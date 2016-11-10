Reply to Nicholas Reid – What is Science

Home » Columns »Sustainable Planet » Currently Reading:

“The word “cult” has always been controversial because it is (in a pejorative sense) considered a subjective term, used as an ad hominem attack against groups with differing doctrines or practices, which lacks a clear or consistent definition.”

“[Dogma] is applied to some strong belief that the ones adhering to it are not willing to rationally discuss. This attitude is called dogmatic or dogmatism and is often the case in religiously related matters.”

By Tony Noerpel

Dear Nicholas,

I encourage your studies in geology and paleontology and wish you success. These science disciplines are important to improving our understanding of the human condition. As you wish to embark on a scientific career you might be encouraged to better learn what science is; it is certainly not a cult, especially as it has nothing to do with religion. In your article you get one thing partly right but other things wrong.

Science is strictly evidence-based thinking. A good narrative doesn’t win the day for one’s theory; only supporting evidence does that. A good book to read is Thomas Kuhn’s “The Structure of Scientific Revolutions” but this is a ponderous read. I prefer Richard Feynman’s observation “science is what we do to keep from lying to ourselves.” Succinct and to the point. To be a scientist requires three characteristics: curiosity, evidence-based thinking and the willingness to be wrong. One who is not willing to be wrong will make a lousy scientist. The goal of science is to understand the world by building an increasingly more accurate model of reality. Our models are not perfect and may never capture exactly how the world works but they get more refined and successful over time as evident by our smart phones, nuclear reactors and satellites. None of these technologies were possible just 200 years ago because the physical model then extant was much less complete. In other words, the physical sciences are for all practical purposes, such as reliably launching a satellite or understanding Earth’s climate, “settled”. Let’s consider an example.

Arguably, the first modern scientist was Nicolaus Copernicus. Copernicus was a devout Catholic and in fact an ordained Cannon. In the sixteenth century, the Church based its liturgical calendar on the Ptolemaic model of the universe. This model placed the Earth at the center of the universe and the orbits of the sun, moon, planets and stars about the earth were perfect circles. It was notoriously inaccurate. Thinkers tried to fix the model not by questioning the fundamental assumptions but by adding increasingly complicated epicycles and other artificial contrivances. Copernicus tackled this problem as a challenge to his remarkable intellect. He assembled all of the available evidence to try to fix it, failing like everyone before him. He had the inspiration to put the sun at the center and discovered that model worked much better. There were two problems. The first is a pretty good physical objection given the state of science at the time. If the Earth was in orbit around the sun then it was traveling at 66,000 miles per hour. Why didn’t we fall off? Galileo’s principle of inertia and Isaac Newton’s law of gravity eventually solved this. The second was that it contradicted a passage in the biblical story of Joshua. It was the latter objection which most concerned Copernicus. He was afraid to publish and as it turns out for good reason. The Church eventually put Galileo under house arrest and burned Giordano Bruno at the stake for holding much the same views. Copernicus’ book On the Revolutions of the Celestial Spheres was banned by the church until 1835.

Importantly for us, the heliocentric solar system model prevailed and evolved with better data due to the invention of the telescope. Circular orbits became elliptical and from this model Kepler was able to deduce his three laws of planetary motion. From these three laws Newton discovered the law of gravity. Had the Church’s dogmatists and their earth-centered universe model prevailed the law of gravity could never have been discovered.

We can learn several lessons from this example. The first is that evidence-based science leads to truth while dogma (perhaps a better term is true belief syndrome) cannot. What drives scientific discovery and technological advancement is evidence, evidence and more evidence. As evidence accumulates, largely because of improvements in measurement and simulation, our models improve. There is no “cult” of science. There is only evidence.

With this background we can see at once what you get at least partly right. There is and has always been a divide between science and dogma. As we will see this is not a divide between science and ordinary people or religion. As the scientific model of reality improves with better experiments, observations and analysis, it obsoletes ever more ideology. What you get wrong is where to lay the blame. Scientists do their jobs well as evidenced by your smart phone and the computer you used to type your article. The fault lies with ideologues who are never willing to be wrong. Many scientists, Neil deGrasse Tyson being a good example, enthusiastically make science assessable to non-scientists. Most scientists like to discuss their work and close the divide and encourage young people to study science.

