Christmas Concert Features Internationally Acclaimed Musicians and Antique Steinway Piano

The Middleburg Concert Series comes home for Christmas with a holiday concert of classical and traditional seasonal music at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18. Featured performers will be MCS resident musicians Dr. Alan Saucedo, Cynthia Saucedo, Karen Chase; MCS Advisory Board members Dr. Dudley Oakes, Dr. Steven Cooksey; and internationally acclaimed guest vocalists Michael Forest and Dr. Aime Sposato.

In additional to seasonal favorites the program will include works by Bach, Handel, and Vivaldi among others. The audience will also have the opportunity to participate in a surprise musical selection.

A key feature of the program will be Dr. Dudley Oakes playing the newly acquired 1927 completely restored antique Steinway Concert Grand piano. The remarkable instrument still retains its original keys and soundboard, producing a perfect clarity of sound. A renowned pianist and organist, Dr. Oakes is a member of the faculty at Shenandoah University in Winchester where he teaches classic piano and organ. He has performed at organ recitals all over the world and has been noted for his “virtuosity, technical brilliance and musical interpretation.”



Also a faculty member at Shenandoah, Dr. Aime Sposato has been a featured soloist on NPR, at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and concerts worldwide. She has also been a recording artist with Discovery, History Learning channels and has sung the National Anthem for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pittsburgh Pirates and NASCAR.

Tenor Michael Forest will make a return engagement to the concert series after a well- received performance last June. A local favorite he has performed for over 20 years with the Metropolitan Opera as well as well as with the National, Pittsburgh, St Louis Symphonies and the New York Philharmonic.

Organist Dr. Steven Cooksey is a Professor Emeritus from Shenandoah University. In his 42 years on its faculty he was a well- respected musical academic and founded the Bach Handel Festival. He has designed and taught courses in church music, music history music literature at both graduate and undergraduate levels.

The concert will be held at the Middleburg United Methodist Church, at the corner of Washington and Pendleton Streets. A reception of light refreshments catered by Savoir Fare will follow. Admission to both is free. Donations are welcome. The Christmas concert is underwritten by major sponsors Greenhill Winery and Vineyards and the Bank of Charlestown with a special grant from the Town of Middleburg.