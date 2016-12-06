Change To Personal Property Tax Relief Qualifications for Owners of Pickup Trucks

Robert S. Wertz, Jr., Loudoun’s Commissioner of the Revenue, wants truck owners to know that due to recently enacted legislation, trucks with a gross weight between 7,501 and 10,000 pounds may qualify for Personal Property Tax Relief from the Commonwealth of Virginia beginning in calendar year 2017.

During the 2016 Virginia General Assembly session, registration and license plate requirements for personal use trucks were changed. Beginning January 1, 2017, personal use trucks with a registered gross weight up to 10,000 pounds may qualify for relief if the vehicle is registered with DMV as a pickup and displays standard passenger vehicle license plates. Business-use vehicles or those displaying truck license plates are not eligible for relief.

Verification that a vehicle is properly registered and is therefore eligible for relief qualification can be obtained by contacting DMV by phone at 804-497-7100 or by visiting a local DMV customer service center.