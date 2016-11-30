America: Worthy of Our Trust

By Samuel Moore-Sobel

My friend and I sit in a bar near our office. He is upset, bags under his eyes due to lack of sleep. Thursday, our weekly night to meet is usually a happy hour filled with intellectual exchanges, much laughter, even sarcastic wit. Yet on this night, my friend is talking in hushed tones, detailing his anxiety over the future of our country. My optimistic outlook, borne from a sense of hope that pervades my very soul, make it impossible for me to share his dim view.

A man wearing a polo affixed with a military insignia sitting nearby overhears us. He launches into a long-winded statement voicing his support for a certain newly elected candidate. I steal the conversation back from the stranger, attempting to pivot towards an entirely unrelated subject. Still reeling from this odd exchange, my friend has an inattentive look on his face. His mind is somewhere else.

The November 8 results came as a shock to many. The polls, predictions, and pundits were largely wrong. As a result, the aftermath is pulling at the seams of our divided country, leading to demonstrations in many cities across America. Pockets of the nation are angry, and understandably so. There were rational, thoughtful reasons for supporting any of the candidates. It was far from an easy choice.

My father went to the polls undecided about which lever to pull. He stood in the booth for twenty minutes, deciding on every other race before confronting the top of the ticket. He pondered, struggled and searched his conscience. He filled in a circle. Moving towards the ballot box, he suddenly stopped short. His mind is changed.

Moments later he confronted an election official. “No problem, sir,” they say, instructing my father to invalidate the ballot by filling in every single circle. Once complete, he is walked towards a bin in which this null ballot must be inserted. It is overflowing. “I’ve been doing this for twenty-five years,” the man tells my father. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

After such an arduous and divisive election season, is it even possible for the wounds inflicted to be assuaged so that Americans can come together and work towards a vision of hope? In her reaction to the election, the columnist Peggy Noonan wrote, “This is my fear: The question we ask after every national election is, ‘Can we come together?’ The question this year is more, ‘Do we even want to come together?’ Have the two nations within our nation reached a point of permanent estrangement?”

Noonan went on to detail an interaction with a man whose son was scared by the election results. He asked her what he could tell his son. “Tell him to trust America,” she said. This correlated with my own feelings; mainly, that no one man or woman can fully change this great nation. Confident that the checks and balances our Founder’s created would ensure that our democracy would surely live on, that the principles binding our nation together were strong enough to withstand the onslaught inflicted by one election cycle. That the values we hold dear regardless of party affiliation can serve as a bridge back towards moderation and civility.

Which brings us back to the Thursday after the election. My friend and I get up to leave. I breathe a sigh of relief as he grabs his coat, turning around in an effort to make a quiet exit. Until my friend stops and tells the man that he voted for the other candidate. The man apologizes. “No, no that’s ok. I have realized over the last few days that there are people in this country who feel left behind…” He goes on for a few seconds, eloquently speaking about the problems confronting the nation and admitting his preferred candidate’s vulnerabilities. Finally, while acknowledging the ideological chasm separating them, he boldly declares, “I am willing to work with you, are you willing to work with me?” The man readily agrees. “Will you shake my hand?” my friend asks. I watch in awe as the two men shake hands, unable to fully process what has just transpired. Upon reflection, it is a moment fully encapsulating an element of American greatness. Differences discussed freely and openly. Love of country successfully conquering blind loyalty to a fallen candidate.

This brings to mind a gem from the past. In January of 1993, a new President was about to assume office. It had been a hard-fought election, replete with insults and disparaging comments. An incumbent’s dream of a second term had been crushed by a little known, charismatic Southern governor. Despite the disappointment, no shots were fired. Unlike many parts of the world, the peaceful transition of power is the bedrock of our democracy. In that spirit, despite his intense disappointment, an outgoing President found it within himself to offer heartfelt words to his successor. “You will be our President when you read this note,” he poignantly wrote. “I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.” Let’s never lose that, America. Let’s never lose the ability to shake hands with those who hold different views. Let’s keep rooting for our country’s success.

Samuel Moore-Sobel is hopeful for the future of the United States of America. His trust in the people that comprise this great nation has given him no reason to doubt that America’s best days still truly lie ahead.