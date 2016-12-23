Purcellville Police Blotter – Week of December 15, 2016

12/15/2016 – 07:00 p.m. 300 Blk. S. 15th St. Domestic Violence

Police were called to the scene of a domestic incident. It was determined that a physical altercation had occurred but police were unable to determine the primary offender due to conflicting stories and no independent witnesses. An Emergency Protective Order (EPO) was obtained against a family member who was required to leave the residence. The person left without incident.

12/20/2016 – 5:00 p.m. 100 Blk. River Bottom Sq. Destruction of Property

A citizen reported that a split rail fence in the community had been damaged and thrown into a nearby pond. The community requested additional patrol in the neighborhood.

12/20/2016 – 10:00 p.m. 100 Blk. N. 16th St. Domestic Violence

The complainant reported that his wife, who he is separated from, had assaulted him a few days before reporting the incident to police. He was not injured and was advised what procedures to follow to file criminal charges but he declined. The incident is under investigation.

12/20/2016 – 9:57 a.m. 300 Blk. N. 16th St. Domestic Dispute

Argument between family members. No assaults took place and the situation calmed prior to police leaving the scene.

12/21/2016 – 11:08 a.m. 1000 Blk. E. Main St. Theft

A business reported that property had been stolen from the business. The incident is under investigation.

12/22/2016 – 10:52 p.m. 1000 Blk. E. Main St. Customer Dispute

A business reported that a customer had made what they felt was an unfounded complaint about an employee and the service that the customer had received. The business agreed not to charge the customer for services but also wanted the customer barred from returning to the business in the future.