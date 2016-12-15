LCSO Update on Attempted Suicide at Stone Bridge High School

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted suicide by a student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.

The student was located by school personnel shortly after 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning in a secluded area of the school.

Emergency personnel responded to the school and transported the student to Inova Loudoun Hospital. He was later taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital. The student is currently listed in critical condition. No further details are being released regarding the student to help protect his identity.

At no time was there a threat to the school and there were no other students involved.

Loudoun County Public Schools and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind parents and students of the resources available to them for those experiencing depression, suicidal thoughts or other behavioral crises. Through Loudoun County Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services, help is available 24 hours, 7 days a week for anyone experiencing immediate and severe emotional crisis at 703-777-0320. Non-emergency appointments can be made at 703-771-5155. The Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center, located at 102 Heritage Way (Shenandoah Building), Leesburg, is open for walk-ins from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily. Mental health professionals are available for anyone in crisis.

Also, there are free, confidential 24/7 supports available:

PRS CrisisLink: 703-527-4077 or text “CONNECT” to 855-11

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255)

SAMHSA National Helpline: 800-662-HELP (4357)

Children’s Regional Crisis Response (CR2): 844-NCrisis (627-4747) in English and Espanol

Hopeline: Chat at http://www.hopeline.com or call 800-784-2433

In an emergency, call 911 and ask for a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Sheriff’s Deputy