LCSO Releases Surveillance Video of Possible Suspects in Round Hill Thefts

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video today of two suspects believed to be involved in series of larcenies from vehicles in the Round Hill area.

During the overnight hours between December 7 and December 8, multiple vehicles were entered in the area of Main Street in Round Hill. In one case two firearms were taken from an unlocked vehicle.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate video surveillance of two subjects rummaging through a vehicle in the area during the same general time of the thefts. The video can be viewed here (http://sheriff.loudoun.gov/RoundHillThefts).

If you have any information regarding the possible identity of the suspects you are asked to contact Detective T. Sheffer at 703-737-8203 or you may submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.