The fault for the divide lays with dogmatic thinking itself and people who are unwilling to amend or give up beliefs which have no evidential support like the earth-centered universe. In fact a second lesson we learn from our example is that dogmatic people, perhaps out of frustration because they cannot articulate an evidence-based argument in rebuttal, can get violent. Science gets thinks wrong often enough but internal resolution is more peaceful. You’ve probably never heard of phlogiston. It was the consensus opinion until it receded in obscurity as it lost the support of evidence to better theories, namely oxygen. The dispute never got violent because dogmatists never entered the fray.

Your article is a rather unnecessarily inflammatory ad hominem attack with no evidential support. You claim that “many members of this “cult of science” revere Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton as much as many Christians revere Jesus Christ.” I am pretty sure you know of no human, scientist or not, who thinks either Darwin or Newton is the Son of God. You have to admit you were not telling the truth. Most of us know that Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz published his calculus simultaneous with Newton and Alfred Russel Wallace was hot on Darwin’s tail. So while both scientists were smart and made significant contributions to science and humanity, neither was indispensable. You might say that the law of gravity and classical mechanics were ripe for discovery in the late 17th century and the law of evolution was riding a wave of inescapable and substantial evidence by the 19th.

This statement is curious: “from the age of the universe to climate change, there is no room for doubt amongst the members of the cult of science.” According to Wikipedia the age of the Earth is 4.54 ± 0.05 billion years. This age is robust but if you were aware of overlooked critical evidence supporting a different age that would be well received. If you don’t have any evidence, then of course your opinion will be discounted. I recommend Charles Langmuir’s and Wally Broecker’s “How to Build a Habitable Planet”. There is an especially good chapter on how we measured the Earth’s age. It was quite an accomplishment. This is a great book for someone who aspires to be a geologist or paleontologist. As to human-caused climate change, this too is robust as it depends on successful physical laws and geological history. If you wish to challenge this theory you only need evidence.

The following statement of yours is incorrect.

“Science is, therefore, constantly in a state of flux and change, nothing is ever settled.”

If this statement were true, it would be dangerous to ever get on an airplane. Science does not have a good idea what consciousness is or what is inside a black hole yet but we know enough science to keep a plane in the air and we know how the climate system works and our GPS system can locate something to within a meter or two on the Earth surface. Lots of science is settled.

Again, the divide is not between science and ordinary people who after all like you enjoy considerable benefit from science. And it is not between science and religion. Many people in the religious community at the time supported Copernicus and Galileo and today Pope Francis recognizes the serious dangers to humanity posed by climate change and indeed Katharine Hayhoe the lead author of the National Climate Assessment is an evangelical as well as a climate scientist. It is as it has even been, the divide between evidence-based science and evidence-ignoring dogma that is troubling.

Instead of pejoratively tilting at imaginary windmills, you may want to write about how old you think the Earth is and all the evidence you have to support that. You will find that evidence is well received. If you are not curious and don’t know what evidence is and are not willing to be wrong, then maybe a science career isn’t for you. On the other hand, you might develop a more open mind with practice. I hope you don’t give up.

2 comments

  1. Martha Polkey says:
    December 2, 2016 at 7:25 am

    Thank you very much, Mr. Noerpel, for an intelligent response. It is beyond me why this publication sees fit to publish anything from this particular child, with his grandiose self-regard and extreme ignorance.

  2. David says:
    December 12, 2016 at 8:53 am

    Not only is this response intelligent and helpful, it is kind-hearted. Young Mr. Reid has been done a tremendous disservice by those adults in his life who have apparently encouraged him in the false belief that all things are a matter of opinion, and that his role in this life is to labor at producing arguments for his “side” in an epic war of propaganda. It’s an interesting twist on post-modern relativism that is reaching its apex in the current craze for fake “news.” In this way of looking at the world, evidence is rendered meaningless: The “facts” are whatever one wants them to be. The irony of employing relativism in the service of “true belief syndrome” can’t be overstated, but resorting to such machinations is ultimately an acknowledgement of the primacy of evidence, as this response relentlessly and patiently points out.

