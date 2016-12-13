Exhibit of Jim Sisley Paintings Opens at Old Ox Brewery

An exhibit of paintings by Jim Sisley — “Making Connections” — will be on display at Old Ox Brewery, located at 44652 Guilford Drive #114 in Ashburn. An artist’s reception is scheduled for January 6, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The exhibit continues through February.

A resident of Loudoun County and Leesburg since 1994, Jim began art lessons as a child in San Antonio, Texas and started painting in earnest while attending the Glassell Studio School at the Houston Museum of Fine Art in 1985. Jeff Zielinski, Old Ox Tasting room manager, appreciated the bold nature of Sisley’s canvases. “They really pop,” says Zielinski of the large-format works.

Sisley’s representational paintings depict the power imbalance in relationships. He also has a series of large format abstract paintings he started in 2005. These paintings rely on a loose and improvisational painting style in an attempt to elicit an emotional response from viewers.