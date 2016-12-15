Request for Town Donations to Events Due December 31, 2016

As designated in section 6-8 B. of the Town’s Event Ordinance, the Town of Purcellville will consider donating funds or in-kind services to events in Town that are sponsored by qualified organizations. Examples of such donated resources include maintenance staff time, police time for safety of the event, and direct funding.

Organizations authorized to receive donations of funds or services from the Town under Code of Virginia § 15.2-953 must request such services and funds no later than December 31st of each calendar year to be considered for inclusion in the budget adopted by Town Council the following calendar year. Applicants will be notified of Town Council’s decision to allocate funds or services no later than July 1st of the calendar year following the request.

If your organization fits this criteria and wishes to apply for funds or services to support an event taking place in Purcellville Town limits, please submit your request in writing to:

Special Event Support Request

Melanie Scoggins

221 S. Nursery Ave.

Purcellville, VA 20132

Your request packet must include the following:

Proof of your designation as an organization authorized to receive donations of funds or services from the Town under Code of Virginia § 15.2-953.

Justification for support of the event as it meets one or more of the following criteria: Draws tourists to the Town Provides heritage, historical, or cultural experience or education that is relevant to the Purcellville area or of benefit to Purcellville residents Raises money or collects goods for social service that benefits the residents of Purcellville such as fire & emergency rescue services, housing assistance, animal control & adoption, and food assistance.



Funds approved by the Town for donation to an event will be distributed to the event organizer after the event permit application has been approved. If the event that has been supported is canceled the event organizer is required to refund the Town the donation. More information can be obtained at: http://www.purcellvilleva.gov/specialevents or by contacting Melanie Scoggins, Division Manager-Parks and Recreation at 540-751-2350.