Purcellville Launches Financial Transparency Platform

The Town of Purcellville announced the launch of its financial transparency platform through OpenGov, which is designed to bring visibility, openness, and accountability to our operations. The Town Council has emphasized its commitment to honest budgeting, responsible spending, and financial transparency and approved the contract with OpenGov in September.

This platform provides citizens the opportunity to view, filter, and analyze financial data both monthly and annually for Purcellville. Visitors to the site can analyze financial trends from Fiscal Year 2015 to current year, in areas such as including annual tax revenues, personnel costs, monthly operating expenses, and overtime costs. One of the benefits of the platform is that visitors can download the data for offline analysis and even share it on social media.

“The Town Council has placed an emphasis on collaborative governance with full citizen engagement,” said Mayor Kwasi A. Fraser. “We strive to be open and transparent about how we manage and spend our resources. The OpenGov platform takes the complexity out of the financial reporting process by democratizing our data in a meaningful and easy to understand way for our stakeholders. The more informed our stakeholders are about how every tax dollar and other streams of revenues are managed, the more engaged and confident they will be in our decision making process on behalf of the Town.”

For a quick link and information about the site, visit www.purcellvilleva.gov/opengov. This site allows you to find commonly-requested reports. It also includes links to “Tips on Using OpenGov” and “Frequently Asked Questions about OpenGov.”

When using the Town’s OpenGov portal, use one of the saved “Views” to find easy reports, or use the customizable “Filters” to drill down into the specifics that you would like to see. The information provided is comprehensive and updated monthly.

Questions about the Town’s information can be directed to Town Staff at 540 338-7421 or info@purcellvilleva.gov.