Crescent Place in Leesburg Attracting Unique Shops

The new mixed-use property, Crescent Place, on Harrison Street in Historic Downtown Leesburg, is attracting unique shops. In addition to the shops that are already open – Best Rack Around and Ferraiolo Fitness – the following shops will be open in late December or early 2017: Transition Triathalon (relocating from their current location on King Street); Virginia Kitchen & Bath; Bread & Butter Bakery; Portside Coffee & Tea; Coiffer; and 12 Studio Twenty-Eight Fifty-Seven.

“The Crescent Place community is transitioning nicely into a destination spot in Downtown Leesburg. The walkability factor, close-proximity to shops, dining, and the W &OD Trail only adds to the overall appeal that Crescent Place offers to all Leesburg residents,” said Don Knutson, President, Knutson Companies.