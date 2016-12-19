Kaine Rides Silver Line To Assess Progress on Dulles Extension

In an effort to assess progress on Phase II of the Silver Line, Gov. Tim Kaine (D-VA) rode the Metro from Tyson’s Corner to the Wiehle-Reston stop with Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld and received a tour and briefing on construction of the extension to Dulles International Airport from Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority officials. Kaine made securing $900 million in federal funding for Phase I of the Silver Line project a top transportation priority.

“I’m a huge supporter of the Silver Line,” Kaine said. “From working on getting Phase I from the drawing board to the groundbreaking as Governor, and now seeing the progress being made on Phase II; this is exciting. It is such a necessary project to keep up with the growth of Northern Virginia, and especially to serve Dulles International Airport, which is one of the two key hubs for Virginia’s national economic reach.”

Later in the day, Kaine visited Prince William Forest National Park as part of the National Park Service (NPS) centennial celebration. Kaine and his staff committed to visit every NPS unit in Virginia by the end of 2016, and the visit to Prince William Forest Park completed Kaine’s effort. He also met with a chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) in Annandale to discuss workforce development and issues affecting Virginia’s federal workers.