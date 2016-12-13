Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of November 30, 2016

11/30/2016 – 10:00 p.m. 700 Blk. Sunflower Ct. Animal Complaint

Police assisted a homeowner with locating her dog that went missing from the residence. Loudoun County Animal Control was also notified.

12/02/2016 – 11:00 p.m. 1000 Blk. E. Main St. Narcotics Violation

Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was found to be in possession of narcotics. The incident is under investigation and charges are pending.

12/03/2016 -12:07 a.m. 1200 Blk. E. Main St. Reckless Driving

Police stopped a vehicle for traveling recklessly. The driver was identified as a juvenile who became disorderly towards the police officer after being issued a traffic summons. A parent had to be contacted and the juvenile was turned over to a parent.

12/062016 – 5:00 p.m. 600 Blk. E. Main St. Attempt to Locate

Frederick County (Va.) Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in locating a person who suffers from dementia that may be in the Purcellville area. The person was located safe and sound and was turned over to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office that was trying to locate her.

12/06/2016 – 7:37 p.m. 500 Blk. Gentlewood Square Crisis Intervention Call

Police were called to the scene of a juvenile that was having a mental health crisis. A family member had responded to the Magistrates Office to have a detention order issued so he could be taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to a mental health facility for treatment.

12/08/2016 -1:00 a.m. Hirst Rd. / Maple Ave. DWI

Sheila Douglasson, a 47 year old female of Purcellville, was arrested for DWI. She was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and held until sober.