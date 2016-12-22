Western Loudoun Volleyball Club Starts Club Season With “Certapalooza Day” – Collects Close To 400 Pounds Of food For The Community

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Western Loudoun Volleyball Club held its annual all day Certification Day for the upcoming season at Patrick Henry College. There were 6 teams, 70 players, 12 coaches and 8 hours of volleyball to ensure players had the necessary certifications needed for the upcoming club season.

WLVBC’s motto is “When We Serve Well, Good Things Happen”. This motto is emphasized by coaches and Board members both on and off the courts. The kids on these teams donated over 280 pounds of human food to Loudoun Hunger Relief and 100 pounds of pet food to Loudoun County Animal Shelter. WLVBC Director Matt Croson pulled everyone together and the focus was not on volleyball. Instead, his emphasis was that “each one of you have the power to go out and make someone smile….each one of you can go out and make a difference in the world”. Collecting and donating food was just one way to give back to the community.