Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of June 23, 2017

06/23/2017 – 05:12 p.m. 700 Blk. Wintergreen Dr. Crisis Intervention Call

Police were notified by an acquaintance that their friend had made comments to do harm to themselves on social media. Police made contact with the person who was not injured and agreed to seek help. A family member transported the person to a mental health facility for treatment.

06/23/2017 – 10:26 p.m. 100 Blk. Country Club Drive. DWI

Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation but the driver refused to stop and continued on a short distance but eventually stopped. Brian King, a 43 year old male of Purcellville, was arrested for DWI and misdemeanor alluding. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held.

06/24/2017 – 01:39 a.m. 100 Blk. Purcellville Gateway Drive Drunk in Public

Sebastian Eckert, a 27 year old male of no fixed address, was arrested for being drunk in public. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held until sober.

06/24/2017 – 01:07 p.m. 100 Blk. Ken Culbert Ln. Destruction of Property

A Police Officer on patrol noticed that a portion of the roadway had been spray-painted with graffiti. Since it was on the public right of way, town maintenance was contacted to clean up the area.

06/26/2017 – 10:30 a.m. 500 Blk. 14th St. Crisis Intervention Call

The complainant contacted police about a family member that was experiencing a mental health crisis. The person was calm on police arrival, and did not meet the criteria to be taken into custody to seek a mental health evaluation. The complainant was provided resources to assist with the issues that had been going on.

06/28/2017 – 06:13 a.m. 100 Blk. Frazer Dr. Larceny

The complainant reported that exterior car parts had been removed from his vehicle. The incident had likely occurred sometime overnight.

06/28/2017 – 08:08 a.m. 600 Blk. Woodenbridge Dr. Destruction of Property

The complainant reported that a window on her vehicle had been shattered by a B.B. The incident likely occurred sometime overnight.