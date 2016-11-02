First Turkey Pardoning in Purcellville

This one got away …

In the 1860s, a White House reporter noted that a live turkey had been brought home for the Christmas dinner, but President Lincoln’s son, Tad “interceded in behalf of its life … [wherein] the plea was admitted and the turkey’s life spared.”

More modern presidents have followed suit, with some naming the bird, as the gift of a continued life was bestowed. Reagan pardoned a turkey named Charlie, and Obama gave one lucky bird the name Courage. Ironically, for many years the pardoned birds were sent to Frying Pan Park in Fairfax County (under protest, I’m sure!). Other times, they lived out their natural lives at Mount Vernon or Disneyland …



Joining in the tradition, at noon on Saturday, November 5, Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser, members of Town Council and Chair Phyllis Randall will pardon Lord Percy, a heritage breed representative from Fields of Athenry Farm south of Purcellville on Snickersville Turnpike. Join us at Town Hall for the ceremony.

Shopping Guide – Take a Drive and Spruce Up Your Holidays

Years ago, I made a rare appearance as the chef for my family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

I had finger foods lined up for the pre-dinner nibbles. I had ordered my turkey, planned out my vegetable dishes, and knew who was bringing what in terms of beverages and dessert.

Thinking about my seating plan – and whether I had enough chairs for everyone – I looked down at my box of so-called “holiday linens” and thought, “How boring!”

That day turned into an afternoon of poking around my favorite shops to find that perfect accent for my Thanksgiving table. What I found was an old $6 wicker cornucopia basket. I filled it with fresh oranges and apples – and decorated it with a scattering of gold painted acorns, autumn leaves, and a dramatic ribbon. It made a really lovely centerpiece.

Area shops, markets, country stores, museums, and fairs, in fact, have everything you need for your holiday table and your holiday shopping. Search out antique treasures, gourmet foods, fine arts and crafts, beautiful clothing, shoes, and winter wear … jewelry, housewares, holiday decorations, flowering plants, greens, and gardening gifts. You can also choose to shop for an experience – give someone a tea, a ticket to a local concert or play, a canoe trip, a massage, or a wine tasting.

The choices about where to go are endless:

For pedestrian malls and concentrated shopping go to Winchester, Leesburg, Brunswick, and Frederick.

For village treasures go to Middleburg, Aldie, Philomont, Bluemont, Unison, Boyce, and Upperville.

For antiques, consignment shops, furniture, and more go to Purcellville, Lucketts, Hillsboro, and Hamilton.

For more antique shops, galleries, and museums go to Waterford, Round Hill, and Leesburg.

Don’t forget wineries, breweries, and out of the way restaurants.

For new discoveries, go to Paeonian Springs and Lovettsville, or take a turn along major scenic byways such as Rt. 15, Rt. 50, Snickersville Turnpike, Rt. 340, Lincoln Rd., and Rt. 17.



Turkey Stuffing To Die For

Really good stuffing is kind of like a really good pastrami sandwich: you know it when you taste it, but making it is something else.

Here is a hearty and nutty – sweet but not-too-sweet recipe for turkey stuffing. With rice, instead of bread as its base.

Ingredients:

Equal parts of brown basmati rice and wild rice

Chicken broth

Chestnuts (fresh or canned), apricots, and cumquats

Vidalia onion, finely minced

Minced mushrooms: 4 regular size

Herbs & spices: sage, rosemary, thyme, nutmeg, ?salt, and pepper

Celery (thinly sliced)

Pine nuts

Butter

Thin string beans

Directions: Cook and prepare two groups of ingredients, let them cool, and then combine them before filling the cavity of your nearly cooked turkey, or serve it as a side dish.

First … cook your rice, onion, herbs, and thinly sliced celery: 1) Prepare your rice, cooking it in chicken broth and seasoning it lightly with salt and pepper. 2) Sauté your diced onion, mushrooms, and thinly sliced celery in butter at low heat; and at the same time, toast the pine nuts in the oven or in a dry sauté pan. 3) When the rice is cooked and still warm, combine it with the onion/mushroom/celery mixture, and the pine nuts, finely minced sage, 1/2 sprig of rosemary (de-stemmed), and a pinch of thyme. Set the mixture aside to cool. The herbs, celery, and onions will flavor the rice.

Chestnuts, apricots and cumquats (small citrus-type fruit): Use fresh or canned chestnuts, dried apricots, and fresh cumquats. 6 of each, washed/drained and towel-dried. The cumquats are used with the skin on – just remember to remove the seeds. Give the ingredients a rough chop, and sauté in butter, nutmeg, and a pinch of sugar until soft. Cook the string beans separately in boiling water, and add to the mixture.

Combine the two mixtures. If you are stuffing your bird, add the mixture when the bird is nearly cooked; or, simply warm the dish when ready, and serve as a side.