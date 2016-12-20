Affordable Dwelling Units for Sale in Active Community for Ages 50 and Up

The Loudoun County Affordable Dwelling Unit Program (ADU) has available units in an active adult community in the Ashburn area that serves people ages 50 and older. In addition to income and credit requirements, applicants to purchase these properties must be age 50 or older, have no children under 18 in their household, and must not own a home at the time of ADU settlement.

The ADU Program, administered by the Department of Family Services, provides opportunities to individuals and families to purchase an age-restricted home directly from the builder at a substantially lower sales price than that of similar homes being offered at market prices. Five units are currently available to purchase for under $95,000. These units are the last ADU offerings in this community.

Since its inception in 1993, the Loudoun County ADU program has helped individuals and families purchase more than 2,000 affordably-priced homes throughout the county. The program also has helped more than 300 individuals and families move into affordably-priced rental units in Loudoun. Additional homes for purchase and rent become available on a regular basis.

For more information about eligibility, program requirements, the application process and the online application, call the ADU phone line at 703-737-8043, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. More information also is online at www.loudoun.gov/adu.