the downtown mall in historic Winchester.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on, and a picnic to enjoy before the show. All Winchester concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, $4 for Bluemont Friends and seniors, and $2 for kids under twelve. As at all Bluemont concerts, no pets are permitted, and neither alcohol nor smoking are allowed. In case of bad weather, the concerts are held indoors at the Winchester First Presbyterian Church, 116 S Loudoun St.

The Clarke County Community Band is celebrating its 25th anniversary. It was established 1992 to promote music in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The band is comprised of amateur musicians of all ages and welcomes musicians of all playing levels. This 60-piece wind ensemble performs a diverse mix of challenging arrangements, from Sousa to American pops, ranging from Disney favorites to Gershwin to The Beatles.

Bluemont relies on more than 1,200 volunteers each summer as well as on the support of local businesses and community organizations. If you would like to volunteer or sponsor this summer, contact Lily Dunning Widman at 540-955-8186 or e-mail lily@bluemont.org.